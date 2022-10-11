ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OH

Several Pioneer Career Center students receive anonymous school threat by Apple AirDrop

By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 3 days ago

SHELBY ― Several students at Pioneer Career & Technology Center received an anonymous "AirDrop" message on Monday that made reference to a threat to the school.

Superintendent Greg Nickoli said Tuesday in a statement, "I can share with you that, yesterday (Monday), several students reported that they received an anonymous 'air drop' during lunch that referenced a threat to the school shortly after our dismissal time. The threat did not mention Pioneer directly.

"After consulting with local law enforcement, our high school administration initiated several precautionary measures. Additionally, the Ontario Police Department and the Richland County Sheriff's Office dispatched additional officers to our location to ensure student and staff safety during the afternoon and during dismissal.

"Dismissal proceeded at the end of the day without incident. An investigation regarding the incident is ongoing," Nickoli said.

AirDrop is an Apple program for iPhones and other company products that allows users to send and receive information among devices on which the program is enabled.

lwhitmir@gannett.com

419-521-7223

Twitter: @LWhitmir

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Several Pioneer Career Center students receive anonymous school threat by Apple AirDrop

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Pioneer, OH
City
Ontario, OH
Ontario, OH
Education
City
Shelby, OH
beckersspine.com

Ohio hospital transitions orthopedic services to Crystal Clinic

Cleveland-based St. Vincent Charity Medical Center's orthopedic surgeons will join Crystal Clinic in Fairlawn, Ohio, the practice said Oct. 12. Starting Nov. 15, Crystal Clinic will provide orthopedic care at St. Vincent Charity medical offices in Independence, Solon, Westlake, Willoughby and Warren, according to a news release. The names of the St. Vincent orthopedic and spine surgeons who will join Crystal Clinic weren't specified.
FAIRLAWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus K12#Career Services#Apple Products#Airdrop#High School#School Administration#Apple Airdrop
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Board of Education set to vote on controversial LGBTQ resolution Wednesday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A state board is set to vote on a controversial LGBTQ resolution on Wednesday that has drawn protests. The resolution, introduced by board member Brendon Shea, is described as supporting parents, schools, and districts in rejecting harmful gender identity policies. Critics said it will be used will strip away protections for students because of how they identify.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Education
WDTN

Massive Ohio home features monochrome retreat

POWELL, Ohio (WDTN) – Seated less than an hour and a half from Dayton, this Delaware County home takes stately monochrome vibes to a new level with 14,500 square feet of modern luxury. According to the real estate listing, this home at 1080 Retreat Lane in Powell, Ohio, is worth nearly $5,000,000, taking the price […]
POWELL, OH
Lima News

Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies from Bluffton baker recalled

BLUFFTON — Bluffton Baking Co. recalled its Pumpkin Pie Stuffed Cheesecake cookies on Wednesday after a possible link to Salmonella illnesses. The recall affects cookies from Sept. 30 to Oct. 4 in the Hancock or Putnam County markets. According to a press release from the Ohio Department of Agriculture,...
BLUFFTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Three arrested after cocaine, cash, gun found in Marion

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — Three people have been arrested after law enforcement found cocaine during a drug bust Tuesday. Officers from Marion police and the sheriff’s office went to a house in the 900 block of Mt. Vernon Avenue to carry out a search warrant. In the house, detectives found an illegal gun, more than […]
MARION, OH
WDTN

Hilton opens the largest hotel in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– While being part of one of the most recognizable brands in the world, the new Hilton Columbus Downtown says they’re committed to central Ohio locality. Members of the media were given a look inside what is now the largest hotel in the state to hear about that commitment and the amenities it […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Unique Ohio Road Trips From Columbus

I’m a big fan of Columbus, but sometimes it’s good to get out of town for a bit. Luckily, you don’t have to go very far to find something fun to do. Ohio has some unique spots where you can enjoy nature, take in a strange museum, visit ancient earthworks, or even explore a castle.
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts

And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Mansfield News Journal

Mansfield News Journal

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

The Mansfield News Journal is the number one source for breaking news, sports, photos and videos in Mansfield, Richland County and Mid-Ohio

 http://mansfieldnewsjournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy