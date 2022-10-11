ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festive fall fun for the whole family at Walt Disney World

Fall family fun is brewing throughout Walt Disney World Resort. This year, there are so many ways to celebrate fall and Halloween with new flavors, sights and experiences, plus the return of fan-favorite events.

The return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party kicks off a fall full of fun at Walt Disney World Resort. The special ticket event is offered at Magic Kingdom Park on select nights through Oct. 31 after normal park hours from 7 p.m. to midnight. Guests can dress in their happiest or most-haunted Halloween costumes to get in the spirit of the season.

Frightfully fun entertainment abounds in “Mickey’s Boo-To-You Halloween Parade,” the “Hocus Pocus Villain Spelltacular” stage show featuring the Sanderson Sisters, and “Disney’s Not-So-Spooky Spectacular” nighttime extravaganza hosted by Jack Skellington, featuring fireworks, projections, iconic Disney characters and more.

New for 2022, partygoers awaiting “Mickey’s Boo-to-You Halloween Parade” can ‘Stand Out’ and dance their way onto Main Street U.S.A., with a majorly awesome 90’s crew led by Max Goof cosplaying as Powerline — his favorite pop superstar.

Several classic Magic Kingdom attractions will be costumed for Halloween including Mad Tea Party, Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion and Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor.

Guests can trick-or-treat their way through the park and indulge in delicious sweets.

The most wicked snacks of the season with specially themed fall and Halloween treats are available to savor throughout the park.

Fall decor at Magic Kingdom Park

What’s Halloween without some Disney magic? Summer transforms to the spooky season with festive fall decor at Magic Kingdom Park. Guests can stroll down Main Street, U.S.A where pumpkins and scarecrows are seemingly everywhere and where Disney characters are dressed in their Halloween best. Shops are festooned with fall foliage and garlands, and there are plenty of tricks and pumpkin-spiced treats making the season feel even more magical at this Walt Disney World Theme Park. Guests can enjoy festive fall decor Aug. 9 through Oct. 31 and other autumn-themed offerings at select locations throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

Now through Nov. 19, guests can sip, savor and repeat across six continents at the EPCOT International Food &amp; Wine Festival. The festival offers new experiences for foodies and families alike as part of the “The World’s Most Magical Celebration” honoring the Walt Disney World Resort 50th Anniversary.

More than 25 festival food and wine marketplaces located throughout EPCOT celebrate the best in global food and drink.

This year, the creative Disney culinary teams have dreamed up unique dishes as nearly one third of the menu offerings are new.

Guests can enjoy live musical performances at the America Gardens Theatre as part of the Eat to the Beat Concert Series presented by Florida Blue Medicare. Internationally recognized artists perform Friday through Monday and local bands rock the house Tuesday through Thursday.

Through Oct. 31, special Halloween fun for the whole family is available in Pluto’s Pumpkin Pursuit. With the purchase of a map and stickers, guests can search around EPCOT for hidden decorative pumpkins themed to Disney characters. Whether they search for the pumpkins or not, guests can return their maps to redemption locations in the park to receive a festival keepsake.

Race into Fall

The 2022-23 runDisney race season kicks off Nov. 3-6 with the Disney Wine &amp; Dine Half Marathon Weekend presented by Shokz. The popular race weekend features a 5K, 10K and half marathon, as well as the Disney Two Course Challenge (10K and half marathon) and Post-Race Party.

Guests can experience the blend of music, stories, and culinary delights found during the EPCOT International Food &amp; Wine Festival and the Walt Disney World Resort 50th anniversary celebration.

The weekend features a Coco-themed 5K, a Raya and the Last Dragon-themed 10K and a half marathon celebrating the music and magic of Soul.

Guests can also experience the runDisney Health &amp; Fitness Expo at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, including the opportunity to buy merchandise and gadgets for runners.

Olympic track and field champion and reality TV star Sanya Richards-Ross will be among the thousands of competitors at this year’s race weekend.

The magical weekend will be capped off with a unique Post-Race Party at the EPCOT International Food &amp; Wine Festival. Half Marathon and Challenge registration includes entry to this after-hours event. Friends and family can purchase Post-Race Party tickets to join in the celebration with their favorite runners.

The Disney Wine &amp; Dine Half Marathon Weekend is the first of four race weekends during the 2022-23 runDisney season. Next is the 30th anniversary Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend (Jan. 4-8), the 15th anniversary Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend (Feb. 23-26), and the runDisney Springtime Surprise Weekend (April 13-16).

For more information, visit DisneyWorld.com and DisneyParksBlog.com.

