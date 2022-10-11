Monster Energy Supercross planning 2023 Glendale stop

The 2023 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season will include a stop in Glendale.

Feld Motor Sports announced Tuesday that tickets are on sale for all 17 rounds of the 2023 tour, including Round 12 at State Farm Stadium, 1 Cardinals Drive, on April 8, 2023.

Pre-sale is available now for Supercross Insider Preferred Customers, and will run through Monday, Oct. 17.

Tickets will then become available to the public starting on Tuesday, Oct. 18. Fans can sign up for preferred access or make ticket purchases online at SupercrossLIVE.com .

The 17-race schedule, now a part of the 31-race SuperMotocross World Championship schedule, will visit 16 cities spread across 12 states including California, Texas, Florida, Washington, New Jersey, Tennessee and Colorado. The Supercross season will conclude on Saturday, May 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.

The Western Regional 250SX Class Championship will be contested at the following rounds:

Round 1: Anaheim, on Saturday, Jan. 7 at Angel Stadium

Round 2: Oakland, on Saturday, Jan. 14 at RingCentral Coliseum

Round 3: San Diego, on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Snapdragon Stadium

Round 4: Anaheim, on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Angel Stadium

Round 11: Seattle, on Saturday, March 25 at Lumen Field

Round 12: Glendale, on Saturday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium

Round 16: Denver, on Saturday, May 6 at Empower Field at Mile High