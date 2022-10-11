ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium free games announced for October 2022

PlayStation Plus' Essential free games for October 2022 are already available, and now Sony has announced what games Extra and Premium subscribers can get access to later this month, on October 18. The middle tier, PS Plus Extra, is the one that gives players access to a large library of...
VIDEO GAMES
StyleCaster

Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles

If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox One#Xbox Series X#External Storage#Video Game#Prime Early Access#Tour De France#Quarry#Seagate
CNET

This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October

PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitch
NewsBreak
Amazon
IGN

Amazon October Prime Day Deal: 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for $157.99

For the final day of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) even further. It retails for $290, but it dropped to $179.99 on the first day, and now it's down to $157.99. This is an excellent price for a very rugged portable storage solution.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition

Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022

PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Top 12 October Prime Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss

Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has entered its final day, and that means we're going to be without Black Friday quality deals for at least the next month or so. If you want to get some early holiday shopping done, this is your final chance to save on what many are calling the October Prime Day.
SHOPPING
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Splatoon 3 Amiibo Figures Launch Nov. 11, Unlock New Gear Sets

Nintendo is releasing a new line of Amiibo figures for the Splatoon 3 game on Nov. 11. Three new figures in total will be available: Inkling (yellow), Octoling (blue), and Smallfry. Each figure will cost $16. And like older Splatoon Amiibo, they can be scanned via the Nintendo Switch Pro...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience

Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy