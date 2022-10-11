Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium free games announced for October 2022
PlayStation Plus' Essential free games for October 2022 are already available, and now Sony has announced what games Extra and Premium subscribers can get access to later this month, on October 18. The middle tier, PS Plus Extra, is the one that gives players access to a large library of...
Amazon Prime Day PS5 sales live: all the best deals on PS5 gear from games to headsets to SSDs
We're rounding up all the best and latest Amazon prime Day PS5 sales and deals as they come in.
PS5 restock updates - Your guide to buying a PlayStation 5
We're rounding up all the latest PS5 restock updates as soon as they come in, so that you have a daily action plan for chasing stock.
Nintendo Switch Is Having a Massive Sale on Its Games—Save $40+ on Pokémon, Super Mario & More Titles
If you’ve been wanting to try the Nintendo Switch Sports, you may want to know about the current Nintendo Switch game sales for Pokémon, Super Mario, The Legend of Zelda and more fan-favorite franchises. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come with joy-con controllers (sort of like the new version of a Wii Remote) that feature standard video game...
Sony and Microsoft spend millions every month with no direct return to keep gaming subscribers happy
In context: In the current generation of console wars, a lot is riding on Sony's and Xbox's subscription services, maybe even more than ever. This supposition is supported by both companies recently restructuring PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. A filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) reinforces this notion.
CNET
This GTA Classic Is Available on PS Plus in October
PlayStation Plus continues adding to its large catalog of games with both old and new titles. On Oct. 18, one of the best GTA games makes its way to the PlayStation subscription service. Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition is a remaster of the 2002 classic first...
The new 'Lunar Shift' Xbox Series X|S controller is now official (Update)
A new Xbox Series X|S controller has seemingly been leaked by keen-eyed Twitter user Espía de Ofertas today, the controller named "Lunar Shift" is the second controller to have been leaked this week.
GTA 6 fans concerned map may be too big following latest leak
There are concerns that, after years and years of anticipation, Grand Theft Auto VI's map might actually be "too big" according to the footage leaked in the Rockstar Games security breach. The hack was devastating for the developer, showing off the modern-day Vice City, two player characters named Jason and...
ohmymag.co.uk
Nintendo 64's Super Mario had a hidden character, 25 years later, it's finally discovered
Is there a more legendary game than Super Mario 64? The Mario license is the best-selling video game license in history, and one of the reasons is Super Mario 64, released on the Nintendo 64 in 1996 in Japan. The first 3D Mario game revolutionised the platformer genre and video games in general.
Sony makes it easier to get a PS5 in time for Amazon Prime Day
Good news for anyone trying to get a standalone PlayStation 5
IGN
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: 2TB Samsung T7 Shield Portable SSD for $157.99
For the final day of the Prime Early Access Sale, Amazon has dropped the price of the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB Portable Solid State Drive (SSD) even further. It retails for $290, but it dropped to $179.99 on the first day, and now it's down to $157.99. This is an excellent price for a very rugged portable storage solution.
The Verge
Microsoft takes the gloves off as it battles Sony for its Activision acquisition
Microsoft isn’t happy with Sony and the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority. The UK regulator signaled an in-depth review of Microsoft’s $68.7 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard last month, and the CMA has now published its full 76-page report (PDF) on its findings. The CMA says it has concerns that Microsoft’s Activision Blizzard deal could lessen competition in game consoles, subscriptions, and cloud gaming, but Microsoft thinks the regulator has simply been listening to Sony’s lawyers too much.
dotesports.com
New information suggests Xbox Game Pass generated around $3 billion for Microsoft on consoles in 2021
Microsoft is still hard at work making sure that its Activision Blizzard acquisition goes through, with international regulatory agencies combing through the company’s finances. Because of this, new details about Microsoft and Xbox’s programs have been found and they point to some success with the Game Pass services.
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Adding Over 20 New PS5 and PS4 Games in October 2022
PlayStation Plus is about to add over 20 new games that will be accessible across PS5 and PS4 in the coming week. While October 2022's free games for PS Plus Essential subscribers are already live, those who are members of PS Plus Extra and PS Plus Premium have been left wondering what new titles might be arriving for these tiers in the month. And while Sony took a bit longer than expected to unveil this slate, we now know what it will be comprised of.
IGN
Top 12 October Prime Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has entered its final day, and that means we're going to be without Black Friday quality deals for at least the next month or so. If you want to get some early holiday shopping done, this is your final chance to save on what many are calling the October Prime Day.
Sony PS5 new update rolling out now – and it's good news
Harder, better, faster, stronger
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
CNET
Splatoon 3 Amiibo Figures Launch Nov. 11, Unlock New Gear Sets
Nintendo is releasing a new line of Amiibo figures for the Splatoon 3 game on Nov. 11. Three new figures in total will be available: Inkling (yellow), Octoling (blue), and Smallfry. Each figure will cost $16. And like older Splatoon Amiibo, they can be scanned via the Nintendo Switch Pro...
Xbox Game Pass is coming to Oculus through a VR TV and it's as weird as it sounds
Xbox Cloud Gaming powers a bizarre crossover with Meta headsets
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
