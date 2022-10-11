TIJUANA, Mexico — (AP) — FOR SATURDAY. PHOTOS RPES601-607 ARE ON HOLD IN NY (SENT BY RICHARD VOGEL) UNNAMED MEXICAN OFFICIAL HAS BEEN VETTED BY EDUARDO CASTILLO. Jose Maria Garcia Lara got a call asking if his shelter had room for a dozen Venezuelan migrants who were among the first expelled to Mexico under an expanded U.S. policy that denies rights to seek asylum.

IMMIGRATION ・ 8 MINUTES AGO