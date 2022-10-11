RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Lucky For Life
11-14-20-23-26, Lucky Ball: 2
(eleven, fourteen, twenty, twenty-three, twenty-six; Lucky Ball: two)
Mega Millions
03-07-11-13-38, Mega Ball: 1, Megaplier: 3
(three, seven, eleven, thirteen, thirty-eight; Mega Ball: one; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $494,000,000
Numbers Evening
3-3-5-7
(three, three, five, seven)
Numbers Midday
7-1-1-0
(seven, one, one, zero)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 421,000,000
Wild Money
01-03-10-20-32, Extra: 19
(one, three, ten, twenty, thirty-two; Extra: nineteen)
Estimated jackpot: $26,000
