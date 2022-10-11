Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mark Wahlberg moves his family from Hollywood to NevadaTina HowellNevada State
Los Angeles apartments available from $629 a month at new affordable housing developmentBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Governor Gavin Newsom's Wife to Testify at Harvey Weinstein L.A. TrialAmancay TapiaCalifornia State
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
10 LA Coffee Shops Making Awesome and Unique Versions of Pumpkin Spice LatteLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 as New York looks to take commanding 2-0 series lead
The New York Yankees are set to host the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.
CBS Sports
Braves' Charlie Morton: Starting Game 4 on Saturday
Morton will draw the start in Saturday's Game 4 matchup in the NLDS with the Phillies. Morton will have his next expected start pushed back a day after Spencer Strider was confirmed as Friday's Game 3 starter. The 38-year-old has yet to pitch in the postseason after having posted a 6.23 ERA in his final five outings of the regular season. Morton will look to produce a better performance in Saturday's contest, which could be an elimination game for Atlanta.
CBS Sports
Braves' Orlando Arcia: Sitting Game 3
Arcia is not in the starting lineup for Game 3 of the NLDS versus the Phillies on Friday. Arcia will take a seat after he went 0-for-5 with two walks and a strikeout while starting the first two games of the NLDS. Vaughn Grissom will draw the start at second base and bat eighth against the Phillies on Friday.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Cody Bellinger: Exiting lineup in Game 3
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said that Bellinger won't start Friday in Game 3 of the National League Division Series matchup with the Padres, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. The lefty-hitting Bellinger will take a seat in favor of Chris Taylor (neck), who will be entering the lineup in left...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CBS Sports
Padres' Josh Bell: On bench again Wednesday
Bell isn't starting Game 2 of the NLDS against the Dodgers on Wednesday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports. Bell is on the bench for a second consecutive game to begin the NLDS after he went 3-for-13 with two RBI during the NL Wild Card Series against the Mets. Brandon Drury will serve as the designated hitter and bat cleanup once again.
CBS Sports
Guardians vs Yankees score: Live updates from ALDS Game 2 behind Giancarlo Stanton, Amed Rosario homers
The New York Yankees got out to an early lead against the Cleveland Guardians in Game 2 of the ALDS Friday on the back of a two-run home run by Giancarlo Stanton in the first, but a solo shot by Amed Rosario in the fifth tied the game at 2. The Yankees hold a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series by virtue of their 4-1 win in Game 1. This game is set for 1:07 p.m. ET Friday, thanks to a weather-induced postponement of the originally-scheduled Thursday bout. As such, this series has had its last off day. Games 2-5, if necessary, will be played four straight days.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Doesn't travel with team
Davis (back) won't play during Friday's preseason matchup against the Kings as a precautionary measure, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times reports. Davis dealt with minor back tightness earlier in the preseason, and he didn't travel with the Lakers to Sacramento ahead of the team's final exhibition matchup. Since the 28-year-old's absence is labeled as precautionary, it wouldn't be surprising to see him available for the Lakers' regular-season opener against the Warriors on Oct. 18, but it's not yet clear whether the back issue will be a lingering concern early in the year.
CBS Sports
Astros' Trey Mancini: Takes seat Thursday
Mancini is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Houston's ALDS matchup with Seattle. Mancini went hitless in four Game 1 at-bats, so manager Dusty Baker decided to hold him out Thursday and go with Aledmys Diaz as the designated hitter.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Phillies vs. Braves: TV channel, time, prediction, NLDS Game 3 live stream, odds, starting pitchers
The Atlanta Braves won 101 games in the regular season compared to 87 for the Philadelphia Phillies. They are sitting on relatively even footing heading into Game 3 of the NLDS on Friday, though. The Phillies dispatched of the NL Central champion Cardinals in the Wild Card Series and then stunned the Braves with a Game 1 victory in Atlanta against ace Max Fried. The Braves bounced back for a 3-0 win in a rain-delayed Game 2.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Gearing up for potential return
Benintendi (wrist) is ramping up his activity ahead of a potential return for the ALCS, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Benintendi hit off a high-velocity pitching machine Thursday and is set to travel to Tampa Bay to face live at-bats. If all goes well and the Yankees advance to the ALCS, Benintendi could be back in the lineup for the stretch run. For the time being, Oswaldo Cabrera will start in left field and bat sixth in Friday's ALDS matchup with the Guardians.
CBS Sports
WATCH: L.A. Kings troll Astros' Jose Altuve with trash can 'look-alike' on scoreboard
The city of Los Angeles has not forgotten about the controversial 2017 World Series in which the Houston Astros defeated the Dodgers. The Astros are not safe from ridicule anywhere in L.A., even when the Kings are playing. During their game against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday night at Crypto.com...
Spike This! Hoskins, Harper homer, Phils rout Braves in NLDS
Rhys Hoskins hit a three-run homer and Bryce Harper homered and drove in three runs to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 9-1 win over the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NL Division Series.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Bruce Bochy meets with Texas Rangers amid search for new manager, per report
The Texas Rangers are one of several teams looking to hire a new manager this offseason, having fired Chris Woodward in August after close to three disappointing seasons. Consider it a notable development, then, that general manager Chris Young reportedly met on Thursday with former San Francisco Giants skipper Bruce Bochy, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Dodgers vs. Padres score: Takeaways from San Diego's Game 2 victory in NLDS
The San Diego Padres took down the Los Angeles Dodgers, 5-3, in Game 2 of the NLDS Wednesday. The Padres' win means they've evened the best-of-five series at 1-1, so it's tantamount to a three-game series now with the Padres having home-field. This was start to finish the most entertaining game of the 2022 postseason to this point and one of the more entertaining baseball games one might see. There was action on top of drama on top of more action.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Jarred Kelenic: Not in Thursday's lineup
Kelenic is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Seattle's ALDS matchup with Houston. Kelenic went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the series, but he will be subbed out in favor of Dylan Moore with the Mariners facing southpaw Framber Valdez on Thursday.
CBS Sports
Anthony Davis willing to play center for Lakers, but states positional preference: 'A.D. wants to play the 4'
Anthony Davis is a center in the minds of pretty much everybody except Anthony Davis. He stated his preference for the power forward position as soon as he arrived in Los Angeles, and while the Lakers have given him minutes at center in high-leverage situations, they have largely preferred to play him along with a traditional big man.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gaming with Derek: Lakers’ forwards
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) – Derek quizzes Brandy on Lakers’ forwards trivia.
Comments / 0