Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 2 Day’ game
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 2 Day” game were:
0-0, Wild: 3
(zero, zero; Wild: three)
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday afternoon’s drawing of the Pennsylvania Lottery’s “Pick 2 Day” game were:
0-0, Wild: 3
(zero, zero; Wild: three)
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.
Comments / 0