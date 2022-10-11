ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared

(WXYZ) — Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal reviews, putting patients at risk. Dr. Vinay Malviya was a once-renowned gynecologic oncologist who practiced medicine until 2021. As 7 Action...
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning

DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems. The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were...
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren Police Department by Tyler Wade and the Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force, Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer provided 7 Action News with the following statement. "Although the City has not...
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say

(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force

WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday. Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were...
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say

DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other's positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women's “fundamental rights" are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat's support for abortion rights “extremely radical.”. Dixon is a former...
