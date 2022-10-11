ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IGN

Deadlink - Release Date Trailer

Check out the bloody trailer to see gameplay, a variety of weapons, and the cyberpunk world of Deadlink, an upcoming FPS with roguelite elements. Deadlink is coming to Early Access on October 18, 2022. In Deadlink, you're the first operative to be recruited to the experimental Deadlink project. Pilot an...
IGN

Lost Eidolons - Official Launch Trailer

Lost Eidolons is available now on PC. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S in Q1 2023. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based tactical RPG, and get ready to embark on an adventure in the fantasy world of Artemesia. The story...
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It

Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
HappyGamer

However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4

Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
GAMINGbible

New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft

We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Daily Mail

Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat

Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween

PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
IGN

Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience

Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
ComicBook

Steam Deck Verifies Major PlayStation PC Game

One of the biggest PlayStation franchises is now coming to Steam Deck. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been trying to expand its offerings for quite some time now by pushing titles to the PC. Many of these are older games that have already gotten the majority of their sales on PlayStation and been on the market for several years. This strategy allows PlayStation to release the game again and use all of the good word of mouth from the console release to lure in a new audience on PC. It's particularly smart when the game has an upcoming sequel so it can push the PC players to buy a PlayStation to find out what happens next in that particular story.
IGN

Starfield Dialogue Trees Revealed in New Video

Dialogue choices are a huge part of any great Bethesda RPG, so fans have been wondering what kind of system the developer would implement in Starfield. Now, thanks to a new video from Bethesda, director Todd Howard has shared some details of what to expect in your conversations in Starfield's star systems.
IGN

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November

Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
IGN

The 10 Best Resident Evil Games

Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
IGN

Scorn Video Review

Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
IGN

October Prime Day: 21 of the Best Computer and Accessory Deals Still Live Right Now

The Black Friday-level savings event from Amazon, officially known as Prime Early Access, is in its second and final day. Yesterday's kick-off was surprisingly excellent, with some truly spectacular deals on movies, video games, and way more. One of the best deals of all, the $999 ZOTAC 3090 Ti, came and went, but returned this morning, giving us a taste of what to expect when Black Friday rolls around.
IGN

All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained

This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
