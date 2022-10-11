ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson vs FSU: Jordan Travis Has Help This Year

Alright, after a solid couple of weeks and a phenomenal home atmosphere to warm my hands on before the dark cold months arrive, here comes the first real “trap game” if I am to fall into an over-used cringey cliche. Now that Clemson has a stranglehold on the division, the national narrative has slowly shifted back toward Clemson taking its rightful place in the College Football Playoff again.
CLEMSON, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Game 7 Preview: Clemson Travels to Face Florida State

Last week’s game went about how I thought it would. Clemson started slowly, particularly on offense, but eventually pulled away from an overmatched BC squad. The defense actually outperformed my prediction which was good to see. Offensively, I was close but the dropped Collins TD pass and the missed FG was the difference there. A letdown of sorts was very likely and we saw that for a while, but the team got it together in the second half and left no doubt. The Tigers will need to ramp it up a notch or two this week in Tallahassee against a dangerous FSU team.
CLEMSON, SC
lineups.com

Clemson vs. Florida State Odds, Picks, and Predictions (10/15/2022)

In week seven of the College Football season, we get to enjoy a matchup of two longtime rivals in the Clemson Tigers heading to Tallahassee to take on the Florida State Seminoles. While both have enjoyed their storied success, especially in this century, it has been the Clemson Tigers who have truly been enjoying these past 5-6 years. While Clemson has gone on to win two national championships since 2016 under Dabo Swinney, Florida State has gone four consecutive years with below .500 records marking the first time since the mid-1970s for the Seminoles. Although the Seminoles enjoyed championship and CFP appearances just ten years ago, they have fallen on tough times as of late. But Mike Norvell definitely wants to improve the Seminole status in his third year as head coach. They started the year 4-0 and entered the AP Top 25, but have lost their last two matchups against ranked opponents. They definitely need this win to bounce back and finish this year strong in the ACC.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
shakinthesouthland.com

Clemson at Florida State: Q&A Preview with Tomahawk Nation

The Tigers are headed to Tallahassee to battle the Florida State Seminoles Saturday night at 7:50pm (coverage starts at 7:30) on ABC. Between 1992 and 2014 the Tigers lost 11 of their 12 trips to the Sunshine State’s capital city, but they won in 2016 and 2018 before 2020’s infamous last-minute FSU cancelation. Clemson looks to make it three-in-a-row in Tallahassee and seven in a row overall, but an improved Seminoles team could offer stiff resistance.
CLEMSON, SC
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Notre Dame

Notre Dame has come back strong after starting 0-2 on the season.  The Irish suffered a major loss this week due to injury. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman announced that Notre Dame captain Bo Bauer (...)
CLEMSON, SC
clemsontigers.com

Meet Central: Crimson Classic

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Clemson cross country teams are back in action this week as they head to Tuscaloosa, Alabama, to compete in the Crimson Classic. In the teams’ final meet before ACC Championships, the Tigers will look to round into their best form yet. A total of...
CLEMSON, SC
thetigercu.com

A case of stolen identity

Buying a ticket through a ticket exchange GroupMe? Piper Pressly might be a name that's familiar to you. Selling a variety of tickets for the remaining home games, the deal might seem too good to be true. In this case, it is. Pressly, a sophomore elementary education major, has woken...
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dabo
Person
Tyler Davis
247Sports

Georgia football commit Gabriel Harris rises in 247Sports rankings

On Wednesday 247Sports updated its Top247 for the 2023 class and Valdosta (Ga.) IMG Academy edge defender and Georgia commitment Gabriel Harris saw his rating rise from a 91 to a 93 and in doing so, his ranking went from No. 233 to No. 139 overall. He is now the No. 16 edge defender in the country and No. 30 overall recruit in Florida on 247Sports. Harris chose Georgia over Florida State, Florida, and nine other scholarship offers on April 17. New outside linebacker coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe is the lead recruiter here for Georgia and he quickly moved on Harris as a top priority when he arrived in Athens.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Carolina

Police find missing man in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson Police Department announced they have found a missing man who was last seen on Monday, October 10. According to police, Brandon Ray Hopkins was last seen near Keith Street and McCollum area at around 11:59 p.m.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College Eagles#Football Games#Nc State#Ohio State#American Football#College Football#Bc
livability.com

5 Reasons to Call Greenville, SC, Home

Greenville ranks among the most attractive cities in the U.S. for everyone from millennials to young professionals to retirees. In the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains is Greenville, SC, a welcoming city with 18 designated neighborhoods and a pleasing quality of life. The city ranks among the most attractive in the U.S. for everyone from millennials to young professionals to retirees, and a strong job market includes several diverse industry sectors.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
FSU
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
livability.com

Why People Are Flocking to Greenville, SC

Greenville locals have lots to love about this fast-growing yet still affordable city. Back in 2020, at the height of the pandemic, Adam Reitz and his wife were both laid off from their jobs and had the unique opportunity to scout out new cities where they could start their next chapter.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

TRAFFIC: Crash causes delays on I-85N

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said a crash on I-85 North is causing some delays. The crash happened between exits 46A, 46B and 46C - South Carolina 291-Augusta Road and Mauldin Road- Greenville and Exit 48B-US-276 Northbound Greenville. Stay with Fox Carolina as we work...
GREENVILLE, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy