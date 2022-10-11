Read full article on original website
Related
1310kfka.com
Larimer Co. pledges $1.5M for homeless shelter in Fort Collins
Larimer County will pony up $1.5 million to help construct a new 24/7 shelter in Fort Collins for those experiencing homelessness. The Loveland Reporter-Herald reports commissioners approved the expenditure of American Rescue Plan Act funds at their meeting this week. The funds will be given to Fort Collins Rescue Mission, which has reached capacity at its existing site. Last year, the mission served 71,000 meals. It has just 48,000 beds. Construction on the new shelter is slated to start in 2025, but the funds won’t be distributed until the rescue mission secures all of the money it needs and has a design in place. For more on this story, check out https://www.the Loveland Reporter Herald/.
1310kfka.com
Red Flag Warning in effect for Fort Collins area
A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for Fort Collins and nearby parts of Larimer County. The upgraded warning comes on the heels of a Fire Weather Watch that was activated Thursday. The Poudre Fire Authority warns above normal temperatures, low humidity, and wind could come together to easily spark a fire. Anyone in the area is asked to avoid outdoor activities that could create a spark and ensure they properly throw away any smoking materials.
1310kfka.com
Ex-mayor of Severance pleads guilty to lesser charge
The former mayor of Severance pleads guilty to misdemeanor charge of promotion of obscenity. The Greeley Tribune reports in exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped the more serious charge facing 46-year-old Donald McLeod, who had been accused of patronizing a child prostitute. Greeley police arrested McLeod last year after an investigation into allegations he met a 17-year-old boy in Monfort Park to engage in sex acts. McLeod resigned as mayor the next day. McLeod will be required to register as a sex offender for a decade. He faces up to 18 months in prison or could get probation at sentencing just before Christmas. For the full story, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
1310kfka.com
Woman convicted of robbing Poudre HS student gets 8 years in prison
Fort Collins police said a woman convicted of robbing a high schooler at gunpoint last year is heading to prison. Kayla Dreiling, 27, was sentenced to eight years behind bars. She was arrested in August of last year after they say she asked to borrow the victim’s phone at Poudre High School. A short time later, Dreiling pointed a gun at the student and tried to steal her car keys. A brief struggle ensued, and Dreiling fled on foot. The victim reported the crime to a school resource officer, and surveillance helped police nab Dreiling, who they said had a replica gun on her persons.
Comments / 0