ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

UK woman travels 7,000 miles to Hawaii to scatter hamster’s ashes

By Chelsee Yee
DC News Now
DC News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkIUy_0iUj9kBq00
During the COVID-19 lockdown in Birmingham, United Kingdom, Lisa Murray-Lang created adventures for her pet hamster Spud using cardboard versions of famous sites… Read More

HONOLULU (KHON) – Losing a pet can be a painful process for anyone, and the grieving differs for each owner. One woman from the United Kingdom is going above and beyond to honor her pet hamster Spud by scattering his ashes at his most favorite place.

The trip to Hawaii – approximately 7,000 miles away from home – would be the first time for both of them, as well as their last adventure together.

Lisa Murray-Lang, 46, got Spud about six months before the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in March 2020.

“So we were stuck at home. Scared! My work as a self-employed pet sitter stopped! I was really worried and anxious!” Murray-Lang explained. “I let my hamster out in his exercise ball one day. After a while, I couldn’t hear him.”

She realized Spud had taken off the lid and escaped. Panicking, she called out to her hamster saying, “Spud come out! I haven’t got time…” before realizing, she did.

“None of us knew how long this thing would last!” said Murray-Lang. “So I then realized, he’s been in lockdown all his life, especially living with four rescue cats!”

Murray-Lang decided at that point to create adventures for Spud by making cardboard versions of famous sites with a twist, such as London Bucking-ham Palace to see the Queen, the wizard school Hamwarts, New York to see his friend Stuart Little and other fun places.

“He had fun and my mind was kept occupied! He saved my sanity! He gave me a reason to get out of bed and never to give in or give up! I owe him my life!” said Murray-Lang.

Spud’s favorite place to “visit” was Hamwaii (Hawaii) with the sand and sun. Murray-Lang added that during this time, they were covered in so much snow, it was depressing. Researching Hawaii to build this cardboard version helped cheer her up.

In March, Spud died at 3 years and 5 months old. According to Murray-Lang, this is equivalent to approximately 138 in human years. To mark his passing, she decided to travel to Hawaii to spread his ashes at his favorite place to visit. After a long journey of traveling from Birmingham to Amsterdam to Los Angeles to Honolulu, Murray-Lang and Spud have finally made it.

“So far the people here are amazing!” said Murray-Lang.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jaGv_0iUj9kBq00
UK resident Lisa Murray-Lang with her pet hamster Spud. (Courtesy: Lisa Murray-Lang)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIuIv_0iUj9kBq00
Lisa Murray-Lang’s pet hamster Spud died in March 2022. (Courtesy: Lisa Murray-Lang)

She’s currently in Waikiki with plans to stay for two weeks. At this time, she hasn’t scattered his ashes yet, but when she does, she wants to keep a little for herself to put in an urn necklace. That way, he’ll be with her wherever she goes.

“Spud really came to my rescue when I needed to get through the horrific time that was COVID-19,” said Murray-Lang. “He may have only been small, but he made such an impact on my life.”

Comments / 0

Related
DC News Now

Millions of low-income Americans still eligible for COVID stimulus, watchdog says

(The Hill) – As many as 10 million people may still be entitled to receive a COVID-19 stimulus payment, the government’s internal watchdog said Tuesday. Americans with little or no income, who are not required to pay taxes, have until Nov. 15 to complete a simplified tax return in order to get their stimulus checks, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) said in a blog post.
HOMELESS
Thrillist

Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29

It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Lifestyle
City
Honolulu, HI
Local
Hawaii Pets & Animals
State
Hawaii State
intheknow.com

Family of 12 says they were left ‘standing on the side of the road’ after Airbnb’s alleged ‘awful’ response to a bad listing

After a family of 12 was left stranded, a TikToker is calling Airbnb out for its allegedly poor customer service. TikToker @reneescbfs said she “will never book through” the company again after its response to an incident was “awful and lacking any compassion.” A group of her family members booked an Airbnb to holiday in Byron Bay, Australia. When the family arrived, the home was vacant, under construction and uninhabitable.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Southwest Airlines passenger accused of ‘jamming seatback into woman’s head’ on flight

A woman travelling on Southwest Airlines says that she was left with an injured head when someone rammed their seat back into her head.Saarah Sareshwala - a software engineer - was flying from Orlando, Florida to Phoenix, Arizona on Saturday (24 September), when the passenger seated in front of her allegedly slammed his seatback into her head whilst she was asleep against it.Ms Sareshwala’s husband, Faraaz Sareshwala, took to social media to document the incident.This morning, my wife left Orlando, Florida aboard @SouthwestAir flight 1630 (MCO to PHX).She sat behind this man. She had been attending the Grace Hopper...
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hamster#Ashes#Scattering
DC News Now

Police identify boy found alone in parking lot in Montgomery County

UPDATE, Oct. 12, 2:05 p.m. — The Montgomery County Department of Police tweeted that that officer identified the boy and located his parents. ______________________________________________________________________________________________________ MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they needed help identifying a boy who was by himself in a parking lot early Wednesday morning. Someone found him around 5:45 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

Dog stolen at gunpoint in Northeast DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — The Metropolitan Police Department said someone robbed a woman at gunpoint in Northeast, shooting at her as the person ran off with her dog. MPD said it happened Wednesday around 10:30 p.m. in the 4500 block of Polk St. NE. The person with the gun went up to the woman […]
WASHINGTON, DC
TheStreet

Southwest Makes a Change Many Passengers Will Love

During the darkest days of the covid pandemic, people flying on Southwest (LUV) dealt with a lot of changes. The airline canceled a lot of flights (as did all airlines as there simply weren't that many people looking to go anywhere) and the remaining flights were anything but normal. Most...
DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
Australia
DC News Now

Controversy arises after woman dies in Maryland restaurant bathroom

LARGO, Md. (DC News Now) — After a woman died in the bathroom of a popular Prince George’s County restaurant, the restaurant remained open, spurring controversy. A tweet sparked a lot of questions on social media Thursday morning after news about what happened at Jasper’s Restaurant in Largo spread. The user said, “Let’s talk about […]
LARGO, MD
DC News Now

Teenage victim identified after shooting in Northeast DC

UPDATE 11:00 p.m — Police identified the victim as 15-year-old Andre Robertson, Jr. of Northeast DC. UPDATE 7:25 p.m. — Police said that they found the car that may have been involved in the shooting. They were still searching for the suspects as of 10:20 p.m. They found the car about 20 minutes away along […]
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake reaches Montgomery County

SYKESVILLE, Md. (DC News Now) — Did you feel it? That’s the question a lot of people asked Wednesday after a Magnitude 2.0 earthquake shook parts of Maryland Tuesday night, including a portion of Montgomery County. The quake, itself, was in the area of Sykesville in Carroll County. It hit around 11:50 p.m. Tuesday. The […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
DC News Now

DC News Now

25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

 https://www.dcnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy