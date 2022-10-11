ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

WVNews

James Leo Williams

WEST UNION, W.Va. (WV News) — James Leo Williams, 98, of West Union, WV (Crystal Lake community) went home to be with His Lord on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at his residence. He was born on June 8, 1924 at Wilbur, WV, a son of the late Parley and...
WEST UNION, WV
WVNews

Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mrs. Stella Frances (Seamon) Nardelli, born on October 25, 1927, died October 11, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Advent Health Hospital in Orlando, Florida. Born and raised in Shinnston, WV, Stella was the daughter of Luigi and Amelia (Filosa) Simone.
SHINNSTON, WV
WVNews

Historic Kingwood well once helped fight fires downtown

KINGWOOD — A much overlooked historic item sits in front of the Preston County Courthouse on Price Street. It’s the town well. When the late Ed Runner was mayor of Kingwood in 1961-65, he talked with Bert Cence about restoring the well. During the week of April 22, 1965, Cence started and said he was building the well over plans of one constructed in 1790.
KINGWOOD, WV
Bridgeport, WV
WVNews

Visit Preston County historical sites Sunday

KINGWOOD — Preston County History Day will be Sunday, Oct. 16. Visit Arthurdale Heritage, open 10 a.m.-3 p.m.; the Aurora Area Historical Society Museum, 1-4 p.m.; the James McGrew House in Kingwood, 1-3 p.m.; the Szilagyi Center museums in Rowlesburg from 1-4 p.m.; and the History House Museum in Terra Alta, 1-4 p.m.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Work behind scenes led to victory

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It started, perhaps, all those many years ago when the late John Madden took us in with his new-fangled telestrator, explaining with unrestrained enthusiasm how this play or that play evolved. Before long, we all felt we had become football coaches, picking out double...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Balanced offense, timely defense helps Fairmont Senior rout RCB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish its offensive drives, Fairmont Senior did. In the Polar Bears’ 38-0 win over Robert C. Byrd on Friday at RCB, the Polar Bears not only turned the Flying Eagles’ second turnover of the game into points, but followed a fourth-down stop of RCB with a fourth-down conversion of their own.
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Burke Funeral Home to close

ROWLESBURG — Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory and the owners have decided to close the Burke Funeral Home location in Rowlesburg and merge operations with Kingwood Funeral Home and Crematory. In a news release, Owner/Funeral Director David W Bolyard Jr. said that the company “has looked at all options...
ROWLESBURG, WV
WVNews

Photo Gallery I: West Virginia Mountaineers Gold-Blue Debut

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Photos from the first public look at West Virginia's 2022-23 men's basketball team. The Mountaineers split into Gold and Blue squads for an lightly officiated scrimmage after getting their first walk down the carpet in the WVU Coliseum for introductions. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

East Fairmont powers past Liberty, 48-7

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — No. 10 East Fairmont powered its way past No. 15 Liberty 48-7 in a battle of Class AA ranked teams Friday on homecoming night at East-West Stadium. The Bees (5-2) displayed a balanced offensive attack, rushing for 189 yards and passing for 142 for...
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — On a night the Robert C. Byrd football team couldn’t finish it…
FAIRMONT, WV
WVNews

Kingwood Council wants a plan for Schwab Building

KINGWOOD — We need a long-term plan. That was Kingwood Recorder Bill Robertson’s recommendation Tuesday on the Schwab Building, whose owner council has been working with for more than three years to get the building repaired.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football Tony Mathis Baylor Postgame 10/13/22

West Virginia running back Tony Mathis credited a steady approach for his 163-yard rushing performance in his team's 43-40 win over Baylor. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV

