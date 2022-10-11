In week seven of the College Football season, we get to enjoy a matchup of two longtime rivals in the Clemson Tigers heading to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. While both have enjoyed their storied success, especially in this century, it has been the Clemson Tigers who have truly been enjoying these past 5-6 years. While Clemson has gone on to win two national championships since 2016 under Dabo Swinney, Florida State has gone four consecutive years with below .500 records marking the first time since the mid-1970s for the Seminoles. Although the Seminoles enjoyed championship and CFP appearances just ten years ago, they have fallen on tough times as of late. But Mike Norvell definitely wants to improve the Seminole status in his third year as head coach. They started the year 4-0 and entered the AP Top 25, but have lost their last two matchups against ranked opponents. They definitely need this win to bounce back and finish this year strong in the ACC.

