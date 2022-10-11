Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana.

Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 block of W. 18th Street. The caller said he was carrying building supplies each time.

Several people in the neighborhood told police where they had seen him, according to officials, and the man was located at the Mojo Convenience Store a few minutes later. Officials said when he saw police pull up to the store he ran away.

“We found him curled up like a ball as he tried to hide in a dark corner inside the beer cooler,” officials said.

Authorities said the man first told them his name was Anthony Eugene Watson, “but things just weren’t adding up.” Officials said after it was established he had lied about his name and was “the same guy who’d been carrying out the items from the 18th Street house” he was arrested.

The man who police have since identified as Cleveland Watson Jr., 53, was found to have outstanding warrants for:

Engaging in organized criminal activity

Commercial burglary

Breaking and entering

Theft of property

Criminal mischief

“We found the stolen items hidden in the back of a pickup truck parked about a block away from the house that he’d broken into and were happy to be able to return about $300 of stuff to the owner,” officials said.

Watson was taken to the Bi-State Jail and officials said he was charged with burglary of a building and failure to identify in addition to his felony warrants.



Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.