Commissioner of Finance candidate - David Middendorf, incumbent
I was born and raised in Hiawatha, graduated from Hiawatha High School, attended Highland Community College and obtained a BS in electrical engineering from Kansas University. I retired from a large international engineering company in Overland Park, in January 2016 with 40 years of service in design and construction management of large infrastructure projects after which I returned to Hiawatha.
Lowering the sales tax
This past year our business and family celebrated 150 years here in Atchison, making us one of the oldest continuously operated businesses in our community, for which I’m proud and very grateful for.
Parents at odds with Kansas school district over pandemic-era enrollment fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Idol, Kenneth G.
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. Kenneth G. Idol, 76, of St. Joseph, Missouri formerly of Highland, Kansas, completed his earthly journey Oct. 12, 2022, at his home. To plant a tree in memory of Kenneth Idol as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Swearingen, Eugene L. 1939-2022
Eugene Lee Swearingen, a lifelong farmer and livestock producer in northeast Brown County, Kansas, passed away Oct. 10, 2022, after a brief illness at the Hiawatha Hospital surrounded by family. Eugene was born April 5, 1939, on the family farm, northeast of Hiawatha, to John M. and Lucille Zimmers Swearingen (preceded in death). He and his sister, Ruth Swearingen Moore (preceded in death) (Cameron) helped with the family farm while attending Prairie Springs Country school. Gene graduated from Hiawatha High School in 1957 where he played football, sang in the Glee Club, and was an active member of the FFA chapter.
Political Irony
“County preparing to dip into awarded ARPA funds” your headline read on page A6 of the October 8th edition. The story reports: “The county has been awarded more than $3.1 million by way of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021…” The irony is rich since all Republicans in the U.S. Congress, including Jerry Moran and Jake LaTurner voted against this law. They apparently do not recognize the needs of Atchison County.
Hawks enjoy lighthearted Heartland Relay in League buildup
The Hiawatha cross country team traveled to St. James Academy last Thursday for one of the most unique meets of the year. The Red Hawks brought home two wins on the day, as the team shared a moment of levity before the heat cranks up on the postseason, with the Big7 League meet looming later this week.
HHS cross country boys win back-to-back league titles
The Hiawatha cross country varsity boys won back-to-back league titles at Big Seven League Thursday evening. Competing in varsity for Hiawatha was Camden Bachman (2nd), Felix McCartney (3rd), Jordan Hodge (6th), Riley Gibbs (10th), David Keo (14th), Camden Thonen and Aden Geisendorf. The boys will compete next Saturday at the 3A regionals meet.
Junior Hawks clipped by Jays on the road
Coming off one of their best performances of the season a week ago, the Hiawatha Middle School football team traveled to Sabetha on Thursday evening, hoping to knock off the Jays and slip into the top half of the Big 7. Unfortunately for the Red Hawks, the game played out...
Lady Red Hawks face tough competition in winning week
The season is nearing its end for the Hiawatha volleyball squad, and with their biggest matches of the year approaching, the Red Hawks had one of their most challenging weeks of the year, as they competed in this weekend’s Atchison tournament, as well as a triangular at Holton against some of the Big 7’s perennial leaders.
