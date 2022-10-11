Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
2-6-4-7, Wild: 3
(two, six, four, seven; Wild: three)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 4 Day” game were:
2-6-4-7, Wild: 3
(two, six, four, seven; Wild: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0