St. Petersburg Catholic High School Active Shooter Hoax Investigated

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to a call claiming there was an active shooter on the St. Petersburg Catholic High School Campus, 6333 9th Avenue North.

After searching the school, the call was determined to be a HOAX.

No one was injured and there was never an active shooter on campus.

Parents who still want to pick up their children should go to Tyrone Gardens Shopping Center at 9th Avenue North and Tyrone.

