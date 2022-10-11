ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings

Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Grayling, MI
Michigan Lifestyle
Michigan Restaurants
Christmas, MI
100 Years Green: The Storied Past of Elk Rapids Golf Club

Nearly a century ago, a small town with a big vision hired a legendary course designer. The result is one of the most playable and beloved golf courses in Northern Michigan. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
ELK RAPIDS, MI
94.3 Lite FM

There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids

There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
GREENVILLE, MI
Crawford County Avalanche

Ann McCleary

Mrs. Ann Marie McCleary, 83 of Grayling, Michigan died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1939 to the late, Ernest “Irish” and Mary (Cleary) Marlow. She resided in Grayling for the last 20+ years and was very active in the Warblers Hideaway Homeowners Association. She was a past member of the American Legion in Detroit before moving north and a member of the Mio Moose Lodge #1035 and the Grayling Eagles #3465. Ann loved to entertain. She enjoyed cooking, socializing, and making those around her happy. She excelled at making those around her know they were loved. She is and will be deeply missed.
GRAYLING, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days

If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
MICHIGAN STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
BOYNE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County

A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, MI
bigrapidsdailynews.com

Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities

If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals

NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

