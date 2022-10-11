Read full article on original website
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
IGN
The Meta Quest Pro Is up for Preorder
The much anticipated Meta Quest Pro VR headset finally has a set release date, and it's a lot sooner than you might think. You can preorder it right now on Amazon and it will ship out on October 25. If you've gotten used to the Quest 2 being one of the least expensive VR headsets around, then prepare for some intense sticker shock. The Quest Pro comes in at $1499 for the 256GB model. That's more expensive than any other VR kit on the market right now, including the HTC's flagship Vive 2 Pro. That's because although the Quest Pro will probably make for an excellent gaming headset, a lot of the new premium features are catered towards mixed reality developers. Once you delve into the specs, you'll understand that there is a reason for this madness.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy Version 2.0: Vera Preview Announcement: How to Watch and What to Expect
Tower of Fantasy’s long-awaited Version 2.0: Vera update is nearly here, launching along side the Steam version for the first time. Level Infinite is gearing up to showcase all of the biggest additions to Tower of Fantasy in a preview stream on Thursday, October 13th that will also feature exclusive content, rewards for simply watching the stream, and more.
IGN
Microsoft Surface Pro 9 Hands On Impressions
For the last few years, the Microsoft Surface tablet has been torn between being either a performance tablet powered by Intel processors or a flagship Windows mobile device fitted with Microsoft’s latest ARM processors. Now Microsoft is unifying that family again with the Surface Pro 9. The Surface Pro...
IGN
Top 10 Resident Evil Games
Check out our list of the Top 10 Resident Evil Games!. How do you choose your favorite RE game? Do you go with genre-defining standouts like Resident Evil 4? What about going back to where things started, like the original Resident Evil? What about the most modern and eminently replayable games such as Resident Evil 2 Remake and Resident Evil Village? Or even Resident Evil 4 VR? What people love about Resident Evil is often very personal, and tastes vary wildly in terms of what people find cheesy, horrifying, or even fun. It’s a difficult list for sure, but we assembled a crack team with very different opinions about what makes RE special, and we voted on the list you see here. We hope you enjoy!
IGN
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained
This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
IGN
Meta Quest Pro Unveiled at an Eye Watering Price of $1499; Here Is What You Can Buy Instead
Meta took a big step forward with its vision for Virtual Reality, with the launch of its latest headset in the Meta Quest Pro. The latest VR system was announced during yesterday's Meta Connect 2022 event, and the headset comes with some of the best features available in the sector. However, it comes along with a big price tag, as the company has retailed the product at $1499, when it releases on October 25. This is a stark difference to the company's other headset in the Meta Quest 2, which currently starts at $399.
IGN
Cyberpunk 2077 Mod Adds Edgerunners' Risk of Turning Cyberpsycho
Cyberpunk 2077 players can now succumb to cyberpsychosis thanks to a PC mod that adds Cyberpunk Edgerunners' risk-reward system into the game. As reported by Games Radar, Nexus Mods user DJ_Kovrik uploaded a Wannabe Edgerunner mod that adds a humanity stat into Cyberpunk 2077. The mechanic hails from the Cyberpunk...
IGN
The 15 Best Under the Radar Games - Steam Next Fest Oct. 2022
Three times a year, Steam puts on an event called Steam Next Fest, a week-long event that features literally hundreds of game demos of upcoming steam games. It’s an awesome event, but going through all those demos and trying to get through to the really good stuff – stuff like Cult of the Lamb, Toem, and Sable – just to name a few previous Steam Next Fest games, is time consuming to say the last. Which is why we called upon some of IGN’s biggest indie fans to divvy up the work and come back with our picks for the 15 Under the Radar Games You Don’t Want to Miss from the October Steam Next Fest. Note that these picks are not in any particular order.
IGN
Daily Deals: These Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Still Available
The Amazon Prime (Black Friday) Early Access Sale might officially be over, but there are a few deals that are still available. Now that November is only a few weeks away, we should expect to see even more early Black Friday deals pop up. These are the ones we've found today, including some deals that we didn't see during the Amazon sale.
IGN
Amazon October Prime Day Deal: The 34" Dell S3422DWG Ultra-Wide Gaming Monitor Just Dropped to $370
We might be nearing the final hours of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, but there are some new deals that are still trickling in, like this one here. Amazon is offering the 34" Dell S3422DWG ultra-wide gaming monitor for only $370.49, a hefty price drop from its original $500 MSRP. That's the lowest price we've ever seen for one of the best 34" ultra-wide gaming monitors on the market.
IGN
Google Pixel 7 Pro Review
The Pixel 7 Pro is far from Google’s second smartphone, but it represents the company’s sophomore release since it swung more seriously into the high-end handset arena. The $899 price hasn’t changed, but this phone offers a lot more than the already impressive Pixel 6 Pro of last year.
IGN
Top 12 October Prime Day Deals You Won't Want to Miss
Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale has entered its final day, and that means we're going to be without Black Friday quality deals for at least the next month or so. If you want to get some early holiday shopping done, this is your final chance to save on what many are calling the October Prime Day.
IGN
The 36 Most Popular Blu-ray Deals of October's Prime Day (That Are Still Live)
Amazon's Prime Early Access sale has entered its last day, but there are still tons of great deals on Blu-ray movies, television shows, and more, so embrace this final opportunity to score some steep discounts. NOTE: If you don't already have Amazon Prime, sign up here, as it's a great...
IGN
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November
Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
IGN
Humankind Console Release Delayed 'Indefinitely' Due to 'Unique Challenges'
Amplitude Studios has announced that the console ports of Humankind have been delayed indefinitely. “We have to share some sad news with you today: We and our partner Aspyr Media have run into unexpected challenges in porting Humankind to consoles, and have to delay the release on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until further notice,” Amplitude explained in a statement.
IGN
Valve Completely Overhauls the Steam Mobile App
Valve has released a major update for its Steam mobile app that completely overhauls its design and adds new features including remote downloads. Valve shared the update's features in a blog post and on Twitter (below), showing off the new ability to order remote downloads from the app, meaning users can be out of the house and still get games and updates ready for when they return.
IGN
October Prime Day: Best Apple Deals from Prime Early Access Sale
We're well into Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, or October Prime Day as it's seemingly being called now, but that doesn't mean we can't pick out the very best Apple deals going right now. This will be your very last chance to pick up the deals, so don't hang around, and check out these amazing discounts.
IGN
How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming
The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
