Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle crash sends unknown occupants to hospital in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb.-- A car crash that happened in the early morning hours of Saturday sent unknown occupants to the hospital. The crash occurred at 1229 Omaha Ave. near Perkins Restaurant at approximately 3:27 a.m. NCN talked with a witness that said the driver left the O Lounge to go to...
News Channel Nebraska
Monday morning accident leaves multiple injured in Platte County
COLUMBUS, Neb -- A two-vehicle collision with injuries happened in the early hours of Monday morning near Columbus. The Platte County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a two-vehicle accident that happened near 205th Ave. on 325th St. PCSO said that when they investigated the crash, it showed that a...
News Channel Nebraska
Multiple counties respond to Thursday afternoon fire near Humphrey
HUMPHREY, Neb. -- Fire units from across northeast Nebraska responded to a fire near Humphrey late Thursday afternoon into Thursday evening. The grass fire was located north of the Highway 81/91 junction. No information about the cause of the fire or the extent of any damage has been released at...
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident leaves person needing to be removed
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Authorities were working to remove a person after a one-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened near S 1st St. and W Airport Road in Norfolk at approximately 2 p.m. No details have been provided about the cause of the crash or the severity...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Police release trick-or-treating hours
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Trick-or-treating will be observed in Sioux City on Monday, October 31, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The Sioux City Police Department suggests the following safety tips for a safe and fun Halloween. For Parents and Trick-or-Treaters:. Halloween costumes should be made of fire-retardant...
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolk teen missing since Saturday
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A Norfolk teen has been missing for almost a week. Eighteen-year-old Makayla Wheeler has been missing since Saturday. Family said she was last seen near Arby's last Saturday. Wheeler was reported missing Oct. 8. Wheeler has brown eyes, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. When she was...
News Channel Nebraska
Highways reopened after fire near Concord causes significant closures
CONCORD, Neb. -- Firefighters across multiple counties were contending with wind and heavy smoke while battling a blaze in rural Dixon County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was located approximately five miles south of Concord and three miles east of Highway 15. Initial reports stated that a combine was on fire...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested after not leaving woman alone
Norfolk Police arrested a man Wednesday night after he wouldn’t leave his ex-girlfriend alone. Captain Chad Reiman said police were called to the 200 block of Maple Avenue around 10:15 p.m. after a female said there was a man standing outside her house that wouldn’t leave. Police identified...
RELATED PEOPLE
News Channel Nebraska
Norfolkans wins Take 'em Fishing grand prize
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The Nebraska Game and Parks announced the winners for their Nebraska Take 'em Fishing program at the beginning of October. Nebraska's Take 'em Fishing had four winners across the state of Nebraska, and one was Norfolk's very own, Dacia Caskey. Caskey said that she entered two pictures...
News Channel Nebraska
'Fork Fest' brings community members together in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- An 8th annual community festival was held in a northeast Nebraska town on Saturday. ‘Fork Fest’ was held at Liberty Bell Park in Norfolk to celebrate all of the things that drive the Norfolk area. The festival that’s run by members of the Norfolk Arts Center...
kscj.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE A-T-M BURGLARY ATTEMPT
SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE ATTEMPTED BURGLARY OF AN A-T-M MACHINE EARLY THURSDAY MORNING. POLICE SAY SOMEONE PRIED OPEN THE MACHINE LOCATED AT TELCO TRIAD CREDIT UNION LOCATED AT 5500 MILITARY ROAD AROUND 5:40 A.M. THE THIEF FAILED TO GAIN ACCESS TO THE CASH BOXES INSIDE THE MACHINE AND...
klkntv.com
Nebraska farmers asked to help fight wildfires amid dangerous conditions
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska farmers are being called on to help battle wildfires, with one agency saying it cannot handle these out-of-control blazes without their assistance. Osceola Fire and Rescue sent the plea on social media after at least a dozen departments from across the state spent hours...
IN THIS ARTICLE
kscj.com
NORFOLK MAN CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER
A NORFOLK, NEBRASKA MAN IS IN CUSTODY IN MADISON COUNTY, CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED MURDER AND OTHER COUNTS FOLLOWING AN INCIDENT LATE MONDAY NIGHT. 36-YEAR-OLD WAYNE HACKEL WAS ARRESTED BY NORFOLK POLICE IN THE 600 BLOCK OF MICHIGAN AVENUE. AROUND 10:45 P.M. POLICE SAY WHEN THEY ARRIVED, HACKEL MADE STATEMENTS ABOUT...
City of Sioux City reminds residents to properly dispose of yard waste
The City of Sioux City has issued a reminder that residents should be properly disposing of their yard waste.
Sioux City Journal
55.56 acres of Plymouth County farmland sells for record $26,250 per acre
REMSEN, Iowa -- A plot of rich farmland in Plymouth County this week sold for what is believed to be a state record of $26,250 per acre. The land, between Remsen and Marcus, Iowa, went up for auction Monday. Bidding took 15 or 20 minutes, auctioneer Bruce R. Brock said. Three bidders pushed the price to $25,000, then two bidders jockeying for the land pushed the price up to $26,250 in a matter of one or two minutes before the hammer fell.
KSNB Local4
Remains found in Clay County identified as missing Columbus woman
HARVARD, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska State Patrol has identified remains found near Harvard as 25-year-old Jasmine Garnett, of Columbus. Garnett had been missing since September 16. Troopers suspect foul play and are investigating the case as a homicide, though they said they don’t believe there’s an ongoing threat to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body of Nebraska woman missing since last month found; homicide suspected
GRAND ISLAND, NEB. — The Nebraska State Patrol is able to release additional information regarding the discovery of a deceased individual Wednesday morning just east of Harvard. Following preliminary investigation, investigators believe the remains are those of Jasmine Garnett, 25, of Columbus. Garnett had been reported missing since September...
News Channel Nebraska
Visitors contribute significantly to Norfolk sales tax receipts
NORFOLK, Neb. -- The City of Norfolk budget for the 2022-23 fiscal year reflects the city’s continued growth and strong finances. Part of that growth is seen in a significant increase in sales tax revenue. In 2022-23, Norfolk sales tax is budgeted to grow $1.4 million or 14.73% reflecting...
kscj.com
IOWA SUPREME COURT TO HEAR WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON
THE IOWA SUPREME COURT WILL HEAR ORAL ARGUMENTS REGARDING A WOODBURY COUNTY CASE IN DENISON, IOWA ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 25TH AT 7 P.M. THE COURT WILL HEAR ATTORNEYS ARGUE IN THE CASE:OF THE STATE OF IOWA VERSUS FETHE FESHAYE BARAKI FROM WOODBURY COUNTY DISTRICT COURT. THE CASE INVOLVES THE DEFENDANT’S...
thebestmix1055.com
Seven apply for county court judge
There are seven applicants seeking appointment as County Court Judge in the 6th Judicial District following the resignation of Kenneth J. Vampola. The list includes Sara E. Bauer, Fremont; Anthony M. Hernandez III, Omaha; Martin R. Klein, Grand Island; Thomas J. Klein, Wahoo; Brianna L. McLarty, Omaha; Patrick R. Runge, Omaha; and Timothy M. Schulz, Fremont.
Comments / 0