SHELBY ― Several students at Pioneer Career & Technology Center received an anonymous "AirDrop" message on Monday that made reference to a threat to the school.

Superintendent Greg Nickoli said Tuesday in a statement, "I can share with you that, yesterday (Monday), several students reported that they received an anonymous 'air drop' during lunch that referenced a threat to the school shortly after our dismissal time. The threat did not mention Pioneer directly.

"After consulting with local law enforcement, our high school administration initiated several precautionary measures. Additionally, the Ontario Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Office dispatched additional officers to our location to ensure student and staff safety during the afternoon and during dismissal.

"Dismissal proceeded at the end of the day without incident. An investigation regarding the incident is ongoing," Nickoli said.

AirDrop is an Apple program for iPhones and other company products that allows users to send and receive information among devices on which the program is enabled.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Several Pioneer Career Center students receive anonymous school threat by Apple AirDrop