Related
The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre
There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
CNET
Remembering Angela Lansbury: How to Stream 'Murder, She Wrote' for Free
When news spread that beloved actress Angela Lansbury had died at 96, I wanted nothing more than to settle in front of the TV and watch her in one of her most iconic roles, that of charming widowed mystery author and sleuth Jessica Fletcher in Murder, She Wrote. Fletcher, of...
CNET
No, you're not the only one reading Wikipedia pages for horror movies you're too afraid to watch.
Every year as the weather cools and the 12-foot Home Depot Halloween skeleton resumes its reign of terror, right around the time I confront my first shower spider of the season, I get the strange urge to watch a horror movie. The only problem: I'm a scaredy-cat. My personal Venn...
The Classmate That Didn't Exist, "Purple Mommy," And 16 Other Creepy Childhood "Imaginary Friend" Stories
"My niece lived at my old childhood home and told me she had a 'friend' who asked why I went away. I asked who it was, and she described my old imaginary friend."
KIDS・
CNET
'Andor' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 6 Land on Disney Plus?
The Star Wars galaxy has expanded on Disney Plus in the form of Rogue One prequel show Andor, which takes place five years prior to the events of the movie. Six of the 12 episodes are available now, and we'll get one episode each Wednesday until Nov. 23. Diego Luna...
CNET
Harrison Ford Reportedly Will Join MCU
Harrison Ford, star of iconic film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, is apparently making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 80-year-old actor is stepping into the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, taking over from actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year, according to Slashfilm. Disney...
CNET
'She-Hulk' Episode 9 Finale Recap: Meet the Most Powerful Being in the MCU
Now that's how you end a TV show. In the season finale episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, streaming now on Disney Plus, She-Hulk takes apart the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the whole idea of how Marvel stories should wrap up. This is definitely not an ending you'll see coming.
CNET
First Full Look at Disney's New Ariel as 'Little Mermaid' Poster Drops
Disney has released its first poster for upcoming live-action movie The Little Mermaid, showing a full shot of Halle Bailey as Ariel. "Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid," Bailey tweeted Thursday. "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023."
