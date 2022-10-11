ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

The Watcher’s true villain isn’t the secret stalker – it’s the creepy dad at its centre

There’s plenty to be scared of in The Watcher, Netflix’s latest collaboration with Ryan Murphy. Based on a true story, the thriller follows a family whose move from New York City to the New Jersey suburbs quickly becomes nightmarish. There’s a disturbing brother-sister neighbour duo who invite themselves onto (and into) the property as it suits. A spiky married couple across the street who have no qualms meddling in their garden. And a mystery stalker who sends them frightening letters, informing them that they’re constantly being watched and alluding to danger up ahead. Sharp scene cuts and surprise musical swells...
CNET

'Andor' Release Schedule: When Will Episode 6 Land on Disney Plus?

The Star Wars galaxy has expanded on Disney Plus in the form of Rogue One prequel show Andor, which takes place five years prior to the events of the movie. Six of the 12 episodes are available now, and we'll get one episode each Wednesday until Nov. 23. Diego Luna...
CNET

Harrison Ford Reportedly Will Join MCU

Harrison Ford, star of iconic film franchises like Star Wars and Indiana Jones, is apparently making the jump to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The 80-year-old actor is stepping into the role of Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, taking over from actor William Hurt, who died earlier this year, according to Slashfilm. Disney...
CNET

First Full Look at Disney's New Ariel as 'Little Mermaid' Poster Drops

Disney has released its first poster for upcoming live-action movie The Little Mermaid, showing a full shot of Halle Bailey as Ariel. "Words can't describe how immensely honored I feel to play the mermaid of my dreams, Ariel in Disney's The Little Mermaid," Bailey tweeted Thursday. "Come under the sea with me, in theaters May 26, 2023."
