Fort Myers Beach, FL

wvua23.com

Rough times ahead: Hurricane Ian batters SW Florida economy

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Hurricane Ian might have come and gone, but it has done long-term damage to the small businesses of a region heavily dependent on tourists and seasonal residents. As the winter months approach, business in southwestern Florida would have been starting to pick up. Bars,...
wvua23.com

Report: Much of West Alabama lacking in maternity care

Millions of women in the U.S. live in what’s considered a maternity care desert, and West Alabama is no exception. These deserts happen when women can’t get appropriate medical care because they don’t live close to a hospital, birth center or OBGYNs. Without easy access to quality...
wvua23.com

VFWs collecting donations for those affected by Hurricane Ian

Veterans of Foreign Wars posts around the state are coming together to help our neighbors in Florida after Hurricane Ian devastated a portion of the state. The VFW posts, including Post 6022 in Cottondale, are collecting all kinds of donations for storm survivors. Donations needed include cleaning supplies, outdoor tools...
wvua23.com

Alabama Fire College hosts statewide drills this week

TUSCALOOSA – It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and first responders from across the state are at the Alabama Fire College in Tuscaloosa participating in special training. As many as 40 special operations teams are in Tuscaloosa so they can evaluate their preparedness and improve performance. “The main purpose...
wvua23.com

ACT test scores drop to lowest in 30 years in pandemic slide

PHOENIX (AP) – ACT test scores made public in a report Wednesday reveal a decline in preparedness for college-level coursework. Overall, the average ACT composite score was 19.8 out of 36. This year was the first time since 1991 that the average score was below 20, and it was...
