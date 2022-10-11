Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
2 Palestinians killed by Israel, belonged to armed groups
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel's military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles Friday, according to Palestinian reports, and the army said later it killed a Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack near a settlement, wounding an Israeli civilian.
WFMZ-TV Online
Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese...
WFMZ-TV Online
UK's Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil
LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on a major part of her tax-cutting economic plan Friday as she struggled to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. But the market response was muted and the political reaction to what many saw as panicked moves left Truss' credibility in tatters after only six weeks in office.
Comments / 0