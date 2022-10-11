Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s Coolest Couple Style Moments: Matching Suits and More

Stylish and in love! Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and wife Nicola Peltz Beckham are a fashionable duo.

The lovebirds, who tied the knot in April 2022 , have frequently blessed Us with their coordinated couple style, stepping out in everything from matching blazers to trendy baggy jeans.

For the Valentino spring/summer 2023 runway show during Paris Fashion Week in October 2022, the chef and the actress dazzled photographers with their eye-catching ensembles. Nicola opted for a sheer blouse, which she paired with loose-fitting jeans and cream-colored platform heels. Brooklyn, for his part, looked timeless in a checkered blazer atop a white T-shirt and light-wash jeans. On his feet, he sported black lace-up boots.

The couple harmonized their style again for the Givenchy spring/summer 2023 presentation, wearing tailored black suits that still managed to reflect their own personal aesthetics. Nicola's two-piece was cinched at the waist — thanks to a metallic clip — while Brooklyn's featured a more relaxed fit. The Transformers star accessorized with a fuzzy black bag as the son of Victoria and David Beckham rocked black sunglasses.

Their most standout fashion moment, however, came on their wedding day. Brooklyn looked dapper in Dior as Nicola walked down the aisle in a Valentino Haute Couture gown, which featured a cascading train. She complemented the dress with lace gloves and a long veil. The bride opted not to wear a dress by Brooklyn's mom, who is a fashion designer, and it was quickly assumed that the women were feuding.

As rumors swirled, the Holidate star later cleared the air about her dress of choice in an August 2022 interview with Variety . “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola confessed to the publication. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started, and then [people] ran with that.”

Brooklyn, for his part, brushed off the alleged drama. “I’ve learned [social media users are] always going to try to write stuff like that,” he told the outlet. “They’re always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good.”

On their six-month anniversary in October 2022, Nicola gushed over her husband via Instagram, writing, "6 months as your wife and forever to go. I love you so much baby."

Keep scrolling to see Brooklyn and Nicola's best couple style moments: