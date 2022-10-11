Despite being considered one of the greatest movies ever made, it is no secret that Stephen King is not a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of his novel, The Shining. The movie greatly differs from his 1977 novel much to his disappointment, and he maintains Kubrick failed to handle the story’s themes. He also did not appreciate the drastic changes the script made to the Torrance family. The changes have meant Kubrick’s movie has become separated from the source material and the film has paved its own way for many different interpretations and theories. Most of these were explored in detail in the 2012 documentary Room 237, which funnily enough, King has also expressed great dislike for. King made an attempt to right the wrongs in The Shining by writing and producing a miniseries that followed his novel more closely. The miniseries aired with three episodes in 1997, and due to the movie’s popularity, it has been all but forgotten despite its intentions.

