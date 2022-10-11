Read full article on original website
Thatone User
2d ago
Lmfao $17,000 fine for businesses, meanwhile little guys would get a much larger fine and jail time. Hold businesses accountable! $17,000 is just a used car to them.
MarineRaider
2d ago
why was SMART LLC not fined for the same thing when a couple of months ago it was reported they are doing the same thing? equal justice people. Gary Sport is the plant manager and they have been caught employing minors as young as 14 working there on dangerous welding and metal press operations. someone needs to go to jail for this but i know how SMART has the OSHA reps and the state investigators paid off !!
Spanevelo could face new charges once moved to Alabama: Court records
UPDATE: Marcus Spanevelo will be transported by law enforcement to Alabama. In court records filed at 6:04 p.m., Thursday night, made available Friday afternoon, prosecution said the disappearance and death of Cassie Carli remain under investigation by law enforcement agencies in both Florida and Alabama. “In an effort to prosecute the strongest case, and after […]
Medical marijuana, child labor, carpool gunshot: Down in Alabama
Huntsville has joined the cities in Alabama who are taking steps toward having medical-marijuana dispensaries. A federal court and the Alabama Department of Labor have levied fines against a Hyundai parts supplier and a temporary employment agency over the hiring of underage workers. A father in a school carpool line...
With teachers in short supply, states ease job requirements
DALLAS (AP) — As schools across the South grapple with teacher shortages, many are turning to candidates without teaching certificates or formal training. Alabama administrators increasingly have hired educators with emergency certifications, often in low-income and majority-Black neighborhoods. Texas, meanwhile, allowed about one in five new teachers to sidestep certification last school year.
WSFA
Alexander City, Opelika businesses fined for child labor violations
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor has levied fines against two central Alabama companies accused of illegally employing teenagers. Labor Department Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said SL Alabama LLC, based in Alexander City, and the JK USA branch in Opelika were each fined $17,800 for multiple violations of Alabama’s child labor law.
Black leaders rebuke Tuberville stance on reparations, crime
MOBILE, Ala. — As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations...
ABC 33/40 News
Governor Ivey awards nearly $19.3 million to improve Alabama communities
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBMA) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey announced Thursday she has awarded nearly $19.3 million to provide improvements in 49 towns, cities and counties across the state. Governor Ivey's office said the Community Development Block Grants (CDBG) will enable local governments to pave or resurface roads, eliminate blight...
alreporter.com
Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month
On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions. Alabama has the...
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
altoday.com
Alabama Medical Cannabis Association launches, names Patrick Lindsey as executive director
The Alabama Medical Cannabis Association has formally launched and named Patrick Lindsey as executive director, effective immediately. Lindsey is a native of Butler, Alabama, and has lived in Montgomery for over 25 years. He worked in governmental affairs for 17 years, running and managing successful political campaigns for various candidates and lobbying the state legislature on diverse issues.
Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission receives 380+ dispensary application requests ahead of Oct. 17 deadline
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Oct. 17 deadline for businesses to request an application for a dispensary is quickly approaching and the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has already seen a lot of interest. Commission Director John McMillan says they’ve received just over 380 applications, mostly from Jefferson and Madison Counties. “It’s about what we were […]
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill ordered to turn over names of disqualified voters
A federal judge has ruled that Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill must provide the names, addresses and phone numbers of people barred from voting because of felony convictions to an organization that works to restore felons’ voting rights. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued the order in favor...
Angry trucker allegedly torched 25 tractor-trailers from California to Alabama
An angry trucker torched 25 tractor-trailers, including a half-dozen in San Bernardino County, during a cross-country, multiyear arson spree that caused $2 million in damages and exacted revenge on a company that helped put him in prison in 2018, alleges a criminal case unsealed late last week. Viorel Pricop, 64,...
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!
Gators...gators everywhere! For many years, photos of alligators supposedly sighted around the Tennessee Valley have been passed around regularly on social media. Sightings from the mouth of Cypress Creek near McFarland Park in Florence all the way across the state have been a point of argument and speculation in north Alabama. The latest, below, is a photo shared by James Spann on his Facebook page. It was taken by Edith Fuqua recently in Wheeler Wildlife Refuge near Decatur. Is the photo a hoax or is it true that we have alligators lurking around in the Tennessee Valley? Actually, yes we do have alligators in the Tennessee Valley! How some of them got here, however, may surprise you.
WSFA
ADPH: Some Alabama counties reporting significant flu activity
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Flu cases nationwide are 13 times higher than around this time last year, according to the use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC previously warned the U.S. may see a harsh flu season after few cases were reported over the last two years. This...
Governor Ivey Awards $1.64 Million to Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Alabama and $300,000 to Calhoun County Commission
Montgomery, AL – A press release was sent out sharing that Governor Kay Ivey awarded nearly $1.64 million to improve outdoor recreational venues in Alabama. Funds from the federal Recreational Trails Program will be used to build, restore and improve trails in eight communities across the state.
$300,000, 120-foot-tall steel cross planned for Alabama mountain by Easter
If Johnny Maxwell’s vision becomes reality, motorists traveling on Interstate 65 in Morgan County will soon be greeted by a 120-foot-tall steel cross atop Priceville Mountain. With the help of several area churches Maxwell, pastor of Nature’s Trail Church in Priceville, hopes to have the cross built by Easter...
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
INVESTIGATION: Homicides triple, overdose deaths rise at Alabama correctional facility
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Amid inmate strikes and people across the state rallying for better conditions, violence is at an all-time high inside Alabama prisons. At William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, homicides have tripled so far in 2022. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, six people have died at the state prison so […]
This is the best city for driving in Alabama. No, really.
The best place to drive in the U.S. – factoring in such things as cost of ownership, traffic, infrastructure, and safety – is Raleigh, North Carolina. That’s according to a recent analysis by Wallethub that compared the 100 largest cities in the U.S. across 30 key indicators. You can see the complete methodology here.
