Negrodamous
3d ago
It has been 3ys and this mass murderer is still breathing, Unfreaking believable
Texas sheriff certifies migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard were victims of a crime
Texas Sheriff Javier Salazar has certified that the group of migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard last month by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis were victims of a crime, qualifying them to obtain a visa.
Judge sentences Texas family of 5 for January 6 Capitol riots
The Munns bragged about their involvement on social media.
mynwmo.com
Killer of Pregnant Texas Woman Wanted to Be Put to Death!
(Associated Press) — NEW BOSTON, TX On Wednesday, prosecutors in the state of Texas asked a jury to put a woman to death for killing a pregnant woman and taking the woman’s unborn daughter. Taylor Parker was on trial for capital murder for killing Reagan Simmons-Hancock and taking...
Four charged with stealing $278,000 worth of alcohol, officials say
DALLAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Four men were charged with stealing $278,000 in alcohol, according to the Texas Alcohol Beverage Committee. According to a news release from TABC, Janish Pankaj Vaishnav, 33, Victor Antonio Aguilar-Leon, 34, Carlos Jaime Munoz, 43 and Michael Angel Medrano, 22, were charged with felony organized retail theft. The investigation began in […]
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
TEXAS DPS ISSUES CLEAR ALERT
The state’s Coordinated Law Enforcement Adult Rescue (CLEAR) Alert program, created by 2019 Texas legislation, is designed to close the gap between missing children and senior citizens. The CLEAR alert assists law enforcement in locating and rescuing missing, kidnapped or abducted adults or adults who are in immediate danger of injury or death, as well as aid in locating any potential suspects. The name of the CLEAR Alert also in part honors victims of violence which led to the CLEAR Alert legislation: Cayley Mandadi; D’Lisa Kelley; Erin Castro; Ashanti Billie and the Rest.
KVIA
400 more criminal cases motioned for dismissal due to inaction by the district attorney’s office
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso county public defender says her office has motioned to dismiss another 400 criminal cases because of inaction from the district attorney's office. Kelli Childress, the public defender, says her office made the motion on Wednesday morning, and they expect the cases to be...
Feds seize cocaine worth $1.4M at El Paso cargo facility
EL PASO, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers thwarted a smuggling attempt Thursday in El Paso, Texas, intercepting 128 pounds of cocaine with an estimated street value of $1.4 million. “This is a large amount of cocaine that is not making it to its intended destination because...
Texas man kills aspiring nurse, then kills himself
A Texas man and a woman died on Oct. 9 in an apparent murder-suicide. According to investigators, the 22-year-old man called his 23-year-old ex-girlfriend, Tamara Sawyer, and showed up at her house later that day unannounced but she let him inside. They went to her bedroom, and 10 minutes later, family members said they heard gunshots.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Texas DWI Law Is Strong, More Could Be Done to Prevent Drunk Driving Deaths: Advocates
Within 72 hours, Dallas Police have said they are investigating whether drunken driving was connected to two deaths. Wednesday, the department said they believe the driver responsible for the head-on crash that killed officer Jacob Arellano overnight may have been intoxicated. Late Monday, Miguel Martinez was arrested for murder and...
Five Dismembered Bodies Found On Texas Border In Mexico, Police Say
Police in Juarez, Mexico, found five dismembered bodies in an abandoned vehicle on Tuesday night across the border from El Paso, Texas, according to Border Report. Police found the bodies of three men and one woman in an abandoned black Ford Expedition with their lower
Dallas Observer
Watchdog Still Fighting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and AG Ken Paxton in Public Records Lawsuit
The Washington, D.C.-based watchdog organization American Oversight is still locked in a court battle with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over a lawsuit requesting that they release certain public records, including communications with gun advocacy groups and others related to the U.S. Capitol riot. American...
Suspect who led New Mexico State Police on dangerous chase is on the run
GRANTS, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of leading police on a dangerous 28-mile chase along I-40 is on the run again. A state police officer spotted the driver later identified as Conner Greene weaving in and out of traffic on westbound I-40 near Grants in February. At one point he even slams into a white SUV […]
Escaped Angelina County inmate caught in New Mexico, grandfather also arrested
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — An inmate who escaped from Angelina County custody in June was caught in New Mexico on Tuesday, the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office announced. An anonymous tip was given to the sheriff’s office with the possible location of James “Tad” Wheeler Jr., 36. He was caught and is awaiting extradition from […]
Wall Street Journal Just Wrote About El Paso D.A. Controversy
It’s yet another sign that the controversies around the El Paso District Attorney’s office are on the very cusp of becoming a huge national story. On October 12, The Wall Street Journal ran a story about D.A. Yvonne Rosales, the effort to remove her from office, and how it could all affect the trial of the accused Walmart shooter.
KSAT 12
Local policy maker reacts to New York Times Robb Elementary visual investigation, claims discrepancies in DPS investigation
The New York Times released a visual investigation of the Robb Elementary shooting on Wednesday, claiming several discrepancies in the Department of Public Safety’s investigation. “The New York Times Article just encapsulates every bit of failure or more importantly the lies of misinformation that have come out from Director...
El Paso Faces Crisis - 1,000 Migrants a Day, Shelter Shuts Down, City Spends $6 Million
U.S. Customs and Border Patrol sees about 1,000 migrants cross the El Paso - Mexico border daily which has pushed the city to its limits. El Paso City Council has asked Mayor Oscar Leeser to declare a state of emergency but the mayor said the migrants were not staying El Paso. The mayor buses migrants to Chicago and New York City. Recently, Mayor Eric Adams asked El Paso to stop bussing migrants to New York.
cbs4local.com
Man accused of shooting wife, at Las Cruces officer takes plea deal
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Julian Valenzuela shot his wife and toward a child and then led Las Cruces police on a chase in March. Valenzuela got out of a vehicle and shot at police multiple times before taking off in the car again. Valenzuela ended up crashing and...
Texas attorney general launches new opioid program: What it does and doesn’t address
Paxton said the coalition includes the Texas High School Coaches Association and will be hammering home drug education through public service announcements at games and sending out educational materials to over one million parents, guardians and students in the association's network.
