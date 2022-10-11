ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
St. Petersburg Catholic High School Active Shooter Hoax Investigated

 3 days ago
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At 12:35 p.m., officers responded to a call claiming there was an active shooter on the St. Petersburg Catholic High School Campus, 6333 9th Avenue North.

After searching the school, the call was determined to be a HOAX.

No one was injured and there was never an active shooter on campus.

Parents who still want to pick up their children should go to Tyrone Gardens Shopping Center at 9th Avenue North and Tyrone.

Terry Honors Son And Daughter-In-Law Who Are First Responders

Terry honors his son and daughter-in-law who are first responders for First Responder Friday this week. His son Tyler is a fire medic for Clearwater Fire Department. Tyler has been working there for six years now. Tyler’s wife, Jo, is a firefighter for Madeira Beach. Terry says that Tyler...
Mysuncoast.com

What is Swatting? Hoax threats called into multiple schools around SWFL

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Multiple schools in SWFL were victims of swatting hoaxes on Tuesday. According to the FBI, swatting is the act of falsely reporting a major event that results in huge law enforcement response from police, EMS and SWAT. That was exactly what officials believe happened at Riverview...
SARASOTA, FL
fox35orlando.com

More 'swatting' calls prompt lockdowns at Pinellas, Sarasota schools

TAMPA, Fla. - Calls to 911 dispatchers across South Florida prompted lock-downs at dozens of schools Tuesday morning. The caller or callers reported mass shootings and gunmen wearing body armor, creating panic in communities around Miami-Dade and Broward counties. Later Tuesday, more hoax calls were reported at schools in Palm...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Threat reported at Haile Middle School in Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The School District of Manatee County is confirming that a threat was received at Haile Middle School but they emphasize that threat is not related to any of the “swatting” calls that have happened. Parents of students received this letter:. School officials say the...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
thegabber.com

Gulfport Cop Walks Into Bay To Save Woman

Gulfport’s police officers may not walk on water, but at least one of them will walk through water to save someone. Gulfport Police Sergeant Rob Burkhart – whose stripes were restored a few weeks ago, after a protracted arbitration case lasting two years – saved a woman in distress in Boca Ciega Bay last month.
GULFPORT, FL
