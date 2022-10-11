ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FOX 16 News

Arkansas Stop the Violence requests more action from the governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – As Arkansas crime continues to spike, a local organization is continuing to cry for help from state leaders. ‘Arkansas Stop the Violence’ is asking Governor Asa Hutchinson to seek assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms to help get illegal firearms off our streets, but a spokesperson for the […]
ARKANSAS STATE
Arkansas Advocate

Mike Huckabee PAC funnels cash to committee behind anti-Scott ads

This story was updated at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, to include Mayor Frank Scott Jr.’s response. Former Gov. Mike Huckabee’s political action committee, HuckPAC, is the primary funding source for a group behind advertising critical of Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr. and his re-election bid. Ads targeting the mayor have appeared on […] The post Mike Huckabee PAC funnels cash to committee behind anti-Scott ads appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers

The City of Little Rock last week sent a cease-and-desist letter to the group sponsoring Arkansas’ recreational marijuana ballot initiative demanding the group take down an ad the city said depicted Little Rock police officers. Responsible Growth Arkansas in a response Friday declined to remove the ad and disagreed that it contained any insignia or […] The post Little Rock police demands recreational marijuana group remove ad depicting officers appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
#Mayor#Part One#League Of Women Voters#Politics Local#Election Local#Kuar
ucanews.live

Prosecuting attorney talks criminal justice in Conway

The Prosecuting Attorney for Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District, Carol Crews, spoke to students about the role the prosecutor’s office plays in the criminal justice system on Oct. 4 in McCastlain Hall. Arkansas’s 20th Judicial District includes Faulkner, Van Buren and Searcy counties. In 2018, Crews became the...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Businesses react to downtown Little Rock shooting

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — After a violent weekend in the city, evidence markers litter the area near 4th street in downtown Little Rock. Though they have served as a reminder of the violence, businesses in the area explained that though the violence has worried them, they certainly won't allow it to stop them.
encyclopediaofarkansas.net

Main Street Bridge (Little Rock–North Little Rock)

The Main Street Bridge was originally constructed in 1924 as a vehicular structure, replaced in 1973, and altered in 1998; it is one of six bridges linking the downtown areas of Little Rock (Pulaski County) and North Little Rock (Pulaski County). As the downtown areas of Little Rock and Argenta...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Why is North Little Rock nicknamed 'Dogtown?'

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — This city of North Little Rock's love for dogs is hard to miss when you walk through the historic Argenta District. But this term “Dogtown” was originally not a friendly term from those on the north side, especially in the mid-20th century.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK 4 News

Whataburger breaks ground on Little Rock location

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A highly anticipated fast food favorite broke ground on its newest store in Little Rock Tuesday. A crowd was on hand as construction began for a Whataburger franchise started on the west side of Little Rock. The work is expected to be complete in 2023. The Chenal Parkway location is set […]
blueandgoldnlr.com

New District Cell Phone Policy Sparks Debate

The North Little Rock School District is strictly enforcing a new cell phone policy for the 2022-2023 school year that restricts students’ use of their cell phones, headphones, and smartwatches during class. Students and staff at North Little Rock High School have a lot of opinions about the policy.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas State Police to begin 'U Drive, U Text, You Pay' campaign

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas State Police are cracking down on drivers who choose to text while driving. Officials said beginning Oct. 17 through Oct. 23, Arkansas law enforcement agencies will intensify their patrols aimed at drivers violating the Arkansas texting while driving law. "U Drive, U Text, You...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
ucanews.live

People of UCA: Olivia Fleming

Recent UCA graduate and current graduate student Olivia Fleming is using her Spanish degree to jump into the job force and further her interests in art and history. “I honestly enjoy using the language and can find many more job opportunities working in my field than I would in art history,” Fleming, who uses they/she pronouns, said.
CONWAY, AR

