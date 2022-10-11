ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Camilla to present Booker Prize at first in-person ceremony since 2019

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IbYrI_0iUj3bbP00

The Queen Consort will present the Booker Prize 2022 at a north London ceremony next week.

Buckingham Palace announced on Tuesday that Camilla would present the award after a reception and dinner at the Roundhouse, in Chalk Farm, on Monday October 17.

It will be the first fully in-person Booker Prize awards ceremony since 2019.

On her arrival, the Queen Consort will be greeted by Roxane Zand, the Deputy Lord Lieutenant, who will then introduce her to Mark Damazer, chair of the Booker Prize trustees and Truda Spruyt, managing director of Four Communications, which organises the event.

Camilla will then join a reception and dinner, where she will meet the shortlisted authors as well as judges and performers, including Dua Lipa who will be giving a speech.

After dinner, the Queen Consort will be invited on stage to present the winning author with the Booker Prize.

This year will be the seventh time Camilla has presented the award.

She has handed the award to Eleanor Catton, Richard Flanagan, Marlon James, Paul Beatty, George Saunders and Anna Burns in consecutive years from 2013 to 2018.

Camilla has been a long-time supporter of literacy in the UK, having visited schools and libraries as well workplace reading schemes and prisons to see the work of adult literacy schemes.

She also published a list of her nine favourite book recommendations over the Easter weekend during lockdown in 2020, followed by five more that August.

Following the positive response to her book recommendations, Camilla launched The Reading Room Instagram account in January 2021 as an online community space for book lovers.

The Booker Prize is the leading literary award in the English-speaking world.

The five shortlisted works of fiction this year are Glory by NoViolet Bulawayo, The Trees by Percival Everett, Treacle Walker by Alan Garner, The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida by Shehan Karunatilaka, Small Things Like These by Claire Keegan and Oh William! by Elizabeth Strout.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Decision on Koh-i-noor diamond in Camilla’s crown down to Palace – Government

The Government has said it is down to Buckingham Palace to decide whether the controversial Koh-i-noor diamond should be used in the coronation of the Queen Consort. The governing party of Indian prime minister Narendra Modi is reported to have expressed concern that the famous gem which was seized by the East India Company and given to Queen Victoria in the 19th century would provide an unwelcome reminder of the British Empire.
WORLD
newschain

Human remains found by police searching for missing Leah Croucher

Human remains have been found by detectives searching for missing Leah Croucher, who vanished while walking to work in 2019. A massive three-and-a-half year search for Miss Croucher, who was 19 when she went missing, is focusing on a house less than half a mile from where she was last seen.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Vanessa Redgrave receives damehood from the Prince of Wales

Acclaimed actress Vanessa Redgrave has said receiving her damehood at Buckingham Palace was a “unique” moment in her career. Dame Vanessa, 85, has been nominated for six Academy Awards, winning the Oscar for best supporting actress in 1977 for her role in Julia, in which she starred alongside Jane Fonda.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane dies aged 72

Harry Potter and Cracker actor Robbie Coltrane has died aged 72, his agent has said. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Hagrid and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie ‘Fitz’ Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eleanor Catton
Person
Alan Garner
Person
Dua Lipa
Person
Elizabeth Strout
Person
George Saunders
Person
Noviolet Bulawayo
Person
Paul Beatty
newschain

Christopher Biggins among stars wrapping Royal Albert Hall in mile-long scarf

Dame Prue Leith and Christopher Biggins were among stars who helped to wrap the Royal Albert Hall in a mile-long scarf knitted in support of a dementia charity. More than 100 volunteers aided in putting the giant scarf around the entire circumference of the concert hall in South Kensington, London, on Friday after The Lewy Body Society appealed for people from across the country to pick up their knitting needles and contribute to the project.
WORLD
newschain

Putin says Russia could resume gas supplies to Europe

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via a link of Germany-bound Nord Stream 2 pipeline under the Baltic Sea. Speaking at a Moscow energy forum, Mr Putin again charged that the US was likely to be behind the explosions...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Booker Prize#Awards Ceremony#Chalk Farm#Four Communications
newschain

Daniel Radcliffe pays tributes to ‘incredible’ Harry Potter star Robbie Coltrane

Daniel Radcliffe has remembered his Harry Potter co-star Robbie Coltrane as “one of the funniest people” and an “incredible actor” following his death aged 72. The Scottish star, whose real name is Anthony Robert McMillan, was best known for playing the beloved Hogwarts gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the fantasy series and starring as criminal psychologist Dr Eddie “Fitz” Fitzgerald in ITV’s crime drama Cracker.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

Forensics experts scouring house where human remains were found

Forensics experts are scouring a property where detectives looking into the murder of Leah Croucher, who vanished in 2019, have found human remains. Blue tarpaulin could be seen in the back garden of a house in Loxbeare Drive, Furzton, Milton Keynes where investigators had put up a forensic tent in front of the property.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant loses external power

The head of the UN’s nuclear watchdog has said that a Ukrainian nuclear plant surrounded by Russian troops has lost all external power needed for vital safety systems for the second time in five days. International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) director-general Rafael Grossi said agency monitors at the Zaporizhzhia...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
newschain

Murder accused faked will after dumping woman’s headless body, court told

A woman killed a vulnerable churchgoer and dumped her headless corpse over 200 miles away before forging her will in a bid to inherit her estate, a court has been told. Jemma Mitchell, 38, who had worked as an osteopath in Australia, had allegedly failed in an attempt to extract £200,000 from 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong to pay for repairs to her dilapidated home in Willesden, north-west London.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Five dead, including police officer, in North Carolina shooting

Five people, including a police officer, have been killed in a shooting in a residential area in North Carolina, a local mayor announced. Raleigh mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin told reporters that multiple people were shot on the Neuse River Greenway around 5pm local time, and that Raleigh Police Department told her around 8pm that the suspect had been “contained” at a residence in the area.
RALEIGH, NC
newschain

Jailed neo-Nazi terrorist who entered Miss Hitler pageant to be freed early

A convicted extreme right-wing terrorist and Miss Hitler beauty pageant contestant who joked about gassing synagogues is to be freed early from jail. The Parole Board said after an oral hearing on Monday that it had “directed the release” of Alice Cutter, who was jailed for three years in June 2020 after her conviction for being a member of banned group National Action.
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Russia cannot sustain renewed campaign of attacks on Ukraine, officials say

The renewed campaign of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities is not something Vladimir Putin will be able to “sustain indefinitely”, western officials have said. The words come after Moscow launched a wave of deadly missile and drone attacks on the country’s cities and power plants this week.
POLITICS
newschain

American Idol finalist dies in crash

A finalist on American Idol has died in a vehicle crash in the US. Willie Spence, 23, died on Tuesday after hitting the rear of a tractor-trailer which was stopped on the hard shoulder near Chattanooga, Tennessee, according to news outlets which cited a Tennessee Highway Patrol report. Both drivers...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
newschain

Man charged with murdering woman who was hit by car outside takeaway

A 27-year-old man has been charged with murdering a young woman who died after being hit by a car. Rebecca Steer, 22, died in hospital shortly after being injured when a car mounted the kerb outside a takeaway in Willow Street, Oswestry, Shropshire, at 2.50am on Sunday. West Mercia Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Back again? Dear oh dear: How King Charles greeted Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace

The King has held an audience with the Prime Minister at Buckingham Palace. Charles met Liz Truss on Wednesday evening, with the pair pictured shaking hands. It came after Ms Truss faced Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament, where she insisted she will not cut spending to balance the books as economists and the financial markets continued to question her plans.
U.K.

Comments / 0

Community Policy