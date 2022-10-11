Read full article on original website
Guardians-Yankees, Blue Man Group, Mary J. Blige and Halloween festivities highlight things to do in Greater Cleveland this weekend and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio - It’s only a couple weeks until Halloween and this weekend’s calendar definitely has a bit more of a holiday vibe. Here’s 20 things happening around Northeast Ohio for you to check out this weekend and beyond. Mary J. Blige. Award-winning singer brings her Good...
Score! More Guardians playoff tickets now available
More people can now score tickets to watch The Cleveland Guardians take on the New York Yankees.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Cleveland, Ohio
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Cleveland for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Cleveland. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Great Lakes Brewing Co. moving into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse; Saucy Brew Works is out
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Great Lakes Brewing Co. will be going into Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse replacing Saucy Brew Works on the lower-level concourse, the Cleveland Cavaliers announced. The “Great Lakes Experience” will cover more than 1,500 square feet for a beverage-only taproom on the main concourse in the arena’s south...
Why is Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb appearing at events around the U.S.? The Wake Up for Friday, Oct. 14, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Justin Bibb promised change last year when he ran for Cleveland mayor. And voters embraced the young political newcomer. Now Bibb is taking his brand of governing philosophy to conferences across the...
How did TBS do with its Guardians-Yankees coverage?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – We look at how TBS did with its coverage of Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series between the Cleveland Guardians and New York Yankees. The Yankees won, 4-1.
Meet the shop cats of Greater Cleveland: Ready Pet GO!
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shop -- or "Bodega" -- cats are a part of New York City's fabric. So beloved, they have inspired Instagram accounts, a book or two and even a Saturday Night Live skit featuring comedians John Mulaney, Kenan Thompson and Kate McKinnon. Here in Northeast Ohio, we...
Watch: Kristi Capel’s puppy gets dog training
Kristi Capel's family and their new golden doodle puppy, Rocky, were in the FOX 8 studios on Friday for lessons on dog training.
Cozumel announces new Parma location, plans spring opening on Snow Road
PARMA, Ohio -- For the longest time, Cozumel co-owner Tony Castro had his eye on Parma, looking for the perfect location for the Northeast Ohio-based Mexican restaurant chain to expand its operation. “We’re always thinking that we need to get a spot in Parma,” Castro said. “After waiting for years,...
wosu.org
Elliot Ness and the case of the Cleveland Torso Murderer
Eliot Ness is the federal agent most famous for his work in Chicago bringing down notorious gangster Al Capone. How did he follow that up? He moved to Cleveland and worked on the case of the Torso Murderer, a.k.a. Mad Butcher of Kingsbury Run, a serial killer who terrorized the city. This chapter of Cleveland history is detailed in the new book American Demon: Eliot Ness and the Hunt for America’s Jack the Ripper.
Cleveland Scene
The Cleveland Castle House Recently on the Market Quickly Sold for $260,000
Well, it didn't take long for someone to scoop up the castle house on the near west side of Cleveland (3860 W. 44th St.). Listed in September at $249,900, it closed earlier this month at a sale price of $260,000. The home features a massive hearth, a "Rapunzel" tower, stained-glass...
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
Photo by LauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should visit these local restaurants. If you're on the westside, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Customer favorites include the delectable chicken and waffles (crispy panko-breaded chicken with a cornbread waffle topped with honey butter and syrup), shrimp and grits (sauteed shrimp with bacon, peppers, and onions in a cream sauce served on a bed of cheddar cheese grits), huevos rancheros (a crispy corn tortilla topped with refried beans, fried eggs, queso fresco, pico de gallo, and ranchero sauce), and hot mess (a big pile of Yukon gold home fries that are topped with scrambled eggs, cheddar, bacon, and a lot of sausage gravy). If you come here on Saturday or Sunday, check out the kielbasa hash, which has kielbasa, onions, potatoes, and poached eggs with Hollandaise sauce.
The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo is in Aurora on Oct. 15-16
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Ohio Wizard of Oz Expo and The OZ Film Festival at the Bertram Inn and Conference Center in Aurora this weekend, October 15-16. Tickets are $14 online before the show and $18 at the door. The event, which started in 2017, was on hiatus for the...
Cleveland Police to remain under consent decree for 2 more years
Cleveland Police will be assessed and reported on by a federal monitor for at least two more years after a judge ruled to extend the consent decree that the city has been under since 2015.
Tower City, JACK Casino insurance company seeks $36 million for water damage, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The insurance company for Tower City and JACK Cleveland Casino is seeking $36 million for water damage caused after the building’s fire-protection system broke, according to a lawsuit. Fireman’s Fund Insurance Co. filed the lawsuit Thursday in federal court in Cleveland against Barberton-based S.A. Comunale Co....
Best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland, according to Yelp
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Got a craving for falafel, couscous or kebabs? The best Middle Eastern restaurants in Greater Cleveland have all that and more, offering everything from Persian specialties, Lebanese classics and Arab cuisine -- all healthy dishes without giving up satisfying taste. Full of aromatics and layers of richness,...
Port of Cleveland board approves $3.75 million design contract to make lakefront CHEERS project ‘shovel-ready’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A $300 million vision for transforming the city’s lakefront east of Burke Lakefront Airport took a big step Thursday toward the realization of a shovel-ready design that could tee up major construction grants. The Port of Cleveland announced that its board of directors approved a...
Jibaro Latin Restaurant brings Puerto Rican cuisine to Parma
PARMA, Ohio — Ponce, Puerto Rico is located on the southern border of the Caribbean island, but one local man is bringing the island’s culture right here to Northeast Ohio. In honor of Hispanic heritage month, 3News reporter Kierra Cotton visited Jibaro Latin Restaurant in Parma where they...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Free Pet Vaccines
Free pet vaccines! Learn more about the Cleveland Animal Protective League here.
Is your car color among the most popular?
A recent analysis of more than 6 million vehicles by ISeeCars.com found more than 25% of the cars on the road are white. Almost just as many are black (22.3%)
