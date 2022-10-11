Read full article on original website
IGN
Deadlink - Release Date Trailer
Check out the bloody trailer to see gameplay, a variety of weapons, and the cyberpunk world of Deadlink, an upcoming FPS with roguelite elements. Deadlink is coming to Early Access on October 18, 2022. In Deadlink, you're the first operative to be recruited to the experimental Deadlink project. Pilot an...
IGN
Torchlight Infinite - Open Beta Trailer
The Torchlight: Infinite open beta is available now for PC and mobile. Check out the trailer to see the hero Youga in action in this loot-based action RPG.
IGN
Lost Eidolons - Official Launch Trailer
Lost Eidolons is available now on PC. The game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S in Q1 2023. Check out the launch trailer to see gameplay and more from this turn-based tactical RPG, and get ready to embark on an adventure in the fantasy world of Artemesia. The story...
IGN
Pokemon Scarlet and Pokemon Violet - Guess Iono’s Partner Pokemon Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, and meet Iono, an influencer, streamer, and Gym Leader who specializes in Electric-type Pokémon. Check it out to play a game with Iono where you try to guess the character's partner Pokémon. Embark on an adventure...
IGN
PS5 Has Seemingly Been Jailbroken, and People are Already Installing PT on It
Sony’s PlayStation 5 seems to have been jailbroken – so of course, people are installing P.T. PlayStation modder SpecterDev unveiled the new jailbreak earlier today – an experimental IPV6 kernel exploit for the PS5. This jailbreak relies on a WebKit vulnerability as an entry point, so it will only work on PS5’s running firmware 4.03 or lower… and even then, apparently only works around 30% of the time.
IGN
Sony PlayStation Plus Adds GTA: Vice City – The Definitive Edition, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, and More as Part of the Oct 2022 Lineup
Sony has announced the October 2022 games lineup for PlayStation Plus, and it sure looks stacked as hell. The popular video game subscription service will see a ton of new games be available for users from Tuesday October 18, with Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition leading the pack.
However, Despite A Recent Trailer Suggesting Otherwise, It Appears As Though The Impending Dead Space Reboot Will Be A Next-Gen Exclusive, Unavailable On PS4
Despite the recent preview, the PS4 will not get the Dead Space remake. However, the latest teaser for EA Motive’s recreation of Dead Space showcases the stunning visuals that the unfathomable sci-fi horrors will have on next-gen devices. Although remakes can cause a lot of friction among fans of renowned games, Dead Space has high aspirations, mainly because the original title still holds up today despite its age.
New Xbox console already being teased by Microsoft
We’re fast approaching the two-year anniversaries of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X/S. Thanks to stock issues and scalpers, for some of us, it probably feels like significantly less time has passed since those fateful releases - Sony’s new-gen console in particular is still notoriously hard to come by at the recommended retail price.
Microsoft's HoloLens makes soldiers SICK: 80% of US military testing the goggles suffered 'mission-affecting physical impairments' - and some fear it will get the KILLED in combat
Congress is deciding whether to give $424.2 million to purchase more military-grade HoloLense headsets from Microsoft after more than 80 percent of soldiers testing the device experienced 'mission-affecting physical impairments' in less than three hours of use - and some fear the technology could get them killed in combat. The...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Losing Popular PS4 Horror Game Just Before Halloween
PlayStation Plus is about to lose one of its best horror games from PlayStation 4 just before Halloween arrives. When Sony revamped PS Plus earlier in 2022, it added an expansive library of titles from PS5, PS4, and other PlayStation platforms for subscribers to play. Much like Xbox Game Pass, though, these games don't stay in the PS Plus library forever, which means that titles end up departing from the service every now and then. And as of this time next week, one of the most seasonally appropriate games on PS Plus will no longer be available.
Are Quest Pro controllers worth buying for Quest 2?
Meta Quest Touch Pro controllers can be purchased separately and work perfectly with the Quest 2, but are they worth the $300 price?
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
ComicBook
Steam Deck Verifies Major PlayStation PC Game
One of the biggest PlayStation franchises is now coming to Steam Deck. Over the last few years, PlayStation has been trying to expand its offerings for quite some time now by pushing titles to the PC. Many of these are older games that have already gotten the majority of their sales on PlayStation and been on the market for several years. This strategy allows PlayStation to release the game again and use all of the good word of mouth from the console release to lure in a new audience on PC. It's particularly smart when the game has an upcoming sequel so it can push the PC players to buy a PlayStation to find out what happens next in that particular story.
IGN
Starfield Dialogue Trees Revealed in New Video
Dialogue choices are a huge part of any great Bethesda RPG, so fans have been wondering what kind of system the developer would implement in Starfield. Now, thanks to a new video from Bethesda, director Todd Howard has shared some details of what to expect in your conversations in Starfield's star systems.
IGN
Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November
Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
IGN
The 10 Best Resident Evil Games
Resident Evil is a tough series to create a list for. At times horrifying, frustrating, and drenched in camp in equal measure, the series is so prolific that you can find both genre-defining masterpieces and forgettable misfires sporting the RE name. It’s a series so foundational to the growth of video games and we as gamers that quirks some may find charming and nostalgic can make certain titles simply painful for the rest of the fanbase. But make no mistake about it, the joy of working in volume is that there’s a Resident Evil game for everyone. So with that said, here’s our list of the 10 best Resident Evil games.
IGN
Tower of Fantasy Version 2.0: Vera Preview Announcement: How to Watch and What to Expect
Tower of Fantasy’s long-awaited Version 2.0: Vera update is nearly here, launching along side the Steam version for the first time. Level Infinite is gearing up to showcase all of the biggest additions to Tower of Fantasy in a preview stream on Thursday, October 13th that will also feature exclusive content, rewards for simply watching the stream, and more.
IGN
Scorn Video Review
Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
IGN
October Prime Day: 21 of the Best Computer and Accessory Deals Still Live Right Now
The Black Friday-level savings event from Amazon, officially known as Prime Early Access, is in its second and final day. Yesterday's kick-off was surprisingly excellent, with some truly spectacular deals on movies, video games, and way more. One of the best deals of all, the $999 ZOTAC 3090 Ti, came and went, but returned this morning, giving us a taste of what to expect when Black Friday rolls around.
IGN
All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained
This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
