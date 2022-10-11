Read full article on original website
James Leo Williams
WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Leo Williams, 98, of West Union, WV (Crystal Lake community) went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1924 at Wilbur, WV, a son of the late Parley and...
Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone.
Horror movie fans count down to Halloween with movie showing of 'Friday the 13th' in Clarksburg (West Virginia)
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — More than 50 horror fans got into the Halloween spirit Friday during a movie showing of “Friday the 13th” at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in Clarksburg. Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center Operations Manager Ian McAra said the 1980s thriller, which...
Historic Kingwood well once helped fight fires downtown
KINGWOOD — A much overlooked historic item sits in front of the Preston County Courthouse on Price Street. It’s the town well. When the late Ed Runner was mayor of Kingwood in 1961-65, he talked with Bert Cence about restoring the well. During the week of April 22, 1965, Cence started and said he was building the well over plans of one constructed in 1790.
Visit Preston County historical sites Sunday
KINGWOOD — Preston County History Day will be Sunday, Oct. 16. Visit Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; the James McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg from 1-4 p.m.; and the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.
Work behind scenes led to victory
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It started, perhaps, all those many years ago when the late John Madden took us in with his new-fangled telestrator, explaining with unrestrained enthusiasm how this play or that play evolved. Before long, we all felt we had become football coaches, picking out double...
Balanced offense, timely defense helps Fairmont Senior rout RCB
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish its offensive drives, Fairmont Senior did. In the Polar Bears’ 38-0 win over Robert C. Byrd on Friday at RCB, the Polar Bears not only turned the Flying Eagles’ second turnover of the game into points, but followed a fourth-down stop of RCB with a fourth-down conversion of their own.
Burke Funeral Home to close
ROWLESBURG — Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory and the owners have decided to close the Burke Funeral Home location in Rowlesburg and merge operations with Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory. In a news release, Owner/Funeral Director David W Bolyard Jr. said that the company “has looked at all options...
Barbour County (West Virginia) Chamber president to chair pair of informational events on proposed amendments
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Barbour County Chamber of Commerce President Hunter Mullens will chair two public informational events regarding the proposed amendments to the state Constitution that are scheduled to appear on November’s general election ballot. The chamber invites the public to an open luncheon meeting starting...
West Virginia DOH: Ready for first snow, even if it comes as soon as Monday
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia Division of Highways maintenance crews in District 4 (Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Preston, Taylor and Doddridge counties) are ready for the first snowfall of the season, officials said Friday. These counties typically get snow earlier than other counties in West Virginia, with an...
Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from the first public look at West Virginia's 2022-23 men's basketball team. The Mountaineers split into Gold and Blue squads for an lightly officiated scrimmage after getting their first walk down the carpet in the WVU Coliseum for introductions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
East Fairmont powers past Liberty, 48-7
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 10 East Fairmont powered its way past No. 15 Liberty 48-7 in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Friday on homecoming night at East-West Stadium. The Bees (5-2) displayed a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 189 yards and passing for 142 for...
Harrison County (West Virginia) Board of Education to discuss school improvement plans, pre-K budgets
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Board of Education will meet for two meetings on Tuesday to discuss school improvement and budgets for the county’s preschools. First, the board will hold a special meeting to discuss school improvement plans with secondary school principals.
Craft beer and food festival coming to downtown Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Saturday will be a good day for Morgantown beer lovers as the fifth annual Hops on the Mon returns to downtown. The craft beer and food festival features the “best of the best beer available in the state of West Virginia,” said Grace Hutchens, founder of Hops on the Mon.
fs qb passing.JPG
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish it…
Court filing: Children were among those in line of fire during moving shootout, police allege
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Criminal complaints against the three suspects in a moving shootout with law enforcement indicate two officers and multiple citizens narrowly escaped being shot. Sixteen charges were filed by veteran Bridgeport Detective Lt. Gary Weaver against Luis Manuel Lebron, 26, of Greenville, South Carolina, Wilber...
Kingwood Council wants a plan for Schwab Building
KINGWOOD — We need a long-term plan. That was Kingwood Recorder Bill Robertson’s recommendation Tuesday on the Schwab Building, whose owner council has been working with for more than three years to get the building repaired.
Sophia Saurino Preston.JPG
PRESTON W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County senior Slate Swiger wasn’t sure if he would be able t…
Charles Wotring has been building chestnut furniture for 75 years
ROWLESBURG — Charles Wotring has been making chestnut furniture for 75 years. “I started when I was 8 years old,” he said. “I made a covered wagon and took it to school. It’s still in my attic. I made it with a pen knife.”
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Tony Mathis Baylor Postgame 10/13/22
West Virginia running back Tony Mathis credited a steady approach for his 163-yard rushing performance in his team's 43-40 win over Baylor. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
