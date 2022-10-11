Read full article on original website
'Doc Martin' Season 10 Trailer Shows Martin Clunes Trying to Figure Out Where He Belongs
A new trailer for the final season of Doc Martin has been released. The long-running British comedy-drama series starring Martin Clunes will air from Monday, October 17 on the AMC Network’s streamer, Acorn TV, with a final Christmas farewell special airing on December 31. Acorn TV has released the official trailer for the tenth and final season of Doc Martin. The trailer, which clocks in at a minute long, welcomes viewers back to Port Wenn. Immediately, viewers are greeted with police officer Joe Penhale’s (John Marquez) incompetence as he manages to spook himself and an elderly man in a darkened house, only to discover the intruder is none other than Doctor Martin Ellingham (Clunes). “Martin used to be a doctor. Well, he still is, he’s just not practicing anymore,” Martin’s wife (Caroline Catz) explains to a patient.
'House of the Dragon's Time Jumps Make the Tragedy of King Viserys Even Sadder
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 8 of House of the Dragon.The time jumps made in the first season of HBO’s House of the Dragon have been somewhat controversial so far. While Game of Thrones allowed younger stars like Sophie Turner, Maisie Williams, and Isaac Hempstead Wright to grow up on screen, House of the Dragon has already condensed over 16 years into one season. Many viewers were somewhat disappointed by the initial jump in the sixth episode, “The Princess and the Queen.” They had felt an emotional connection to the younger versions of Princess Rhaenyra and Lady Alicent, played by Milly Alcock and Emily Carey, respectively.
Russell Crowe and Liam Hemsworth Gamble Their Lives Away in 'Poker Face' Trailer
Screen Media has released a new trailer as well as a new poster for the upcoming thriller Poker Face starring the film's writer-director and Academy Award Winner Russell Crowe. Poker Face follows a group of friends taking part in their yearly game of poker, though on this night, the stakes...
8 Least Trustworthy House of the Dragon Characters, Ranked
If Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon has taught us anything it's that the land of Westeros is not a pleasant place to live. Constantly full of war, political backstabbing's and flying fire-breathing lizards, the Seven Kingdoms are not for the faint of heart. Ruled by the dragon...
Why Stephen King Preferred the 1997 TV Version of 'The Shining' Over Kubrick's Classic
Despite being considered one of the greatest movies ever made, it is no secret that Stephen King is not a fan of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 adaptation of his novel, The Shining. The movie greatly differs from his 1977 novel much to his disappointment, and he maintains Kubrick failed to handle the story’s themes. He also did not appreciate the drastic changes the script made to the Torrance family. The changes have meant Kubrick’s movie has become separated from the source material and the film has paved its own way for many different interpretations and theories. Most of these were explored in detail in the 2012 documentary Room 237, which funnily enough, King has also expressed great dislike for. King made an attempt to right the wrongs in The Shining by writing and producing a miniseries that followed his novel more closely. The miniseries aired with three episodes in 1997, and due to the movie’s popularity, it has been all but forgotten despite its intentions.
Charlie Hunnam Talks 'Shantaram' and Why This is His First TV Role Since ‘Sons of Anarchy’
From showrunnner Steve Lightfoot (The Punisher) and based on the best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, the Apple TV+ original series Shantaram follows Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam), a fugitive from Australia who’s looking to get lost in Bombay, India in the 1980s. The chaos of an unfamiliar city leaves Lin in need of a friend and confidant, which he finds in Prabhu (Shubham Saraf), who understands the cultural norms and social hierarchy in a way that can help Lin navigate his survival.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' Episode 8 Recap: What Will You Choose to Be?
“You choose by what you do,” Nori (Markella Kavenagh) insists to the Stranger in a moment of crisis. In the Season 1 finale of Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, what we choose to be — and what we cannot choose — leads to friendships sundered and solidified, powers forged and felled, and long-simmering secrets revealed. Can we choose who we are, no matter our past, or are there deeds that must mark us forever?
Why It's Important to See the Southlands Become Mordor in 'The Rings of Power'
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Episodes 1-7 of The Rings of Power.The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power made headlines when it became the most expensive television show ever made. It certainly seems like Amazon Studios has put its resources to good use because the last two episodes of The Rings of Power featured some of the most jaw-dropping moments in Middle-earth history. Although Sauron’s rise to power in the Second Age was teased during the iconic opening sequence in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, it’s exciting to see it fleshed out in more detail.
'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law': Who Voiced That Insane Finale Cameo?
Editor's note: this article contains spoilers for the season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The She-Hulk: Attorney at Law finale has Jennifer Walters descending into chaos and losing (almost) everything, and wondering what the hell is going on. In a meta, universe- bending moment, she goes to find Kevin, which many assumed would be Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. Instead, it is the Knowledge Enhanced Visual Interconnectivity Nexus, or K.E.V.I.N., that Jennifer encounters. The question is: Did Feige voice K.E.V.I.N.?
Who Is the Stranger, Really, on 'The Rings of Power'?
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episodes 1-8 of The Rings of Power.The time has finally come. "Alloyed," the Season 1 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is here at last, and it brought us answers to some of the most asked questions up till now. Did you want to know who Sauron is? Now you do. Did you want to see some actual Rings of Power? Now there are three. What about the identity of the Stranger (Daniel Weyman)? We did also find out more about him, and, although the answer may not be that surprising, there is still more to him than meets the eye... or the nose.
Sydney Sweeney to Star in and Executive Produce 'The Caretaker' Adaptation
Deadline reports that Sydney Sweeney is officially set to star in and executive produce an upcoming adaptation of The Caretaker, based on the short story by Marcus Kliewer. Universal will distribute the film after acquiring the rights in a competitive bidding war. The film will follow a young woman who takes up a catetaker position she found on Craigslist, only to discover that her job is much bigger and more terrifying than she could ever have imagined.
What Is the Paragon Cult in 'The Midnight Club'?
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the Netflix series, The Midnight Club. Ever since the release of The Haunting of Hill House in 2018, writer and director Mike Flanagan has established himself as a household name for fans of both horror and psychological dramas. Through haunted houses and vampire-ridden islands alike, he conducts deep explorations of topics such as family, love, faith, and, of course, how humans deal with their own mortality. In his newest Netflix series, The Midnight Club, Flanagan and co-creator Leah Fong delve into the unfairness of premature death and the nature of storytelling.
Keanu Reeves Talks ‘BRZRKR’: The Final Issue, the Animated Series and the Live-Action Film
With the comic book series, BRZRKR, approaching its final issues and having BRZRKR Vol. 2 now in stores, I recently got to speak with co-writers Keanu Reeves and Matt Kindt, and artist Ron Garney about the popular BOOM! Studios series. During the interview, they talked about why issue 12 will be double sized, why they’re selective about what they incorporate from the fans, what people would be surprised to learn about the making of the comic, and the status of the two-season animated series. In addition, Reeves revealed he’s thinking about directing the live-action BRZRKR movie!
'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' Finds Its Ares, Medusa, and Echidna
Disney+'s hotly anticipated adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Olympians has been building excitement since the series was initially announced, especially as the cast continues to expand. Recently, Variety announced that three new cast members have joined the show. Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, and Jessica Parker Kennedy will appear in the show in guest star roles.
‘The Rings of Power’: Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete on the Culture and Artistry of the Dwarves
Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has brought us all back to the fabled and splendid-looking world of J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth. It is a continent populated with diverse living species and breathtaking locations. One of its most secretive yet fiercely loyal creatures are the dwarves and one of its most breathtaking locations is the subterranean kingdom of Khazad-dûm – home to Durin’s Folk. The big-budget Prime Video series offers us a look at Khazad-dûm as we had never seen before. In Peter Jackson’s trilogy, the great dwarven city had fallen to ruin and had been renamed Moria, however, in the Rings of Power, Khazad-dûm is still at the height of its splendor and Owain Arthur and Sophia Nomvete offer us an insight into their dwarven way of life.
22 Things to Know About Guillermo del Toro's 'Pinocchio' Including Where to Find Some Easter Eggs
Collider was recently given the opportunity to participate, along with a variety of other media outlets, in a behind-the-scenes look at Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio, which is a stop-motion animation reinvention of Carlo Collodi’s classic tale of the little wooden marionette, magically brought to life. The film will still follow the well-known tale of the grieving woodcarver named Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley), who forms a bond with the mischievous boy made of wood called Pinocchio (voiced by Gregory Mann), only now it’s being told with the heart and through the world view of Guillermo del Toro.
'She-Hulk' Finale Ending Explained: A Fourth-Wall Smashing Rewrite
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk. After a season that played out like the offspring of Ally McBeal and The Incredible Hulk. MCU fanatics are already filled with a giddy sense of anticipation at what the show’s creators will serve up on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law if a second season is (hopefully) green-lit and rolls around sometime next year. In recent years, the MCU has embraced and reinvigorated reliable genre staples like magic, time travel, and now, the multiverse/concept of parallel worlds. Hopefully, in future Marvel outings, She-Hulk will become a key character and feature prominently in upcoming Marvel releases. Tatiana Maslany knocked it out of the park, and over the course of 9 episodes Jennifer Walters became one of the most fascinating, relatable, and likable characters in the MCU — and one in charge of her own story.
How Does 'Werewolf By Night' Connect to 'Blade'?
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is diving head-on into the horror genre, using Marvel Comics’ large library of monster stories to expand the franchise’s world and stylistic boundaries. Two projects that are part of this occult lineup are the Werewolf by Night Halloween special that was just released and the upcoming Blade reboot film, in which Mahershala Ali will take over the role of the half-vampire vampire hunter Wesley Snipes made famous. As two of the first dedicated horror projects in the franchise, fans have assumed that Werewolf by Night and Blade may be connected to one another through recurring characters or story threads. Now that the former has been released the question whether or not the projects are connected can be answered.
10 Best 'The Simpsons' Treehouse of Horror Episodes Before the 2000s, Ranked
Since debuting in 1989, The Simpsons has become a cultural icon. More than just a TV show, The Simpsons has infiltrated every form of media. Video games, comic books, albums, and even a feature film have all been produced, proving the Springfield family's influence stretches far and wide. In recent years it has been crowned the longest-running primetime American scripted series, and it has shown no signs of stopping.
10 Best Horror Movies of the '70s, According to IMDb
The 1970s were a great decade for movies in general and horror in particular. Gritty, low-budget horrors like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and The Last House on the Left arrived with great impact, spawning legions of sequels and imitators. Future icons including Steven Spielberg, John Carpenter, and Ridley Scott made their first forays into the genre, with thrilling results. Not to mention, foreign language horrors (especially Italian giallo) continued to gain popularity in the UK and North America.
