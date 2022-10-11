Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Seeing multiple uses for new hunting blind
TOWN OF JACKSON — The Wisconsin Waterfowl Association (WWA) announced Tuesday it constructed a new multi-use, and disabled person-accessible, hunting blind in the Jackson Marsh Wildlife Area. The large blind, which is on the west side of the marsh, can hold several hunters and features an 80-foot boardwalk that...
seehafernews.com
Fourteen Area Meat Processors Receive State Resiliency Grants
The State of Wisconsin and the DATCP have announced that 91 meat processors in the state will be getting some grant money. The $10 million comes from the Meat and Poultry Supply Chain Resiliency Grant fund, and fourteen area processors are on the list. Starting in Sheboygan County, J&L Meat...
A 100-Year-Old Wisconsin Family Farm has Perfected the ‘Corn Maze’
This Wisconsin family farm, has perfected the "Corn Maze" on this 100 year old farm. LoveWi. How do you explain a "Corn Maze" to someone not from the Midwest/Northern Illinois? This type of thinking was overheard years ago with this family decided to build a maze on their property... "We’re...
Are You Brave Enough To Cross This Bridge To Nowhere In Southern Wisconsin?
If you head 90 minutes southwest from Madison, Wisconsin, you'll eventually hit Richland County. It's in Richland where you'll find Pier Park and one of the more peculiar trails you'll ever see. The nearly 10-acre Pier Natural Bridge Park was donate to Richland County by the Pier family so the...
spectrumnews1.com
'It's my happy place': 22-year-old Wisconsin farmer sees success in the meat industry
UNION GROVE, Wis. — A young farmer in Wisconsin is seeing success in seven figures. A local Union Grove farmer started his business at 16 and with a lot of hard work he has found success at just 22-years-old. Justin Miklascewski has been around animals his whole life. He was involved at fairs while showing pigs and other livestock.
CBS 58
A fundraising 'Holiday Train' is set to make stops throughout Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is set to make its first cross-continent tour in three years, raising money, food and awareness for food banks in local communities along its rail network. That includes 14 stops across Wisconsin, including local stops in Wauwatosa on December 9 at...
What is graupel, and why is it falling in parts of Wisconsin?
MADISON, Wis. — People in parts of southern Wisconsin saw something that looked like snow falling from the skies on Thursday, but it wasn’t snow or even hail: it was graupel. According to the National Weather Service, graupel is small, soft hail that forms when snowflakes higher in the sky collect supercooled rain droplets on their surfaces as they fall...
wisfarmer.com
Wisconsin cows on top at World Dairy Expo
MADISON – Wisconsin cows earned top honors at World Dairy Expo including the ultimate award: Supreme Champion. The competition was top notch on the colored shavings inside the Coliseum, with some of the best cattle from across North America going head to head. In addition to the elite cattle show, the six-day event unites the global dairy industry, bringing together dairy enthusiasts from around the world and one of the nation's biggest trade shows.
wearegreenbay.com
Several packaged foods recalled from a Wisconsin sausage shop
RIO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection is issuing a voluntary Class I recall of packaged foods from Johnson’s Sausage Shoppe. The Class I recall includes packaged foods purchased on or before October 12, 2022, with an inspection label of No. 293.
The Best Small Town in Wisconsin for a Weekend Getaway
Wisconsin is a state that's full of charm. From ice caves to sprawling state parks and some of the most interesting small towns in the country, if you're looking to plan an incredible weekend adventure Wisconsin has tons of options.
WBAY Green Bay
DNR responds to dairy farm discharge near Lomira Creek in Fond du Lac County
LOMIRA, Wis. (WBAY) - The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says Clover Hill Dairy Farm near Lomira is working to remove polluted water from a stream that leads to Lomira Creek. The pollution comes from a discharge of feed leachate -- which comes from the fermentation process to preserve corn...
shepherdexpress.com
Oktoberfest This Saturday at Oconomowoc’s New Baseball Park
A new Oktoberfest celebration is coming up this Saturday, October 15 at Oconomowoc's brand new Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, home of the Lake Country DockHounds baseball team, and will feature brews from several different local and regional breweries as well as Wisconsin Brewing, the park's sponsor, and plenty of live music, brats, and Oktoberfest style contests.
4 Great Steakhouses in Wisconsin
If you live in Wisconsin and you are currently looking for new restaurants to try, then this article is for you. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses that are known for serving only delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, but are also known for providing amazing atmosphere, which makes them a good choice for both a casual meal with friends, as well as for celebrating a special occasion.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: A forgotten dog waste bag
Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. — A man said his pregnant fiancee was walking their dog in the 100 block of Central Avenue when it defecated on a lawn and the woman realized she had forgotten a bag. She left to go home and grab one when a man at the Central Avenue address started to yell and swear at her. He then reportedly followed her in a car and continued to yell and swear at her, which frightened her. He followed her home and she was too afraid to go back and clean up the feces. The man told police he didn’t mean to scare her but he was tired of people not picking up after their dogs. He was advised.
Four tornadoes confirmed in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather
The National Weather Service confirms four EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Wisconsin during Wednesday's severe weather.
wearegreenbay.com
Injuries reported after crane truck hits overpass in Wisconsin
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – Heavy traffic congestion is plaguing southbound lanes of I-39/90/94 in southern Wisconsin after a crane truck hit an overpass. According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, southbound lanes at the River Road overpass are closed in Dane County while the damage is assessed by a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) bridge inspector.
Wisconsin tornado warnings: Latest information, live blog
Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for severe weather after the National Weather Service issued Tornado Warnings for several counties.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Op Ed | Washington County is negotiating human lives at the Samaritan Home | By Debra Kison
Washington Co., WI – The County Board meeting held September 28th had Samaritan Home on the agenda. In my opinion, it had an aura of negativity about it. I’m not alone when I say, it sounds like County Government wants out of the Nursing Home business. There was...
CBS 58
Video shows apparent tornado spotted in West Allis; cleanup efforts underway in Southeast Wisconsin
WISCONSIN (CBS 58) -- People throughout Southeastern Wisconsin are dealing with the aftermath of storms Wednesday, Oct. 12. We Energies crews are out working to restore power to affected areas. At its peak, there were more than 21,000 customers without power. The number of outages as of 5 p.m. stood at around 2,500.
seehafernews.com
Madison Is Third-Least Likely City To Get In A Car Crash
Madison is one of the least likely cities for you to get in a car wreck in. That’s according to WalletHub, which says Madison has the third-least amount of car wrecks compared to America’s 100 largest cities. Overall, WalletHub says Madison is the 46th-best city to drive in.
