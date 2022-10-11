Read full article on original website
Is Emface Really The Solution To Getting The Filler Look Without Needles?
Botox and filler have long been the popular choice of treatment for many people wanting to combat signs of aging and fine lines. According to the 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, Botox and fillers were in the top two of minimally invasive procedures performed that year, followed by laser skin resurfacing, chemical peel, and intense pulsed light treatments. There were 4.4 million injections of Botulinum Toxin Type A, also known as Botox, and 3.4 million injections of soft tissue fillers. In fact, these two procedures were in the top two for both men and women who had them done.
Is TikTok's Newest Teeth Whitening Hack Really Worth The Hype?
One of the best things about social media is that it's full of life hacks that we wouldn't have had access to 20 or even ten years ago. There are TikTok fashion hacks to transform your closet and even TikTok hacks that will change the way you gift wrap, most of which are perfectly harmless and even massively helpful in a modern world where it's tough to know which advice to listen to.
