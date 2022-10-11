Read full article on original website
SkyBridge Michigan sneak peek: Get ready for the sway
BOYNE FALLS, MI - Boyne Mountain Resort did a ribbon cutting in front of its new SkyBridge for a sneak peek on Friday, welcoming more than 100 people across a day ahead of its planned public opening on Saturday, Oct. 15. Guests may have expected what the world’s longest timber-towered...
My North.com
New Up North 2022: Local Restaurant & Business Openings
Searching for what’s new Up North in 2022? Each month in Traverse, Northern Michigan’s Magazine, we share the newest openings for local businesses, restaurants, breweries, wineries and so much more. Not a print or digital subscriber? Check out our quarterly online roundup below to see what’s new in Northern Michigan.
SkyBridge Michigan by the numbers: 118 feet in the air, see-through glass flooring
BOYNE FALLS, MI - The buzz around SkyBridge Michigan is building, and the opening of the world’s longest timber-towered suspension bridge is just days away. The 1,200-foot span anchored between two peaks atop Boyne Mountain Resort will open to the public on Saturday, Oct. 15. Tickets are available online...
Traverse City Church and Brewery Come Together to Help Neighbors
A Traverse City church is teaming up with a Traverse City brewery to collect supplies for the homeless community. Restoration Church and Right Brain Brewery are hosting “Tarps 4 Pints.”. It’s going on from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, and they’re collecting tarps, sleeping bags, new socks,...
$4.6 million dream home hits market on Michigan’s Caribbean-like Torch Lake
ALDEN, MI - It’s known far and wide as Michigan’s own slice of the Caribbean and now a large home with a ton of water frontage has just hit the market right along Torch Lake’s blue-green waters. Located at 11328 South East Torch Lake Drive in Alden,...
My North.com
100 Years Green: The Storied Past of Elk Rapids Golf Club
Nearly a century ago, a small town with a big vision hired a legendary course designer. The result is one of the most playable and beloved golf courses in Northern Michigan. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and more when you explore our digital issue library. Want Traverse Magazine delivered to your door or inbox monthly? View our print subscription and digital subscription options.
Daifuku Manufacturing Opens Doors in Boyne City, Bringing New Jobs to Northern Michigan
Daifuku Manufacturing opened their doors in Boyne City Tuesday. “I think it’s really exciting. You’re looking at a brand new manufacturing facility based here in Boyne City,” Senator Wayne Schmidt says. The company has made a $26 million commitment. This plant is the manufacturing hub for airport...
There’s An Abandoned Bunker No One Can Explain in the Woods Near Grand Rapids
There are a whole bunch of strange things found in the Michigan woods. Last year someone made us aware that there was an abandoned motel the middle of the woods in Johannesburg, MI, near Gaylord, which is the remnants of the Echo Valley Resort. There's also a strange chimney located in the middle of the woods at the Wolf Lake State Fish Hatchery in Mattawan. It's always interesting to find out why these structures were once assembled in the woods.
Crawford County Avalanche
Ann McCleary
Mrs. Ann Marie McCleary, 83 of Grayling, Michigan died peacefully on the morning of October 9, 2022 at Munson Healthcare Grayling Hospital. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 23, 1939 to the late, Ernest “Irish” and Mary (Cleary) Marlow. She resided in Grayling for the last 20+ years and was very active in the Warblers Hideaway Homeowners Association. She was a past member of the American Legion in Detroit before moving north and a member of the Mio Moose Lodge #1035 and the Grayling Eagles #3465. Ann loved to entertain. She enjoyed cooking, socializing, and making those around her happy. She excelled at making those around her know they were loved. She is and will be deeply missed.
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Cold arrives with rain, even snow over next several days
If you’re a fan of sunny, fall days when a warm breeze is ruffling those colorful leaves - check your rearview mirror. Those beauty days are behind us, at least for now. Back-to-back cold fronts sweeping across Michigan have taken us from sweater weather at the beginning of this week to need-a-coat days as we hit the end of it. We’ve got a few windows for rain in the next several days. Next Monday, we’ve even got some snow and slush creeping into the forecast, according to the National Weather Service.
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Winter is Coming: First snowfall of the season spotted in Michigan [VIDEO]
Just as we started to move into fall weather in Metro Detroit, a different part of Michigan has already jumped ahead a season. The city of Gaylord in the Upper Peninsula witnessed its first snowfall just before 8 a.m. on Friday.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
9&10 News
Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County
A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
bigrapidsdailynews.com
Sheriff's Corner: New 'tranq dope' drug hitting local communities
If the continuing fight against Methamphetamine, Opioids, specifically Heroin and Fentanyl, wasn’t enough, information of a new drug that is more deadly and with no antidote has begun to haunt the lives of those who use it and their loved ones who are sometimes left to pick up the pieces. Xylazine is a non- opioid animal tranquilizer, which is being mixed into Michigan street drugs, making the already deadly supply more dangerous, according to toxicologists and researchers. Xylazine is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration for human use. It cannot be purchased without a prescription or having a veterinary license.
Up North Voice
Understanding Michigan’s ballot proposals
NORTHERN MICHIGAN – On Tuesday October 18, 2022, from 12:00 noon to 1:30 PM, at the Traverse Area District Library, the LWVGTA will present a program focused on the three statewide ballot proposals: Proposal 22-1, Transparency and Term Limits; Proposal 22-2, Promote the Vote 2022; and Proposal 22-3, Reproductive Freedom for All.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman's protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
