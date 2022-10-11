Botox and filler have long been the popular choice of treatment for many people wanting to combat signs of aging and fine lines. According to the 2020 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report, Botox and fillers were in the top two of minimally invasive procedures performed that year, followed by laser skin resurfacing, chemical peel, and intense pulsed light treatments. There were 4.4 million injections of Botulinum Toxin Type A, also known as Botox, and 3.4 million injections of soft tissue fillers. In fact, these two procedures were in the top two for both men and women who had them done.

SKIN CARE ・ 1 DAY AGO