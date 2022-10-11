PA Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

07-29-34-36-38

(seven, twenty-nine, thirty-four, thirty-six, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $350,000

Cash4Life

06-07-14-39-43, Cash Ball: 1

(six, seven, fourteen, thirty-nine, forty-three; Cash Ball: one)

Match 6 Lotto

02-14-18-23-37-38

(two, fourteen, eighteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven, thirty-eight)

Estimated jackpot: $800,000

Mega Millions

03-07-11-13-38, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3

(three, seven, eleven, thirteen, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000

Pick 2 Day

0-0, Wild: 3

(zero, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 2 Evening

9-0, Wild: 4

(nine, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 3 Day

2-8-5, Wild: 3

(two, eight, five; Wild: three)

Pick 3 Evening

9-4-3, Wild: 4

(nine, four, three; Wild: four)

Pick 4 Day

2-6-4-7, Wild: 3

(two, six, four, seven; Wild: three)

Pick 4 Evening

3-2-1-0, Wild: 4

(three, two, one, zero; Wild: four)

Pick 5 Day

3-5-8-3-0, Wild: 3

(three, five, eight, three, zero; Wild: three)

Pick 5 Evening

8-7-7-6-1, Wild: 4

(eight, seven, seven, six, one; Wild: four)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000

Treasure Hunt

01-14-17-21-24

(one, fourteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-four)

Estimated jackpot: $12,000

