Read full article on original website
Verdad
3d ago
so biden, the head of the democrat party supports, not paying your taxes and pulling shotguns on unarmed innocent black men... got it no big surprise there?
Reply(2)
51
Chalie Tizol
3d ago
it will be like 2 drunk muppets... this will be entertaining.. but all seriousness.. if you love your kids and grandkids #VoteREPUBLICAN
Reply
54
Skip Ta'lou
3d ago
Lmao. This is somewhere near me. I just might have to go and eat popcorn and watch. It'll be a blast watching two ppl with absolutely no clue as to what is going on, let alone be able to say a complete sentence. Lord, forgive me 🙏🙏🙏🙏
Reply
37
Related
Triangle
The Pennsylvania Midterms Are Closer Than Polling Might Suggest
At a glance, polling data appears to show democrats outperforming republicans in several key races around the country. Two of these races are the gubernatorial and senate races in Pennsylvania where democrats are crushing their opponents in opinion polls. Many people have a hard time believing that the democratic candidates could lose against weaker candidates on the republican side.
Mastriano trailing Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll
(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in polls of Pennsylvania voters ahead of the November governor’s race. The latest poll by the Trafalgar Group shows Shapiro with nearly 53% support compared to Mastriano at 43.5%. Only 2% said they were undecided and less than 2% said they’ll support a third […]
Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign
In a high-stakes cycle, Republicans also have crossed over to support Democratic governor hopeful Josh Shapiro. The post Pa. Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman wins Republican support in new ad campaign appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
NBC Philadelphia
Fetterman Scores Krasner Split, Gets Philly Black Cops' Support After FOP Backs Oz
John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate in next month's open U.S. Senate election in Pennsylvania, received the endorsement of the organization that represents the Philadelphia Police Department's Black officers. The Guardian Civic League on Thursday announced their support for Fetterman, the state lieutenant governor, who is running against Republican Dr. Mehmet...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
gettysburgian.com
Opinion: Stop Doug Mastriano. Vote for Josh Shapiro on Nov. 8.
In a few short weeks, Americans will head to the polls and take part in the 2022 midterm elections. Pennsylvanians will be picking a new governor as incumbent Governor Wolf is term-limited and cannot seek reelection. After a close primary in May, Doug Mastriano won the Republican nomination for this coveted position. Josh Shapiro, incumbent Attorney General, ran uncontested and won the Democratic primary. Looking at both Shapiro’s and Mastriano’s records and campaigns, Shapiro is the better choice for governor of Pennsylvania.
pa.gov
Governor and First Lady Wolf Recognize Pennsylvania’s 2022 Distinguished Daughters
Governor Tom Wolf and First Lady Frances Wolf recognized 11 women as this year’s Distinguished Daughters of Pennsylvania, highlighting their extraordinary achievements and contributions to the commonwealth at an event at the Governor’s Residence in Harrisburg on Wednesday. “Pennsylvania Distinguished Daughters have a long history of going above...
wtae.com
Mehmet Oz discusses issues impacting Pennsylvanians as Election Day nears
LANCASTER, Pa. — One of the tightest and most-watched races in the country right now is the one for Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate seat. Republican Mehmet Oz is facing Democrat John Fetterman to replace retiring Republican Sen. Pat Toomey. For Oz, abortion and disproven medical advice from his former TV show have dogged him as issues in recent months.
Democrats working to turn state House of Representatives blue
By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Midterm elections are usually tough for the president's party, and that would be the Democrats this year.But Pennsylvania Democrats think they could turn the state House of Representatives blue. If it happens, it could be a rare state chamber flip in a year that a lot of observers think will be pretty good for Republicans. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa said one thing is the best hope for down-ballot Democrats."Two words: Doug and Mastriano. There is a belief that if Mastriano is seen as too far to the right and...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pennsylvania GOP aims to change mail-in ballot counting guidance after Supreme Court ruling
HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) -- A spokesperson for Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has dismissed a request by House Republicans to segregate undated mail-in ballots as an attempt "to sow confusion" and "disrupt our voting process."Earlier Thursday, the top two Pennsylvania State House Republicans, Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff and Bryan Cutler, sent Acting Secretary of State Leigh Chapman a letter asking her to change her guidance to county election officials following a U.S. Supreme Court decision earlier this week, which Republicans believe casts doubt over whether mail-in ballots should count if their outer envelopes are either undated or incorrectly dated. Benninghoff and Cutler...
Pennsylvania’s minimum wage is no longer a living wage. Here’s where Josh Shapiro, Doug Mastriano stand on raising it
Inflation might be grabbing the major headlines, but stagnant wages are certainly deserving of attention. Once upon a time, Pennsylvania was ahead of the curve on raising the minimum wage. In 2006, then-Gov. Ed Rendell signed legislation that would raise the minimum wage in Pennsylvania to $7.15 per hour — higher than the federal minimum wage.
Latino voters across Pa. are ignored until right before an election. How are Philly-area agencies filling the gap?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Lea esta historia en español aquí. This time last year, Berks County was dealing with the fallout of election misinformation. Officials sent out instructions for voting via mail ballot to some 17,000 households that falsely advertised the date of the election as Nov. 18, two weeks after votes should’ve been cast and tabulated.
Mastriano’s Attacks on Jewish School Set Off Outcry Over Antisemitic Signaling
Mindy Cohen, who said she opposes Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor of Pennsylvania, “because of his stance on antisemitism, on religion, on abortion,” at Hymie’s Delicatessen in Merion Station, Pa., Sept. 29, 2022. (Hannah Beier/The New York Times)
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Keystone Party of Pennsylvania hopes to attract voters who want to see change
This November, you'll notice a new political party on your ballot. It's hoping to attract voters who want to see change. "I just felt myself being left behind on the issues that I cared about," Gus Tatlas said. So, the York County resident joined with like-minded friends to form the...
ehn.org
See where toxic PFAS have been used in Pennsylvania fracking wells
PITTSBURGH—Toxic “forever chemicals”, also known as PFAS, have been used in at least eight oil and gas wells in Pennsylvania, but the exact location of those wells has never been publicly disclosed — until now. Experts say it’s possible that communities where PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl...
Pennsylvania counties prepare for a marathon mail-in ballot count to earn their share of new state election money
Election boards in almost all of Pennsylvania’s 67 counties are gearing up for a monumental task. Sixty-four of them applied for and received a share of $45 million in new state grant money. The cash pool is designed to cover nine different types of election costs counties have had to bear by themselves for decades. Think staff salaries, ballot printing, and postage.
Philly judge finds 2 men not guilty in election interference, guilty on weapons charges
The charges stem from the ballot count in Philadelphia on November 6 after the 2020 presidential election.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fetterman, Oz on campaign trail in South Philadelphia, Bristol
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – We are now less than a month away from election day. The Pennsylvania candidates for U.S. Senate continue stumping along the campaign trail before voters go to the polls on Nov. 8, 2022.On Sunday, Republican Mehmet Oz made a stop at the Italian American Heritage Festival in South Philadelphia.He told supporters, if elected, he will fight to bring high-paying jobs to the city.Doctor Oz also said he will work alongside Democrats to tackle problems across the state.Meanwhile, Democrat and current Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman rallied supporters in Bristol, Bucks County.Lt. Gov. Fetterman said he will work to eliminate the filibuster in the senate and raise the federal minimum wage if elected.On Monday, Fetterman joined labor leaders in Torresdale. He was there to help launch Get Out The Vote Effort for candidates supported by unions. The crowd cheered when Fetterman said he is running for "the Union way of life."Oz and Fetterman are scheduled to debate later this month.Be sure to stick with CBS3 on air and online for continuing election coverage.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Why would we vote for Fetterman?
I’m hearing and seeing that over 70% of Americans are worried about crime and inflation. If that’s really so, why would Pennsylvanians want to put someone in office who thinks it’s a good idea to let at least a third of Pennsylvania’s criminals out of prison, including murderers?
Centre Daily
Counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania
Nationally, 72% of Americans believe global warming is happening. But when public opinion researchers zoom in on Americans, they find that attitudes and opinions about climate change can vary drastically from county to county—even when those counties are next door. Public opinion factors into how policy-makers respond to climate change, including taking steps to reduce CO2 levels and mitigate harmful impacts already being experienced.Stacker compiled a list of counties most concerned about climate change in Pennsylvania using data from the Yale Program on Climate Change Communication. Counties are ranked by the percent of residents that are worried about global warming.
Bay Journal
Can the American marten make a comeback in Pennsylvania?
The American marten, a furry cat-size predator and symbol of wilderness that has long been gone from Pennsylvania’s deep forests, may return. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has given staff the green light to prepare a reintroduction and management plan as the first step to repopulating the big woods in the northern part of the state with the member of the weasel family. A vote by game commissioners to proceed with the release of martens into state forest and game lands may occur in September 2023.
Comments / 80