abccolumbia.com
No one hurt in train and tractor-trailer collision in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG CO., S.C. (WOLO) – City of Orangeburg officials say no one is hurt following a collision between a train and a tractor-trailer this morning. It happened at the intersection of Magnolia Street & Whaley Street. According to investigators, Broughton at Magnolia and Stonewall Jackson near the armory at...
Fairfield Road convenience store suffers burn damage in Friday morning fire
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investigators are working to determine the cause of a fire that erupted at a Columbia convenience store early Friday morning. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, the incident happened at the Fast Point store on Farrow Road around 2:30 a.m. Arriving crews found fire coming from the front and right side of the building.
abccolumbia.com
Richland Co. Deputies seeking burglary suspect
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies are searching for a man they say was caught on camera during a burglary attempt. Investigators say on September 26th the man seen in the surveillance video broke into Koosa Golf on Two Notch Rd. Deputies say he may have also broken...
WIS-TV
Lexington Police searching for shoplifting suspects in $10,000 theft
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) -The Lexington Police Department says they’re searching for four shoplifting suspects involved in the theft of over $10,000 in merchandise. The department said the incident took place on Sept. 15 at Ulta Beauty. Anyone with information on the suspects is being asked to contact Detective Tomaino at 803-358-7271.
WIS-TV
Lexington man sentenced in 2020 boat crash that killed two in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - A Lexington man was sentenced to 10 years for boating under the influence causing death in connection with a crash that killed two people in August of 2020. Dylan Steele, 28, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison, fined $20,000 and ordered to complete...
The Post and Courier
Second Columbia-area student arrested over hoax shooter calls
COLUMBIA — A 14-year-old was arrested on Oct. 13 after the Richland County Sheriff's Department said he called Keenan High School administration and said there would be a shooting on campus. His arrest on Oct. 13 is the second the sheriff’s department has made in connection with threats made...
WIS-TV
Richland One student arrested in connection with phone threat to high school
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Keenan High School student was arrested for allegedly making a phone threat to the school. The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said the incident happened on Tuesday at around 10:15 a.m. School administration received a phone call that said there would be a shooting on campus.
abccolumbia.com
SC Highway Patrol searching for fatal hit and run suspect
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) is investigating a hit and run collision that killed a pedestrian. The incident happened on Oct. 11 at approximately 9:49 pm. Investigators say the victim succumbed to their fatal injuries after an unknown vehicle struck them while traveling south on...
wpde.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
SC State student injured in off-campus shooting early Wednesday morning
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg law enforcement is investigating after an off-campus shooting led to a brief shelter-in-place at South Carolina State University Wednesday morning. According to spokesperson for the school, the incident took place on Buckley Street which is one of the streets near the university. One female SC...
wpde.com
2 killed in Chesterfield County crash: Coroner
CHESTERFIELD, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been killed Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Middendorf Road in Chesterfield County, according to Chesterfield County Coroner Kipp Kiser. The victims have been identified by Chesterfield County Coroner Kip Kiser as 28-year-old Calesha Janea Curlee of Hartsville and 18-year-old James Richard...
wach.com
Newberry County highway closed due to damages
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Highway in Newberry County is closed until further notice due to damage. Officials say The I-26 overpass on Jalapa Road is closed until further notice. This story is still developing.
Woman, 27, charged after Darlington County man stabbed to death
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 27-year-old woman has been charged after a man was stabbed to death Monday night in Darlington County, authorities said. Allison McMillan is in the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime and grand larceny in the death […]
$5,000 reward offered for suspect in Sumter rape, assault
SUMTER, S.C. — Investigators with the Sumter Police Department are on the lookout for a man accused of beating and raping a woman in the city in September. Police announced on Thursday that there is a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 36-year-old Demetrick Tyrell Nelson of Milton Road. Nelson is accused in a Sept. 10 sexual assault that happened to a victim who was staying in the city at the time.
wach.com
Multiple students injured after shooting near SC State campus
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Multiple students were injured after a shooting near SC State late Tuesday night. According to campus officials, there was a shooting off campus on Buckley Street. A shelter was in place for students in terms of safety following the shooting. One student was reported injured...
Coroner IDs man killed in Darlington County stabbing
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee has identified a man killed Monday night in a stabbing. Odell McClain, 69, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed, Hardee said. Deputies responded on Monday to a home on West Lynches River Road after getting a […]
Friends remember Jim and Gloria DeWitt, couple killed in weekend triple homicide
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Two days ago, friends and family received news of Jim and Gloria DeWitt's deaths. Family friend Derrick Stanley says the couple leaves behind a hole in the hearts of those who loved them, and those they served in the community. "I'm getting better," Stanley said. "The...
abcnews4.com
"It blows my mind." Midlands community reacts to triple homicide
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH)- 25 year old Matthew Dewitt is now charged with murder after he was accused of killing his parents, James and Gloria Dewitt, as well as a third family member. James and his wife Gloria Dewitt were shot to death at their home in Northeast Columbia off Green...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Crash on I-26 blocks all lanes near Saint Andrews
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting all lanes of traffic are blocked on I-26 East near exit 108. The crash happened around 5:27 p.m. Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s...
