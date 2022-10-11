ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

WFMZ-TV Online

2 Palestinians killed by Israel, belonged to armed groups

JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Israel's military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles Friday, according to Palestinian reports, and the army said later it killed a Palestinian who carried out a shooting attack near a settlement, wounding an Israeli civilian.
MIDDLE EAST
WFMZ-TV Online

Officials: 25 dead, many trapped in Turkish coal mine blast

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — An explosion inside a coal mine in northern Turkey killed at least 25 people, local officials announced, while rescuers working through the night were trying to bring dozens of others trapped to the surface. The explosion occurred 6:45 p.m. at the state-owned TTK Amasra Muessese...
ACCIDENTS
WFMZ-TV Online

UK's Truss drops tax cuts, axes Treasury chief amid turmoil

LONDON (AP) — Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss sacked her Treasury chief and reversed course on a major part of her tax-cutting economic plan Friday as she struggled to hang on to her job after weeks of turmoil on financial markets. But the market response was muted and the political reaction to what many saw as panicked moves left Truss' credibility in tatters after only six weeks in office.
BUSINESS

