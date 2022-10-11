ME Lottery
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ These Maine lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Gimme 5
01-04-08-13-37
(one, four, eight, thirteen, thirty-seven)
Lucky For Life
11-14-20-23-26, Lucky Ball: 2
(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
03-07-11-13-38, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(three, seven, eleven, thirteen, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $445,000,000
Pick 3 Day
3-8-7
(three, eight, seven)
Pick 3 Evening
9-1-2
(nine, one, two)
Pick 4 Day
7-6-0-5
(seven, six, zero, five)
Pick 4 Evening
1-4-5-0
(one, four, five, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000
World Poker Tour
KC-7C-9C-4H-7S
(KC, 7C, 9C, 4H, 7S)
