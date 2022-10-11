Five storylines to watch for Colorado vs. Cal

The University of Colorado and its football program made the right move at the right time in relieving head coach Karl Dorrell of his duties after the Arizona game dropped the Buffs to 0-5 . The team has taken a breath and internalized the news during the bye week while the remaining coaches have gotten acclimated to their new duties.

Up next for the Buffs is California (3-2, 1-1 Pac-12). The Bears enter Saturday as two-touchdown favorites , even after they were stuck in the mud in a 28-9 loss to Washington State last time out. Cal has had an interesting season thus far, including a near upset in South Bend against the Norte Dame Fighting Irish and a close win against UNLV.

Here is what we should be on the lookout for in this Week 7 matchup between Colorado and Cal:

What will Clay Patterson bring to the offense?

Clay Patterson followed Mike Sanford from Minnesota in the offseason to become the tight ends coach. Now, he has been elevated into the offensive coordinator role after the coaching shake-up. Two weeks is not enough time to completely scrap the playbook, so will it be different? I imagine we will see some wrinkles from the new OC, but the Buffaloes will still be looking for more scoring consistency.

Can Gerald Chatman get the defense on track?

The Colorado Buffaloes' defense has been historically bad up to this point, so any kind of coaching change was also going to involve DC Chris Wilson, who's indeed now gone. The next man up is Gerald Chatman, the defensive line coach. Interim head coach Mike Sanford had some great things to say about Chatman , but his line has been one of the more disappointing elements of this year's squad. What we can glean so far is that the Buffaloes will be simplifying the defense into a see-ball, get-ball type of mentality that will free up the Buffs to make fast and make impactful plays. https://twitter.com/CUBuffsFootball/status/1577810871484440576

What can we expect from the Golden Bears?

California has always been a solid Pac-12 team, and Justin Wilcox has hovered around .500 since taking on the head job six years ago. This year's squad follows that trend as they are hovering around .500 and are about average in most all areas. The offense averages 25.8 points and 398.2 yards per game; they also stay pretty balanced with, on average, 251 yards coming from the passing game and 147.2 on the ground. Cal's defense gives up 22 points and 388.8 yards per game. Balance seems to be the word again as the defense does not sway one way or another in the yardage it gives up between the run and pass game. On average, Cal allows 268.4 yards through the air and 120.4 on the ground.

Can CU's defense turn things around?

CU's defense has taken away the spotlight from the offense in terms of being the Achilles' heel of this year's squad. If the defense can step up and hold Cal down just a bit, this could be the game that gets the Buffaloes in the win column. So far, California is undefeated if they score at least 20 in a game, but Washington State also proved that it's more than possible to slow down the Bears' offense.

Can the offense find consistency?

Even if the defense can hold Cal down, the Buffs' offense needs to make life easy on those defenders by scoring early and often. Colorado was able to put up a scoring drive on its first possession for the first time this year against Arizona.

