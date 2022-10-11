ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

WDTN

Gorgeous weekend on the way to Miami Valley

We’ll get any hiccups for the weekend out of the way early. In fact, you might not even notice a brief passing shower as you sleep tonight. Areas north of I-70 stand the best chance to see any rain, thanks to a weak disturbance that’ll pass by shortly after midnight.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Celebrating Spooky Season with the Fairborn Halloween Festival

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Boo! Paul Newman with the Fairborn Halloween Festival joined us to share information about the upcoming annual Fairborn Halloween Festival!. The festival started 11 years ago and it has grown more and more every year. The first year of the event saw 40 vendors and now there are over 100!
FAIRBORN, OH
WDTN

Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office

SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor

Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
CELINA, OH
WDTN

Waynesville girls soccer completes perfect 16-0 season

MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – The defending Div. 3 state champion, Waynesville girls soccer, capped off a perfect regular season at 16-0 with a 2-1 win over SWBL rival Monroe on Thursday night for their second undefeated regular season in the past three years. Junior Samantha Erbach, the SWBL’s leading goal scorer for the second straight […]
WAYNESVILLE, OH

