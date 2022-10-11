The New York Yankees got out to an early lead against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS Friday on the back of a two-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the first, but a solo shot by Amed Rosario in the fifth tied the game at 2. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.

BRONX, NY ・ 7 HOURS AGO