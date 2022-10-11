ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texarkana, TX

Man arrested in East Texas accused of stealing items from vacant house

By Darby Good
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13dn4l_0iUj33s400

TEXARKANA, Texas ( KETK ) – A man was arrested in East Texas on Monday morning after allegedly taking several items from a vacant home in Texarkana.

Gilmer man arrested in Longview fatal hit-and-run

Police said officers responded after a 911 call was made saying a man dressed in black had made several trips in and out of a vacant home in the 1700 block of W. 18th Street. The caller said he was carrying building supplies each time.

Several people in the neighborhood told police where they had seen him, according to officials, and the man was located at the Mojo Convenience Store a few minutes later. Officials said when he saw police pull up to the store he ran away.

“We found him curled up like a ball as he tried to hide in a dark corner inside the beer cooler,” officials said.

Authorities said the man first told them his name was Anthony Eugene Watson, “but things just weren’t adding up.” Officials said after it was established he had lied about his name and was “the same guy who’d been carrying out the items from the 18th Street house” he was arrested.

1 treated for smoke inhalation after Longview house fire causes $56,000 in damages

The man who police have since identified as Cleveland Watson Jr., 53, was found to have outstanding warrants for:

  • Engaging in organized criminal activity
  • Commercial burglary
  • Breaking and entering
  • Theft of property
  • Criminal mischief

“We found the stolen items hidden in the back of a pickup truck parked about a block away from the house that he’d broken into and were happy to be able to return about $300 of stuff to the owner,” officials said.

Watson was taken to the Bi-State Jail and officials said he was charged with burglary of a building and failure to identify in addition to his felony warrants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c5fUY_0iUj33s400


Stay up-to-date with the latest local news, sports, weather, politics and more using the KETK mobile app .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

Comments / 1

Related
ktoy1047.com

Police arrest man with hatchet at Walmart

Police responded to a call about the man roaming Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet stuck in the front of his pants. Police say that he never threatened anyone with the hatchet, but was charging up to people and yelling nonsense. Police had received a similar call from Cinemark Theater not long before, but the man left before police arrived.
TEXARKANA, AR
ktoy1047.com

Texarkana police seek suspect in drive-by shooting

The shooting occurred near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street yesterday afternoon. The victim, who was shot in the leg, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are currently seeking suspects. Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. The Texarkana Arts and...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

Man arrested for stealing truck after running around Walmart parking lot with hatchet in his pants

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - A 25-year-old man has been arrested after reportedly stealing a truck. The Texarkana Texas Police Department says on Friday, Oct. 7, dispatch got a call about a man walking around the Walmart parking lot on New Boston Road with a hatchet in the front of his pants. Police say while he never took the hatchet out to directly threaten anyone, he was running up to people and yelling unintelligible words. His bizarre behavior caused some concern, and someone called 911.
TEXARKANA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Texarkana, TX
City
Longview, TX
Texarkana, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Gilmer, TX
texarkanafyi.com

TTPD is Seeking Information in a Drive-by Shooting off College Drive

The Texarkana Texas Police Department is seeking information that will help in an investigation of a drive-by shooting that left a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the leg on Thursday afternoon. Media Release:. We’re investigating an apparent drive by shooting near the intersection of College Drive and Fielden Street...
TEXARKANA, TX
KTBS

East Texas man charged with capital murder in 2 deaths

LINDEN, Texas -- An East Texas man has been charged with capital murder in connection with the deaths of two people in Cass County, Texas. Charles Spraberry is facing the capital murder charge -- in addition to multiple felony assault charges -- and jail escape charge from August. The charges stem from the deaths of John Thomas Jr. and Jennifer Archer, who were found dead on March 11.
CASS COUNTY, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Titus County officials seeking information on stolen ATV

TITUS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a stolen four-wheeler. The four-wheeler is said to be a late model, green Honda 420cc. When it was stolen, the ATV was without any modifications. According to the sheriff’s office, the four-wheeler was stolen from the area of […]
TITUS COUNTY, TX
swark.today

Hope Police Department warrants, accidents, arrests October 3-9

Robert Guilliams, 55, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Richard Clayburn, 28, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. Clavin Kendrix, 58, of Nashville, AR Failure to Comply. Shavaughn Logan, 26, of Hope, AR Failure to Appear. 10.8.22. Toy Haynes, 28, of Hope, AR Affidavit. ACCIDENTS:. 10.4.22. 4:19pm in the 200...
HOPE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas
ktoy1047.com

Hope PD arrests Stamps man on computer fraud, forgery charges

19-year-old Demontel Armstrong was arrested October 3 in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong is charged with forgery in the first degree, theft of property, computer fraud, and breaking or entering of a safe or lockbox. He is being held at the Hempstead County Detention Facility.
HOPE, AR
swark.today

Arrest made October 3 by Hope police for forgery, computer fraud, theft, breaking and entering

On October 3, 2022 at approximately 3:15pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Demontel Armstrong, 19, of Stamps. Armstrong was arrested and charged with forgery in the first degree, computer fraud, theft of property, and breaking or entering of a safe or lock box. The arrest occurred in the 300 block of South Washington Street in Hope. Armstrong was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR
KEEL Radio

Bossier Police Searching For 3 Debit Card Thieves

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying these 3 subjects. On August 22, 2022 the victim contacted Bossier Police in reference to her Debit card being obtained and used at 2nd and Charles in Bossier City. Video footage obtained from 2nd and...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ktoy1047.com

Business catches fire on Robison Road

Cash Out Texas caught fire overnight, causing part of Robison Road to be shut down as the Texarkana, Texas, Fire Department extinguished the blaze. No word yet on any injuries or the cause of the fire. Typing or reading cellular telephone messages while driving is risky business. The Texarkana Arts...
TEXARKANA, TX
ktalnews.com

Coroner identifies Mooretown shooting victim

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner has identified a shooting victim who was fatally wounded Tuesday night in Shreveport. The coroner says 21-year-old Jaylin Edwards of Shreveport died at 8:56 p.m. at Ochsner LSU due to multiple gunshot wounds sustained 30 minutes earlier on Mandelane Street in Mooretown.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Bossier man arrested for allegedly shooting at his father

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A man has been arrested for allegedly shooting at a family member, then leading police on a manhunt, the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Joseph Gatlin, 28, was captured the evening of Oct. 10 at Highway 614 and Chandler Road. The gun he reportedly...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
Power 95.9

55 Arrests Highlight Slower Week For The Bowie County Sheriff’s Report

Bowie County Sheriff's Deputies had a bit of a down week, last week, at least when it comes to arrests anyway, not that we're complaining. There were 19 people arrested by BCSO last week, and 36 were arrested by law enforcement agencies other than BCSO and were turned over to Bowie County. Most of the bad things happened over the weekend. Here is your Bowie County Sheriff's Office report prepared by Chief Deputy Robby McCarver.
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
ktoy1047.com

Parker trial resumes today in New Boston, widower files civil suit

The punishment phase of the trial will determine whether or not Parker receives the death penalty for the murder of Reagan Hancock and kidnapping of her daughter Braxlynn. Parker was convicted of the murder on October 3. On Thursday of last week, widower Homer Hancock filed a criminal negligence and wrongful death suit against both Parker and her ex-boyfriend Wade Griffin.
NEW BOSTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Woman hit by vehicle Monday afternoon

Texarkana police have said that the woman was struck around 2 p.m. in the 1400 block of West 13th Street. The woman is in serious condition at Wadley Regional Medical Center. The investigation is ongoing. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to an overturned 18-wheeler yesterday afternoon outside of Keithville,...
TEXARKANA, AR
steelcountrybee.com

Morris County Jail Log, Sept. 11-17

Sept. 14• Juan Felipe Castillo, of Talco, was arrested by Morris County deputies on a motion to revoke for unlawful ...
KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

East Texas news, weather source URL ketk.com.

 https://ketk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy