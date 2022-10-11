Read full article on original website
BBC
Leah Croucher: The quiet teenager who vanished on her way to work
The family of teenager Leah Croucher described her as shy, witty and funny. On the night of 14 February 2019 they saw her for the last time at their family home in Milton Keynes. CCTV footage from the following morning shows her walking to work in Milton Keynes. She never arrived.
BBC
Woman killed and beheaded friend for money, Old Bailey hears
A devout Christian forged her friend's will after killing and decapitating her in order to get a "large sum" of money to repair her home, a court has heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, from Willesden, north-west London, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong, who was also known as Deborah. Ms...
BBC
Grimsby baby bereavement gowns maker appeals for help
A group of volunteers who make funeral gowns for babies out of donated wedding and prom dresses is appealing for helpers and equipment. Angel Gowns in Grimsby says it has a backlog of garments that need making before being sent to local hospitals. One of the organisers, Louise Drakes, said...
BBC
Burns played 'significant' part in woman's death - court
Burns inflicted on a Somerset woman when she was doused with petrol and set alight 24 years ago played a "significant" role in her death, a court has heard. Jacqueline Kirk, 62, died from a ruptured diaphragm in August 2019. Doctors who treated her at the Royal United Hospital (RUH)...
BBC
Police officer screamed in agony when crushed by high-speed chase driver
A police officer screamed in agony as he was crushed between two cars after a high-speed chase, a court has heard. Police deployed a stinger device to puncture the tyres of Charlie Deans' car after he drove at speeds of up to 90mph in Aberdeenshire in 2019. As Sgt Graeme...
BBC
Leah Croucher: Parents visit murder inquiry house in Milton Keynes
The parents of Leah Croucher have visited the house where human remains were found earlier this week. On Wednesday, police said unidentified remains and a rucksack and personal items belonging to the 19-year-old had been found at a Milton Keynes property. A post-mortem examination is due to take place on...
BBC
Channel migrants: 116 children missing from UK hotels
More than 100 unaccompanied child migrants remain missing after disappearing from UK hotels over a 14-month period, data reveals. BBC News has discovered that 116 children disappeared between July 2021 and August 2022, after temporarily being put in hotels by the Home Office. Charities fear the children, some as young...
BBC
Lucy Letby trial: Murder-accused nurse wrote 'I am evil', trial told
A nurse accused of murdering babies on a neonatal ward wrote notes reading "I am evil" and "I killed them on purpose because I'm not good enough", a court has heard. Lucy Letby is charged with murdering seven babies and attempting to murder 10 others at Countess of Chester Hospital in 2015 and 2016.
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
BBC
Events will not need new rules after death, report finds
The UK Government has found there is no need to change legislation, after looking into circumstances surrounding the death of a woman after an incident at Padstow's Obby Oss festival. Laura Smallwood died in 2019 after being struck by a person wearing the traditional wooden costume of an oss. The...
BBC
Teenager charged over serious assault on girl, 12
A teenager has been charged following an attack on a 12-year-old girl near a park in Glasgow. Police Scotland said the 13-year-old girl was arrested over a serious assault in Southdeen Avenue, near Southdeen Park, Drumchapel, on Tuesday. A spokesperson said: "She has been released on an undertaking to appear...
BBC
James Taplin released from Hewell Prison by accident
A man who was released from jail by accident is being hunted by police. James Taplin from Gloucestershire, was remanded in custody by magistrates in September on charges of aggravated burglary and malicious wounding. He was due at Gloucester Crown Court on Friday, but his solicitor said he had "apparently...
BBC
Murder accused seen dragging suitcase on street for hours, jury told
A woman accused of murdering her friend was seen on video dragging a suitcase around the streets of London after carrying out the alleged killing and putting the body inside, a court heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of killing and decapitating Mee Kuen Chong, 67, at her Wembley home...
BBC
Skating rink prepares to close over rent dispute
The owners of a rollerskating rink have said it will close at the end of November unless their landlord offers a reduced rent. Rollerworld has been in Colchester for more than 32 years. About 700 supporters were at an event this week where owners Jason and Anne Khan...
BBC
Speeding Manchester driver killed man in police chase crash jailed
A speeding driver who killed a passenger and seriously injured two other people when he crashed into a taxi has been jailed. Elliot Martin, 21, of Manchester, hit speeds of 65mph (105km/h) in a 30mph zone after failing to stop for Greater Manchester Police officers in Yewtree Road, Fallowfield, in March 2021.
BBC
Mortimer's Hole: Tunnel used to capture queen and lover is restored
A tunnel used to capture a medieval queen and her lover, who had seized power from the king of England, is reopening following restoration. Mortimer's Hole, at Nottingham Castle, was used by King Edward III to capture his mother Queen Isabella and her lover, Roger Mortimer. Work has taken place...
BBC
Gaia Pope's family call for alleged rapist review
The family of Gaia Pope-Sutherland are calling for an independent investigation into her alleged rape. Miss Pope, 19, was found dead 11 days after she went missing in Swanage, Dorset, in 2017 having been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Her family said her disorder was caused when she was drugged...
BBC
Charley-Ann Patterson was sent upsetting TikTok before taking her life
A bullied 12-year-old girl was sent an upsetting social media video days before she killed herself, an inquest has heard. Charley-Ann Patterson was found dead at her home in Cramlington, Northumberland, on 1 October 2020. Her mother told the hearing the youngster was also sent other "inappropriate" messages by pupils...
BBC
Fourth arrest over Tralee funeral killing
A fourth man has been arrested in connection with the murder of Thomas Dooley at a funeral in Tralee. The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Wednesday for questioning. It comes after a man in his 40s, who was arrested on Monday in connection with the...
BBC
Man jailed for starting fire in historic Partick church
A man has been jailed for more than five years for starting a fire at a historic church in Glasgow. Ryan Haggerty admitted setting St Simon's in Partick alight in July 2021, leaving it almost completely destroyed. The 26-year-old was seen coming from the direction of the church with soot...
