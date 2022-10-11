Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
Tv20detroit.com
Ex-patients of Michigan cancer doctor outraged warnings weren't shared
(WXYZ) — Patients of a Michigan cancer doctor are furious that Ascension Hospital never shared warnings signs that the physician was performing unnecessary radical hysterectomies, according to internal reviews, putting patients at risk. Dr. Vinay Malviya was a once-renowned gynecologic oncologist who practiced medicine until 2021. As 7 Action...
Tv20detroit.com
Oxford parents against defense motion that would limit details of Nov. 30 tragedy to parents of the deceased
Andrea Jones is one of several Oxford parents calling for more transparency from the Oxford School Board. She spoke before members during Wednesday night's meeting as did another parent, echoing her frustration. “We’re at the year mark at this point and still have no answers,” one parent said.
Tv20detroit.com
Police investigating after motorist finds body of hit-and-run victim near US-23
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Michigan State Troopers from the Brighton Post are investigating a fatal hit-and-run incident involving a pedestrian on the eastbound M-14 ramp to southbound US-23 in Washtenaw County. Early Friday morning, MSP says a motorist saw sheets of plywood on the shoulder and wanted to...
Tv20detroit.com
Convicted drug trafficker from Allen Park had 400,000 deadly doses of fentanyl, feds say
ALLEN PARK, Mich. (WXYZ) — "Families are being devastated," said Pam Blair who lost her 23-year-old son Justin to a drug overdose that included fentanyl in 2017. Blair now works as a Family Recovery Services Assistant with Families Against Narcotics (FAN). "The more fentanyl we can get off the...
Tv20detroit.com
'It's just sickening': Veterinarian accused of animal abuse in Ray Township
RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — The Macomb County Sheriff's Office is investigating a heinous case of animal abuse in Ray Township. Their evidence includes a YouTube video of a German Shepherd being slammed and choked by its owner. Police believe the man responsible is a local veterinarian. A man...
Tv20detroit.com
Lafayette Coney Island to reopen Saturday morning
DETROIT (WXYZ) — 7 Action News has learned that Lafayette Coney Island will be reopening Saturday morning. Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo says they have passed the latest inspections and corrected all of the problems. The restaurant has been closed since early September when officials were...
Tv20detroit.com
Governor Whitmer signs bipartisan bills strengthening public safety, mental health, more
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a series of bills that aim to defend public safety, expand polling locations, raise standards for mental health, and consider more clean energy options. The Michigan governor’s office says Governor Whitmer signed the following bills Friday:. HB 5765: Retired corrections...
Tv20detroit.com
One year later: Man to finish Detroit Free Press Marathon after near-death experience
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A local man is making a comeback after he couldn't finish the Detroit Free Press Marathon last year. Tommy Kornieck will be getting a special medal ceremony at the finish line and he's excited to take in the moment. In 2021, Kornieck went into cardiac arrest...
Tv20detroit.com
Suspected Peeping Tom arrested, accused of targeting homes in 4 communities
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Busted in the act, a suspected creeper is off the streets again. Police in Warren say a man peeped into the windows of more than half a dozen homes, sometimes using a ladder. In the past, 7 Action News stories dating back to 2019 have...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Pistons, Animal Care and Control hosting event to help dogs find homes
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are teaming up with Detroit Animal Care and Control for National Fetch Day this Saturday in hopes of helping dogs in need find forever homes. Detroit Animal Care and Control is at full capacity right now, with 50 to 60 stray dogs coming...
Tv20detroit.com
Macomb County Commissioner responds to excessive force lawsuit
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — In response to a lawsuit filed against members of the Warren Police Department by Tyler Wade and the Cochran Law Firm regarding alleged excessive use of force, Macomb County Commissioner William Dwyer provided 7 Action News with the following statement. "Although the City has not...
Tv20detroit.com
Police say body found on I-94 near 8 Mile suffered a gunshot wound
ST. CLAIRE SHORES, Mich. (WXYZ) — A body on the side of the road shut down eastbound I-94, near 8 Mile, for hours Friday. Michigan State Police said a young female victim suffered a gunshot wound. They previously said she had suffered a head injury. People who live nearby...
Tv20detroit.com
Traffic in metro Detroit is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, experts say
(WXYZ) — New numbers from the United States Census Bureau and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) confirm what drivers around Detroit already know—time stuck in traffic is back to pre-pandemic levels. According to the Census Bureau, in 2021 the average commute time for drivers in Detroit was...
Tv20detroit.com
RECAP: Top moments from 1st Gubernatorial Debate between Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Tudor Dixon
GRAND RAPIDS, MI (WXYZ) — The first of two gubernatorial debates focused heavily on voter trust. Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer painted her opponent, Republican nominee Tudor Dixon, as a conspiracy theorist out of touch with real issues in Michigan. Dixon called out Governor Whitmer for being a bully to...
Tv20detroit.com
Teen suing Warren Police Department for $20M, alleging excessive force
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Tyler Wade consoled his mother as video from a June incident with Warren police played on a monitor during a press conference at The Cochran Firm Detroit Wednesday. Bianca Wade told news media, "When I first saw the initial video, I saw his hands were...
Tv20detroit.com
Oakland County Sheriff's Office responding to threats against schools almost daily
PONTIAC, Mich. (WXYZ) — Law enforcement leaders say it is happening every day. They are responding full-force to track down threats made by teens, often on social media. Parents are getting letters all too often about threats against their child’s school. “A threat is a crime, whether you...
Tv20detroit.com
Monthslong landfill search for Zion Foster ends, police say
DETROIT (WXYZ) — The landfill search for Zion Foster, a 17-year-old girl who went missing in January and is believed to be dead, has ended, Detroit police said Wednesday. Since the end of May, volunteers have been suiting up at Pine Tree Acres Landfill in Lenox to search for the Eastpointe teen's remains.
Tv20detroit.com
Most Holy Redeemer Church has been thriving in Southwest Detroit for decades
DETROIT (WXYZ) — As we continue to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month by featuring the people and places in Metro Detroit that help make the community unique, we visited the Most Holy Redeemer Church which has been a part of Southwest Detroit for over 140 years. Photojournalist John Ciolino shows...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan governor hopefuls clash over abortion rights
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — The candidates for governor of Michigan criticized each other's positions on abortion Thursday, with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer saying women's “fundamental rights" are at risk and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon calling the Democrat's support for abortion rights “extremely radical.”. Dixon is a former...
Tv20detroit.com
Michigan State Police investigating after woman found dead on I-94
(WXYZ) — Michigan State Police are investigating after a woman was found dead on eastbound I-94 near 8 Mile in St. Clair Shores on Friday morning. The freeway was closed down at Vernier for hours before reopening around 2 p.m. Police say they received the call around 7:45 a.m.
