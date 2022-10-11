ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

It has been 3ys and this mass murderer is still breathing, Unfreaking believable

mynwmo.com

Killer of Pregnant Texas Woman Wanted to Be Put to Death!

(Associated Press) — NEW BOSTON, TX On Wednesday, prosecutors in the state of Texas asked a jury to put a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and taking the woman’s unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock and taking...
NEW BOSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say

DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
El Paso, TX
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Vinton, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

TEXAS DPS ISSUES CLEAR ALERT

The state’s Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program, created by 2019 Texas legislation, is designed to close the gap between missing children and senior citizens. The CLEAR alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects. The name of the CLEAR Alert also in part honors victims of violence which led to the CLEAR Alert legislation: Cayley Mandadi; D’Lisa Kelley; Erin Castro; Ashanti Billie and the Rest.
rolling out

Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself

A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
93.1 KISS FM

Wall Street Journal Just Wrote About El Paso D.A. Controversy

It’s yet another sign that the controversies around the El Paso District Attorney’s office are on the very cusp of becoming a huge national story. On October 12, The Wall Street Journal ran a story about D.A. Yvonne Rosales, the effort to remove her from office, and how it could all affect the trial of the accused Walmart shooter.
EL PASO, TX
Tom Handy

El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 Million

U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sees about 1,000 migrants cross the El Paso - Mexico border daily which has pushed the city to its limits. El Paso City Council has asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare a state of emergency but the mayor said the migrants were not staying El Paso. The mayor buses migrants to Chicago and New York City. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams asked El Paso to stop bussing migrants to New York.
EL PASO, TX

