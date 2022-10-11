Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
Boyne City man convicted for killing neighbor's dog
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Boyne City man was convicted Thursday for killing a dog, according to Charlevoix County Prosecuting Attorney Allen Telgenhof. Jared Paul Friedrich, 31, was convicted of killing or torturing an animal in the third degree in the 33rd Circuit Court, Telgenhof said. The crime carries a maximum of four years in prison.
UpNorthLive.com
Vanderbilt man arrested for domestic violence
OTSEGO COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A man from Vanderbilt has been arraigned on assault and domestic violence charges, according to Michigan State Police. Eric Weiss, 44, has been arraigned for one count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, and one count of aggravated domestic violence.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Court denied Michigan woman’s protection order against man who later held her hostage in bunker
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A court denied a Michigan woman’s request for a protection order against a man who later shackled her inside a sound-proof bunker and held her hostage for 13 hours, according to UpNorthLive. A Blair Township woman filed for a personal protection order against Christopher...
recordpatriot.com
Latest Manistee County blotter: witness tampering, crashes, larceny
MANISTEE COUNTY — The following includes reports made to the Manistee County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 20-23. All calls may not be reported. This is part of a lengthy report and is compiled by assistant editor Arielle Breen. Sept. 20. • A vehicle-deer accident was reported in Maple...
Michigan conservation officers bust out-of-state group poaching salmon
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. — This time of year, droves of fishermen line the banks of the Manistee River near the Tippy Dam for a chance to hook into a Salmon. October is prime time for coho and Chinook salmon running upriver. Earlier this week, the Michigan Department of Natural...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan man accused of holding woman hostage for 13 hours inside sound-proof bunker he built
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. – A Michigan man is facing kidnapping, stalking, torture, and rape charges after he shackled a woman inside a sound-proof bunker he’d built and held her hostage for 13 hours, prosecutors said. Christopher Thomas, 38, of Traverse City, is accused of stalking a Blair Township...
9&10 News
Man Killed in Side-By-Side Accident in Roscommon County
A Stoney Point, Ontario man was arrested Sunday after causing a deadly side-by-side accident due to drunk driving, according to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were sent to Windywood Drive and Artesia Beach Road in Saint Helen where they found Richfield Township paramedics and fire personnel helping two people. After investigating, they determined that three people had been in the Can-Am side-by-side that rolled over.
abc12.com
Michigan DNR seizes 460 pounds of salmon caught with illegal methods
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A group of fishermen from Colorado is accused of poaching more than 460 pounds of salmon from a Michigan river using an illegal technique. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources seized the fish caught along the Manistee River in Manistee County this week. The salmon all were donated to families from the area.
Michigan cannabis business owner stunned by state police SWAT-style raid
TRAVERSE CITY, MI -- It was quiet morning on Thursday, Oct. 6, inside Traverse City’s Great Lakes Hemp Supplements, a cannabis business with CBD products and a decal on the window that reads, “healers not dealers.”. The solace shattered. “This is raid,” shouted Michigan state troopers who rushed...
Man who allegedly raped woman, held her captive for 13 hours knew victim from college
TRAVERSE CITY, MI - A man who allegedly kidnapped, and then raped and tortured a woman while holding her captive for 13 hours knew the victim from college and had been stalking her, authorities said. Christopher Thomas, of Traverse City, is charged with multiple crimes related to the recent incident...
Northern Michigan man allegedly held woman hostage in soundproof bunker, raped her
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – A Traverse City man is accused of kidnapping a woman and holding her in a homemade soundproof bunker where he raped her repeatedly, officials said. Defendant Christopher Thomas allegedly stalked the victim for more than a decade, including putting a tracker on her vehicle prior to the alleged recent kidnapping, WBPN/WGTU reports.
recordpatriot.com
Tax apportionment focus of Oct. 18 Manistee County meeting
MANISTEE COUNTY — Manistee County Board of Commissioners will review the 2022 Manistee County apportionment report during its regular monthly meeting Tuesday. The report outlines all of the millage rates levied against properties within the county. Each October, the board of commissioners is required by statute to approve the...
recordpatriot.com
MCC goes into lockdown after report of intruder
MANISTEE — Manistee Catholic Central went into lockdown Thursday after receiving a report of an intruder. According to correspondence sent to families by principal Catherine Grinn, the Manistee City Police Department and Manistee County Sheriff's Office responded to the situation and saw no signs of intrusion. "Officers checked our...
leelanauticker.com
Latest Leelanau County Blotter & 911 Call Report
The Leelanau Ticker is back with a look at the most alarming, offbeat, or otherwise newsworthy calls to the Leelanau Office of Emergency Management/911 dispatch. The following is excerpted from the September 28 to October 11 call reports:. 2:15:36pm 9/28/2022 Suspicious Incident Leelanau Township, Saturday night caller got walnuts at...
recordpatriot.com
Drivers 'going to take some time to get used to' new Manistee roundabout
MANISTEE TWP. — Drivers passing through the U.S. 31 and M-22 intersection area have been driving on a brand new roundabout for about a month now, but some motorists are still having difficulties adjusting to the change. At the October Manistee County Public Safety Committee meeting, Manistee County Sheriff...
recordpatriot.com
New public display highlights Manistee area history
MANISTEE — It wasn’t the sort of day that event organizers were hoping for, but a crowd still turned out despite hail and rain Thursday morning to witness the dedication ceremony for the Origins Walk in Manistee. The public art installation, located along the Manistee Riverwalk, helps to...
recordpatriot.com
Manistee County calendar of events Oct. 13-20
Looking for something to do? Here is a list of local events and activities in Manistee County and beyond. To submit an event, email the time, date and location information to advocate@pioneergroup.com. Oct. 13. • 3:30-5 p.m., Art, Armory Youth Project, 555 First St. in Manistee. • 3:30-5 p.m., Open...
East Bay Township Brings New Residential, Commercial Developments to Grand Traverse County
Many people are feeling the pinch from rising costs and rising inflation. But even though there’s an economic slowdown for some, certain kinds of business are booming in one northern Michigan community. There is a lot of growth and development coming to East Bay Township in Grand Traverse County.
One of a Kind $18M Walloon Lake Estate Most Expensive Home on Market
Curious as to what $18 million can get you in northern Michigan? Sit back and let us show you a side of Pure Michigan luxury that answers that very question. We told you a few months ago that the most expensive home for sale in Michigan currently was a rustic lodge in Alpena. Listed for $18 million it now shares the top spot with this stunning estate in Petoskey new to the market, and trust us, rustic it's not.
recordpatriot.com
Senior center calendar of events Oct. 17-21
MANISTEE COUNTY — The Manistee County Council on Aging is set to host a number of events and other activities aimed at keeping older residents healthy, happy and active. Here is a list of what is planned for the week of Oct. 17 and beyond. Christmas gifts for the...
