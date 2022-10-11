City of Kennesaw to hold Veterans Day luncheon to “honor the service of military members past and present”

Read full article on original website
Suspect charged with double murder of Forsyth County menMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
Cloudland Canyon's Overlook Trail Delivers Near Effortless Fall Foliage for Fans Driving North from AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
New Atlanta Restaurant (Hopdoddy Burger Bar)LifewnikkAtlanta, GA
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in GeorgiaTravel MavenChamblee, GA
cobbcountycourier.com
Learn about 19th century funeral practices at Marietta’s historic William Root House
The historic William Root House in Marietta is offering a look into 19th century funeral practices, in addition to offering Friday evening flashlight tours. Full details are in the announcement from the City of Marietta website reprinted below:. “Visitors can view 19th century embalming equipment, mourning jewelry made from human...
cobbcountycourier.com
How diverse is Cobb County, and should we care? Yes, a lot
It is a point of principle of the Cobb County Courier that diversity is a good thing, and that equity, justice and fairness are necessary for a good quality of life. As editor, I consider the Courier “woke” in the original sense of the word, and consider the need for diversity, tolerance and equity self-evident, and those apply to race, ethnicity, national background, sexual orientation, gender (including transgender), disability, economic status, and whatever other groups that are the target of bigotry I’ve overlooked.
knowatlanta.com
Canton Active Adult Community Soleil Belmont Park Sells 104 Homes in 9 Months
Active adult buyers choose low-maintenance, resort lifestyle. Successful sales continue for active adult home builder Patrick Malloy Communities, with 104 homes sold in the past nine months at its active adult community Soleil Belmont Park located in Canton. At completion, Soleil Belmont Park will feature of 471 low-maintenance homes on...
West Georgian
The Wings Over North Georgia AirShow is Back and Better Than Ever
Rome’s annual air show, The Wings Over North Georgia AirShow returns to Richard Russell Regional Airport and will have spectacular, never before seen performances. The airshow will be on Oct. 15 and 16, and the parking gates open at 9 a.m. John Cowman is the President and CEO of...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: ‘Stop Cop City’ rally planned for Friday in Little 5 Points
Activists are gathering in Little Five Points on Friday, Oct. 14 to protest the massive police training center that is to be built on forested land in south DeKalb County. The “Stop Cop City” rally is family-friendly and begins at 4:30 p.m. in Findley Plaza. It is one of several similar events planned for this weekend on the subject. Details: reporternewspapers.net.
Monroe Local News
Local dentist takes part in annual event to benefit vets
On Thursday, Oct. 13, Walton Dental Care will host its annual “Freedom Day” event. This free service is catered to those who have served in the military, are actively serving, or are immediate family of those who have. Some of the care offeredwill include: examinations, cleanings, x-rays, and same day treatments.
cobbcountycourier.com
COVID in Cobb County: from the October 12 report
The Georgia Department of Public Health reports on the COVID numbers for the state weekly. These numbers are from the report issued on Wednesday October 12, 2022,. The numbers in the lists and tables below were taken from the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID Daily Status Report, from the summary posted on the CDC County View data tracker, and from the Georgia Hospital Bed and Ventilator use report.
What you need to know before attending the Wings Over North Georgia Air Show
The 10th annual Wings Over North Georgia Air Show takes flight this week on Oct. 15 and 16. The two-day event will be hosted at the Russell Regional Airport in Rome and will feature the A-10 Thunderbolt II Tactical Demonstration Team and the launch of the newly formed AirShow Racing Series. There will also be performances by a number of world-class civilian performers and demonstrations by the Georgia State Patrol SWAT Helicopter Team and Dobbins ARB 94th Airlift Wing.
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
thetouristchecklist.com
18 Best & Fun Things to Do in Calhoun (GA)
Calhoun is a flourishing city in Gordon County, Georgia. It is also the seat of Gordon County. The city has a population of 16,948 people. Calhoun has many historical destinations and businesses. The city also has playgrounds, recreational facilities, art galleries, theaters, museums, parks, etc. There are many activities for...
These Georgia restaurants have made Southern Living’s ‘The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints’ for 2022
ATLANTA — Barbecue lovers rejoice: Three Georgia barbecue joints have made Southern Living’s “The South’s Top 50 Barbecue Joints.”. From brisket to pulled pork, these barbecue joints have everything to cure your craving. “Taken as a whole, the rankings offer a capsule assessment of ‘The State...
weisradio.com
Summerville Presents a Trains & Tracks Expo Trains, Live Demonstrations & Interactive Family Fun
Summerville Main Street will host a Trains & Tracks Expo at the Historic Summerville Depot on Saturday and Sunday, October 15-16. Hours of operation for the event on Saturday, October 15 will be 10:00 am-3:00 pm and Sunday, October 16 from 11:00 am-3:00pm. Admission is free to the public. The expo is a great way to spend the day whether you’re an avid modeler or just looking for a fun and interesting day out with the family. The Trains & Tracks Expo is designed for children of all ages; for modelers, collectors, and enthusiasts; for families in search of good old-fashioned fun; and for the simply curious.
cobbcountycourier.com
Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle on South Marietta Parkway last night
According to a public information release from Officer Chuck McPhilamy of the Marietta Police Department, the department’s Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle. The incident occurred last night, October 11, 2022 at about 11:31...
Influx of transplants to Georgia could cause ‘spike’ in voter turnout in upcoming election
GEORGIA — There wasn’t a spare parking space at this Southwest Atlanta Department of Driver Services office Tuesday. “I had to work this morning. I’m actually skipping my class right now,” voter Sara Clifton said. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. The...
California developer planning innovative office for 52-acre mixed-use project
A California-based developer is planning a new 52-acre mixed-use development in Alpharetta with huge amounts of office s...
wabe.org
Georgia ACLU joins civil rights organizations urging Atlanta to drop detention center lease
Last week, the ACLU of Georgia sent a letter to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and the entire city council with a clear ask: reverse the decision to lease the city’s detention center to Fulton County. And the organization wasn’t alone. The letter was co-signed by more than 60 civil...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Retiring Judge John Ott grateful for career in Newton, Walton counties
The entirety of Chief Superior Court Judge John Ott’s law career has taken place in Newton and Walton counties. And after 41 years — 32 years on the bench — Ott is hanging up his robe. On Oct. 1, Ott, 68, announced his retirement from the Alcovy Judicial Circuit in a letter to Gov. Brian Kemp, stating that Dec. 31, 2022 will be his last day on the job.
cobbcountycourier.com
The Triumphant Return: The story of Endre Jenkins and his musical journey
After Hurricane Katrina forced high school band student Endre Jenkins to relocate to Atlanta, the band room of Pebblebrook High School would change his life and music career forever. Endre Jenkins’ love for music happened way before he arrived in Cobb County, but his passion for musical arts translated from...
fox5atlanta.com
Multiple Wellstar facilities closing in southwest Atlanta
In just a few weeks thousands of people will no longer be able to receive care from Wellstar properties on Atlanta’s southwest side. Atlanta Medical Center closing, making Grady Memorial Hospital the only level one trauma center in the city, but there are other branches that will no longer serve patients in Atlanta.
AccessAtlanta
One of the country’s best art museums is just north of Atlanta
If you’re looking for a trip to the American West but don’t have the time or money for a cross-country vacation, we’ve got good news: you can see it all right here in Georgia. And we promise it’s worth the quick road trip!. The Booth Western...
