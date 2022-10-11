ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconomowoc, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Seeing multiple uses for new hunting blind

TOWN OF JACKSON — The Wisconsin Waterfowl Association (WWA) announced Tuesday it constructed a new multi-use, and disabled person-accessible, hunting blind in the Jackson Marsh Wildlife Area. The large blind, which is on the west side of the marsh, can hold several hunters and features an 80-foot boardwalk that...
JACKSON, WI
seehafernews.com

Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants

The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
WISCONSIN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oconomowoc, WI
Oconomowoc, WI
Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Oconomowoc, WI
Government
wisfarmer.com

Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo

MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
MADISON, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer Hunting#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Linus Hunting#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Hunting Season
wearegreenbay.com

Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop

RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
WISCONSIN STATE
shepherdexpress.com

Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park

A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
OCONOMOWOC, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin

If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag

Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
WAUKESHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin

WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
DANE COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Madison Is Third-Least Likely City To Get In A Car Crash

Madison is one of the least likely cities for you to get in a car wreck in. That’s according to WalletHub, which says Madison has the third-least amount of car wrecks compared to America’s 100 largest cities. Overall, WalletHub says Madison is the 46th-best city to drive in.
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy