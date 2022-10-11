ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers News: Dennis Schröder Looking To Make Impact... On Defense?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DjNXy_0iUj6UYF00

Notes from the combo guard's first Lakers practice yesterday.

On Monday, Los Angeles Lakers reserve guard Dennis Schröder finally was able to compete with his new teammates in a practice for the first time this season. Training camp actually began two weeks ago, but visa issues in the 29-year-old's native Germany precluded an earlier arrival.

It looks like Schröder is currently focused on amping up his defensive pressure. Or, at least, that was his intention for this first session, per Broderick Turner of The Los Angeles Times .

“He definitely [was] picking up full court when we did our little scrimmaging session,” L.A. head coach Darvin Ham said. “But also, being aware that he hasn’t been around so he’s trying to take things into account of how we’re doing it. A lot of this stuff we did when he was with us in Atlanta defensively. Offensively, it’s a little bit different, but it’s not too complicated where he can’t pick it up on the fly."

Schröder was initially drafted by the Atlanta Hawks with the No. 17 pick in 2013 after playing pro for three seasons with German club Phantoms Braunschweig. Though he was initially projected to be a Rajon Rondo-esque player, a defense-oriented lead ball handler, he evolved into a utilitarian, offensively-inclined scorer. Schröder, who finally got promoted to starting point guard for 2016-17, would play with the Hawks through the 2017-18 season. Ham was an assistant coach under head coach Mike Budenholzer throughout the 6'3" guard's Atlanta tenure.

"I expect him to rise to the occasion, soak in all the information and be able to apply it pretty quickly," Ham noted.

Schröder, who started for Los Angeles during the 2020-21 season, is expected to make his 2022 L.A. preseason debut in a reserve role during brief appearance tomorrow, when the Lakers will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their penultimate exhibition contest, according to Ham.

“For me defensively, I’m going to try to be defensive-minded," Schröder explained to Turner. "Of course, try to involve my teammates and be aggressive, like what I did before for the last nine years. And I’m looking forward to it, to competing with [fellow new Lakers guard Patrick Beverley]. I’ve played against him a couple of times. I seen today already he’s a little different, and I mean, I like it. We all competitors, and we try to get after it."

