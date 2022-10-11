Read full article on original website
Conservancy to honor Wright Spirit Award winners
Next week, the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy will be hosting its annual conference in Chicago. Running from Oct. 19 through Oct. 23, this year’s theme is “The Progressive City,” reflecting the spirit of the city around 1900 when Wright was gaining notoriety in the Chicago area.
Let’s vote for the good life
Recently, I’ve taken to nature as a way to temporarily escape the near-constant reminders of war, floods, famine, drought, nuclear apocalypse, wildfires, methane-belching rivers, Donald Trump and Elon Musk. This summer, I wandered the expansive, 180-acre Buffalo Creek Reservoir in Long Grove, a quaint little town known for its...
October 14-15 Garage Sales
9AM-1PM Something for everyone!. Something old, mostly new, come on out, there may be something for you!. Furniture, small appliances, washing machine, etc. Having a garage, estate or moving sale? Contact Stacy Coleman at scoleman@growingcommunitymedia.org to advertise it here!
Harlem Avenue standoff ends after 18 hours
An 18-hour standoff involving an armed man blockaded in an apartment and Oak Park police ended without injuries at 5:20 a.m., Friday morning after the person surrendered himself and was transported to a local hospital for a mental health evaluation, according to the Oak Park Police Department. Wednesday Journal has...
The Irish Shop closing after three decades
For 30-plus years, the Irish Shop has been a destination for those looking to connect with the Emerald Isle from the landlocked western suburbs of Chicago. Known for its vast array of everything Irish, from surname key chains emblazoned with family crests to wool sweaters, the Irish Shop is an entirely unique and special part of Oak Park’s shopping landscape. That landscape is about to change, however, as the Irish Shop will be bidding the community slán, as its owners plan to retire.
RF board chooses firm to assess equity issues
The River Forest Village Board took a major step toward fulfilling one of the main goals of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) ad hoc advisory group on Oct. 10, voting unanimously to hire Nova Collective LLC of Chicago to assess village practices, policies and structures. The village will pay...
