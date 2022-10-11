ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretseattle.co

This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild

Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Seattle businesses hoping down Mariners not quite out of playoffs

If this was an agonizing week for Seattle Mariners fans, it has been absolutely excruciating for those fans who also happen to run businesses with a potential M's connection. Take Jamie Munson, whose Simply Seattle business makes and sells gear evoking Seattle sports teams. In the hour before Thursday’s Game...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Entertainment
State
California State
Local
Washington Entertainment
City
Seattle, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Mayor Harrell offers Seattle a bandage for crime surge — it needs sutures

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell keeps offering the city bandages when it needs sutures. The city is bleeding out. Harrell announced a program to help small businesses cover the costs of damage committed by the criminals that Democrats enabled. The city ceded the neighborhood to homeless addicts who ran visitors away from businesses that once thrived. And they fought to keep prolific criminals out of jail instead of behind bars where they would stop victimizing innocent Seattleites.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

The 30 Best Halloween Events In Seattle In 2022

You’ve come to the right place. Seattle loves to go all-out for Halloween. We rounded up a wide range of Halloween events in Seattle, from spine-chilling live performances and haunted houses to costume contests and dance parties. There’s something here for every budget and every scare level. Whatever...
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'

SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Skiba
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Mark Hoppus
Person
Post Malone
Person
Tom Delonge
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
secretseattle.co

The Seattle Georgetown Morgue Ranked In The Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses In The US

Seattle’s Georgetown morgue is the scariest experience you’ll ever have!. Looking for a truly frightening Halloween thrill this October? If you live in Seattle, you don’t have to go far. According to the expert thrill-seekers at Hauntworld, one of the country’s scariest haunted houses is right here in our city! The infamous Seattle Georgetown Morgue ranked in their 2022 list of the top 13 scariest haunted houses in the US. The morgue’s shocking past and unique Halloween experience earned it a spot on the list.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds

SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: If you can’t chase a suspect, there should be a way to stop them

Here’s the latest frustrating police scenario. According to a draft memo from Seattle’s North Precinct, provided to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, until officers get more training, they will not be able to use their patrol cars to prevent a suspect from driving away. Even if that suspect is obviously high on drugs.
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Blink 182#Angels Airwaves#Pentagon
southsoundbiz.com

Air Tahiti Nui Becomes First and Only Direct Flight Service from Seattle to Tahiti

Air Tahiti Nui debuted its first non-stop service connection between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, Tahiti, last week. In its new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and Pacific Northwest. The new service will operate twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $769 with tax excluded. The flight is 9.5 hours and all-inclusive — providing meals, drinks, and amenities in all cabins.
SEATTLE, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
MyNorthwest.com

Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound

Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy