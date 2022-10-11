Read full article on original website
Two Men's Determination to Solve the Green River MurdersSam H ArnoldSeattle, WA
Learn to Forge in One Beginner Friendly ClassMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Meet the most elusive fugitive in American historyIngram Atkinson
4 Great Seafood Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
The largest commercial marine tradeshow on the West Coast is back in SeattleDoug StewartSeattle, WA
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who rides the bus by herself, dies
Eclipse, the Seattle dog who took a bus by herself to go to the park, has died, according to her official Facebook page. According to mymodernnet.com, Eclipse started riding the bus in 2015, where she took the bus downtown to the dog park, making friends and getting exercise, before taking the bus back home.
Doorbell cam catches fireball shooting through Seattle sky
A doorbell camera in Seattle captured a fireball as it flared across the evening sky.
secretseattle.co
This Winter In Seattle May Be Pleasantly Mild
Winter in Seattle typically isn’t too bad but if you really hate the cold, we have good news for you. The forecast for this winter in the Pacific Northwest is wet and mild. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, Americans will see one of two very different winters depending on where in the country they live. One part of the country is expected to see a very frigid, snowy winter while other regions can expect a wet and mild winter. Most of the US will be colder than normal this winter—but that may not be the case for the Pacific Northwest.
Yakima Herald Republic
Seattle businesses hoping down Mariners not quite out of playoffs
If this was an agonizing week for Seattle Mariners fans, it has been absolutely excruciating for those fans who also happen to run businesses with a potential M's connection. Take Jamie Munson, whose Simply Seattle business makes and sells gear evoking Seattle sports teams. In the hour before Thursday’s Game...
MyNorthwest.com
Seattle restauranteur: ‘The effects of the pandemic are nowhere near over’
Restaurants may seem back to normal, with packed dining rooms and hard-to-get reservations, but “the effects of the pandemic are nowhere near over for restaurants,” said Brandon Petit, chef and owner of Capitol Hill’s Dino’s Tomato Pie and Delancey, an award winning pizzeria in Ballard. “Many...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Mayor Harrell offers Seattle a bandage for crime surge — it needs sutures
Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell keeps offering the city bandages when it needs sutures. The city is bleeding out. Harrell announced a program to help small businesses cover the costs of damage committed by the criminals that Democrats enabled. The city ceded the neighborhood to homeless addicts who ran visitors away from businesses that once thrived. And they fought to keep prolific criminals out of jail instead of behind bars where they would stop victimizing innocent Seattleites.
secretseattle.co
The 30 Best Halloween Events In Seattle In 2022
You’ve come to the right place. Seattle loves to go all-out for Halloween. We rounded up a wide range of Halloween events in Seattle, from spine-chilling live performances and haunted houses to costume contests and dance parties. There’s something here for every budget and every scare level. Whatever...
KING-5
Dare not to stare at Seattle's 'Crash Corner'
SEATTLE — Life is rarely dull at the corner of crash and crunch. "The corner is fast and dangerous," said resident Joy Hollingsworth. 23rd Avenue East and East John Street is one of Seattle’s most-watched intersections, thanks to Hollingsworth. "I just care about the community," she said. Hollingsworth...
secretseattle.co
The Seattle Georgetown Morgue Ranked In The Top 13 Scariest Haunted Houses In The US
Seattle’s Georgetown morgue is the scariest experience you’ll ever have!. Looking for a truly frightening Halloween thrill this October? If you live in Seattle, you don’t have to go far. According to the expert thrill-seekers at Hauntworld, one of the country’s scariest haunted houses is right here in our city! The infamous Seattle Georgetown Morgue ranked in their 2022 list of the top 13 scariest haunted houses in the US. The morgue’s shocking past and unique Halloween experience earned it a spot on the list.
q13fox.com
Seattle, Tacoma rank among least safe U.S. cities, study finds
SEATTLE - Seattle and Tacoma rank among the least safe major cities in the U.S., according to a study by WalletHub. Of a list of 182, Seattle ranks no. 148 and Tacoma ranks no. 158. The methodology used does not just revolve around crime—WalletHub reports it compares three categories across...
MyNorthwest.com
Ross: If you can’t chase a suspect, there should be a way to stop them
Here’s the latest frustrating police scenario. According to a draft memo from Seattle’s North Precinct, provided to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, until officers get more training, they will not be able to use their patrol cars to prevent a suspect from driving away. Even if that suspect is obviously high on drugs.
KUOW
What gardeners need to know before the cold weather arrives in the NW ... eventually: Today So Far
Gardeners should be on the alert: Winter is coming ... and this year will require some special attention. Someone is poisoning wolves in northeastern Washington. SeaTac is the latest city to up its minimum wage these days. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for October 11,...
Fishermen fear going out of business after Alaska cancels snow and king crab harvest
SEATTLE — Crab fishermen are at a loss after Alaska canceled harvest season for two types of crabs over population concerns. For the first time ever, the Bering Sea snow crab harvest is closed, and for the second consecutive year, the Bristol Bay red king crab harvest is as well.
southsoundbiz.com
Air Tahiti Nui Becomes First and Only Direct Flight Service from Seattle to Tahiti
Air Tahiti Nui debuted its first non-stop service connection between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Papeete, Tahiti, last week. In its new partnership with Alaska Airlines, Air Tahiti Nui is the first and only carrier offering direct flights connecting the South Pacific and Pacific Northwest. The new service will operate twice weekly using the 787-9 Dreamliner, with fares starting at $769 with tax excluded. The flight is 9.5 hours and all-inclusive — providing meals, drinks, and amenities in all cabins.
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
Smoky Skies, Worsening Air Quality Will Continue For Days In Washington
Thick smoke from ongoing wildfires has been affecting the region for weeks.
MyNorthwest.com
Air quality alert, record heat expected across Puget Sound
Air quality alerts have been issued for western Washington, as haze hangs over the region. The air quality in the greater Seattle area hit an unhealthy level Thursday due to wildfire smoke. Meteorologist Dana Felton with the National Weather Service says it will get worse this weekend. “We don’t have...
Yakima Herald Republic
As Seattle police charge man in stabbing death of Yakama woman, family raises awareness
TOPPENISH — A small group sat in the Meninick Chambers at the Yakama Nation main office as a Seattle Police Department detective prepared to talk about the investigation into the murder of their relative, Mavis “Boots” Kindness Nelson. Homicide detective Josh Rurey drove from Seattle on Oct....
40 English labs rescued from overwhelmed eastern Washington breeder
MONROE, Wash — Dozens of dogs were rescued from a breeder in eastern Washington Wednesday and brought to shelters in western Washington. The breeder apparently reached out for local assistance, but because so many shelters are full, help wasn't available until things got out of hand. Pasado's Safe Haven...
