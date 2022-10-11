KINGWOOD — A much overlooked historic item sits in front of the Preston County Courthouse on Price Street. It’s the town well. When the late Ed Runner was mayor of Kingwood in 1961-65, he talked with Bert Cence about restoring the well. During the week of April 22, 1965, Cence started and said he was building the well over plans of one constructed in 1790.

KINGWOOD, WV ・ 9 HOURS AGO