Gorgeous weekend on the way to Miami Valley
We’ll get any hiccups for the weekend out of the way early. In fact, you might not even notice a brief passing shower as you sleep tonight. Areas north of I-70 stand the best chance to see any rain, thanks to a weak disturbance that’ll pass by shortly after midnight.
Miami Valley school districts address 30-year low ACT test scores
"We have noticed that there are some gaps in student learning," Beavercreek City Schools Assistant Superintendent Dr. Bobbie Fiori told 2 NEWS. "There are more students who need intervention and remediation of targeted skills."
Celebrating Spooky Season with the Fairborn Halloween Festival
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Boo! Paul Newman with the Fairborn Halloween Festival joined us to share information about the upcoming annual Fairborn Halloween Festival!. The festival started 11 years ago and it has grown more and more every year. The first year of the event saw 40 vendors and now there are over 100!
Things to do around Dayton and the Miami Valley Oct. 13-16
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you are in search for an event to mark on your calendar, check out this list of events going on around the area this weekend, Oct. 13 – 16. Thursday, Oct. 13 Ghost Walk on Main – 5:30 p.m. – 9:30 p.m. Benham’s Grove, 166 N. Main St., Centerville. Watch […]
Missing Huber Heights child found
Police reported that he recently moved to the area and had no known local friends or a cell phone.
Electric vehicle charging station opens in Washington Twp.
“It’s an important community service to provide a convenient and safe charging location as electric cars gain in popularity."
Crews respond to fire at Shelby County post office
SHELBY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Crews responded to a fire that broke out at a Shelby County post office Thursday afternoon. According to Shelby County dispatch, the fire broke out at a United States Postal Service (USPS) location on the 6600 block of Palestine Street near the Pemberton and Sidney town line. Smoke was seen […]
Highest-rated restaurants in Dayton, according to Tripadvisor
Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated restaurants in Dayton using rankings from Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed. These restaurants range from fast food powerhouses to local hot spots.
Warren Co. Career Center lockdown lifted following threat
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A lockdown at the Warren County Career Center has been lifted after a threat was made on the main campus. Police were called to the trade school on OH-48 in Lebanon around 11:30 a.m. The Warren County Career Center sent a statement that said: Around noon today, we were made […]
Dayton man sentenced for armed robbery in 3 counties
MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Dayton man was sentenced Thursday for a string of robberies that spanned three counties, the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office announced. According to the Prosecutor’s Office, 22-year-old De’Sean McCleskey was sentenced to 9 to 10.5 years in prison after he was convicted of robbing seven gas stations last winter. The […]
Ramps reopen after crash involving semi, box truck in Dayton
According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, the call came in for an injury crash involving a semi-truck and a box truck around 7:50 a.m.
Motorcyclist dies after crashing into Darke County home
According to the Darke County Sheriff's Office, a motorcycle crashed into the porch of a home on the 8500 block of Pitsburg Laura Road just before 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
Husband, wife hospitalized after being run over by tractor in Darke County
DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A Yorkshire couple have been hospitalized after they were run over by a tractor in Darke County Friday. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, a husband and wife were hit by a tractor on the 13000 block of Versailles-Yorkshire Road just before 10:45 a.m. Friday. The victims were identified […]
Troy community members seek to save historic Tavern building
A local group, the Troy Historic Preservation Alliance, is hoping that the city will explore other options.
Two arrested following car theft in Dayton
A second subject found on the property was arrested on a probation warrant and booked at the Montgomery County Jail.
Operation Football Band of the Week 9: Cedarville Marching Band
Congratulations to our Operation Football Band of the Week, the Cedarville Band!
3 arrested on drug, weapon charges in Celina
MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A multi-agency drug takedown task force arrested three men Thursday on drug and weapons charges. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, three men were arrested on Thursday, Oct. 13, after multiple agencies conducted saturation patrols in an effort to intercept the transportation of illegal drugs. Paul Michael Hiser, 47, […]
Waynesville girls soccer completes perfect 16-0 season
MONROE, Ohio (WDTN) – The defending Div. 3 state champion, Waynesville girls soccer, capped off a perfect regular season at 16-0 with a 2-1 win over SWBL rival Monroe on Thursday night for their second undefeated regular season in the past three years. Junior Samantha Erbach, the SWBL’s leading goal scorer for the second straight […]
Suspect in custody after stabbing Dayton PD officer
According to the Dayton Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Bancroft Avenue at 2:33 p.m. on reports of a mental health issue. During the call, a commotion could be heard in the home.
