Pulling and Putting Things Together at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art
Paradox comes home to roost at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art (SBMA) this fall with the coolly entrancing Marshall Brown exhibition The Architecture of Collage. In a sense, this artist is all about architecture, which he also practices and teaches at Princeton. From another angle, architecture is subjected to his crafty collagist’s re-inventive eye. By dwelling on the architectural medium while imposing his cerebral cut-up visions, Brown pays respects with a sly re-thinker’s wit and an exacting X-Acto knife.
Zach Gill Plays Pianos on State in Santa Barbara
Multi-talented, multi-instrumentalist man of many bands (including Jack Johnson and Animal Liberation Orchestra), and man of our fair city Zach Gill will be tickling the ivories in honor of Pianos on State on Friday, October 21, at noon, at the corner of State and Anapamu streets. Lucky us, this particular piano, created by artist Lynx Lyn and located in front of Old Navy, happens to be the one adopted by the Santa Barbara Independent.
‘Primal Wild’ at Silo118 Gallery in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone
Activist and international award-winning photographer Patricia Houghton Clarke turns her lens to the nourishing calm, peace, and wonder found in nature in her latest exhibition, Primal Wild, a Redwood Series. Spotlighting her images of the California redwoods, a project she began shooting in 2014, Clarke takes a deep dive into the natural, primal world of these giant trees. The entire show is composed of analog images, taken exclusively with a plastic Holga camera, reflecting a yearning for the quiet and wisdom of our ancient, majestic forests.
Holiday Lights Festival at Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. This year, for the first time ever, the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden is excited to be hosting the ‘Enchanted Garden Holiday Lights Festival’, an immersive light experience here in the Santa Ynez Valley. This event will take place at the Santa Ynez Valley Botanic Garden at River View Park in Buellton, and will help with support of local native plants and wildlife.
Sophie B. Hawkins & Judy Collins Bring Their Beautiful Voices to Ojai
Believe it or not, it’s the 30th anniversary of Sophie B. Hawkins’s platinum-selling debut album Tongues and Tails — the one I personally played over and over and over again — which included the hit single “Damn I Wish I Was Your Lover.”. Her new...
Mastering Margerum Wine Co.’s Tiny Kitchen on Santa Barbara Waterfront
A few years back, when Doug Margerum sold his interest in the Wine Cask — the Presidio Neighborhood restaurant, one-time bottle shop, and critical incubator of Central Coast vintners that he’d run since 1981 — he never intended to get back in the restaurant business. But upon hiring Carolyn Kope to captain the tiny kitchen inside of the Margerum Wine Company tasting room down on Mason Street in June 2020, he suddenly slipped back into the culinary scene, with their food becoming as much of an attraction as his wines.
ON the Beat | Chamber Music Lands in the 805, Ditto Jack and Willie
Suddenly, chamber music is having a field day in the 805. To be more exact, make that three consecutive days, from three different and significant sources in the area. The very term “chamber” was, from 1977 to 2019, a prominent feature of the annual Lobero Theatre’s calendar, when the Santa Barbara Chamber Orchestra (SBCO) existed as Santa Barbara’s “other” orchestra on many an inspiring Tuesday night.
Delights in the Lion’s Den of Buellton
David Walker speaks to the crowd at the recent Lion’s Den dinner, while Chef Rachel Ponce and Chef Bryan Aceves discuss the dishes created by Pair With Rachel. | Credit: Jessica Cheung. It’s a tribute to David Walker’s passion for his project that, as he talks you through the...
Culture Wars Invade Goleta School Board Race￼￼
In retrospect, few complaints reached our ears regarding the Goleta schools during the pandemic, and even now, Goleta parents are upbeat about their schools. It’s a stark contrast to the Santa Barbara schools, which seemed to have villagers armed with metaphoric torches and pitchforks at every school board meeting.
Go with Gas
Can you tell me one restaurant that cooks with electric in Santa Barbara? Tell me one chef that will want to cook with electric? So I guess we can say goodbye to any new restaurants unless they buy an existing one with a gas stove. And if they want to upgrade to a newer appliance, they can’t get a gas stove! Yes, let’s help the small businessman in S.B.!
UC Santa Barbara’s Racial Justice Fellows Receive Five Years of Funding
This story first appeared in UC Santa Barbara’s The Current. Designed to enhance the recruitment of graduate students committed to teaching, research, and mentorship around racial justice, UC Santa Barbara’s Racial Justice Fellowship has begun its second year, with a second impressive cohort of students. Victoria Diaz (chemical...
The Roots Battle Continues
Like his colleague, Joe Armendariz, Dennis Bozanich needs to learn the meaning of the phrase, “ad hominem attack.”. To be clear, the “fix” to which I referred in the op-ed “The Color of Money” was the one for which Mr. Bozanich was ostensibly responsible, in his former role as “Cannabis Czar/Deputy CEO.” That is: that the only location which would be considered for a dispensary in the Toro/Summerland Plan area would be Santa Claus Lane. This was announced by him at a Board of Supervisors hearing in late 2019, before the so-called community outreach in 2020, where the CEO ignored the fact that almost everyone weighed in against the site. Two adjacent sites on Santa Claus Lane were then “compared.” To no one’s surprise, one of them “won” the license. This is a prime example of the county’s use of the cannabis licensing ordinance to preempt legally required consideration of ostensibly feasible alternative sites both in the CEQA process and under the Coastal Act.
Bernie and Georgia
Bernie is looking for a forever home. He loves people. He is friendly with dogs of all sizes, and he’s currently in a foster home with a medium-size dog. He is not reactive to small animals, does not have any resource guarding, is house-trained, and sleeps through the night.
Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Will Begin Accepting Applications on October 15
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Santa Barbara, CA — The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will begin accepting scholarship applications for the 2023-2024 academic year on Saturday, October 15. Eligibility requirements and application instructions are available online at www.sbscholarship.org. The Scholarship Foundation reviewed...
Isla Vista Community Services District Hosting Sustainable Transportation Pop-Up on Pardall Road
Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service. Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is partnering with the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department to host a day of sustainable transportation improvements along Pardall Road on Tuesday, October 18. This is an opportunity for residents and community members to try out marked crosswalks, bike boxes, scooter corrals, and more. The event will run from 9am-2pm while staff and volunteers gather feedback on people’s experiences to improve getting around Isla Vista. Residents and visitors of Isla Vista may want to avoid Pardall Road during the hours of 5am-7am to prevent delays.
City of Santa Barbara Renews Homeless Agreements
The Santa Barbara City Council decided unanimously on Tuesday to allocate $202,100 for the homeless shelter operated by People Assisting the Homeless (PATH) and to fund $200,000 for both a community collaborative and Neighborhood Navigation Centers through the S.B. Alliance for Community Transformation (SB ACT). The renewal of funding came with proposed changes.
Update: Santa Maria Police Find Missing Boy
[Update 3:20 p.m.] Santa Maria Police announced that Noah Hrynezuk, the boy reported missing in the Santa Maria area earlier this morning, has been located. Police thanked the public for their assistance. No further information is available at this time. [Original story] The Santa Maria Police Department put out a...
A Yes to T Is a No to the Inn
Measure T allows Carpinteria’s registered voters to decide whether to build a hotel on the city’s downtown and beach parking lot. The proposed Surfliner Inn will forever change the character of our downtown. The hotel is a far different addition to the downtown than the renovation of existing private properties on Linden Avenue. Do we want a high priced, oversized hotel to dominate the south end of our main street? For those of us who believe that building a hotel on public land will not improve but instead detract from Carpinteria’s small town charm, Measure T is the way to make our voices heard. Voting “YES” on Measure T is definitely a “NO” to the construction of the Surfliner Inn.
My Chemical Romance Stuns The Kia Forum, Beginning a Week Long Run
“MCR” blazes in white light against the red-wrapped historic venue, confirming that legendary band My Chemical Romance has once again arrived. MCR burst onto the scene with punk tunes that weren’t afraid to face anguish and trauma head-on. The band played a huge role in popularizing a new sub-culture of rock in the early 2000’s — emo — with their unflinching lyrics, vocals, and instrumentals. The first night of an impressive five show run at The Kia Forum proves that their legacy lives on, regardless of the band’s disintegration in 2013.
Santa Barbara County to Create New Court for Mentally Ill Homeless People
Based on the new statewide law just signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, Santa Barbara County — like all 58 counties in the state — will have to create a brand-new court program capable of mandating treatment for people who are also psychotically mentally ill but either don’t know that they’re sick or refuse treatment.
