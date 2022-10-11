ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heritage Pools Wins a 2022 PHTA International Awards of Excellence

Charleston, SC - As the first certified PHTA Master Builder and Design Professional in South Carolina, Heritage Pools is on a mission to bring a new level of excellence to the Charleston area with a 2022 PHTA International Award of Excellence. Heritage Pools won the 2022 Merit Medal for Geometric category.
Charleston Mom Launches Bodysuit Biz For Women Like Her

CHARLESTON, S.C. - After having her first child, Charleston local Katie Maniscalco found herself with limited options for her body type and set out on an unexpected journey to launch her first business. Meet Kitty VALE, a fashion brand specializing in bodysuits meticulously designed to fit long torsos. In 2021, Katie Maniscalco, found herself frustrated with the lack of bodysuits on the market that offered enough length in the torso to fit her body type.
