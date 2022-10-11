ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanibel, FL

Badly damaged Sanibel Causeway to reopen to drivers on Oct. 21

By Matt Papaycik
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3o6wTP_0iUj2Sdx00

The iconic Sanibel Causeway, which was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian nearly two weeks ago and left impossible to drive on, is expected to reopen to drivers next week.

The two-lane Causeway — the only way on and off picturesque Sanibel Island — was severed in three places when the monster Category 4 storm made landfall on Sept. 28.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said Tuesday that following weeks of emergency around-the-clock repairs, the Causeway will reopen for full-time civilian use on Oct. 21, ahead of the state's original goal of the end of the month.

"That's gonna be an amazing thing to have," DeSantis said.

WATCH: Florida's governor talks rebuilding Sanibel Causeway

Florida's governor talks rebuilding Sanibel Causeway

In a significant milestone Tuesday, temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway allowed a massive convoy of 200 bucket trucks, 150 line and pickup trucks, 50 trailers, two tractor trailers, and dozens of first responders to drive onto the island.

Until now, the state had been flying in search and rescue crews and utility workers on Chinook helicopters, or ferrying them onto the island using barges.

"You can only helicopter or barge so many people and so much equipment," DeSantis said. "So we were looking at ways, how can we get more trucks on the island on Sanibel as soon as possible?"

Jared Perdue, the secretary of the Florida Department of Transportation, said the next steps will be to rebuild damaged parts of the Sanibel Causeway by restoring the land, paving, laying asphalt, and putting in road striping.

"The actual bridge structures, thankfully, are in good shape and have been inspected and are safe for passage," Perdue said.

SPECIAL COVERAGE: Hurricane Center | Hurricane Survival Guide

Last week, crews finished work on a temporary bridge to hard-hit Pine Island, which now allows residents there to access their homes and other resources.

Comments / 0

Related
floridaconstructionnews.com

Contractors picked for emergency work on Sanibel Causeway

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Superior Construction and Ajax Paving are completing emergency repairs to the Sanibel Causeway in Lee County, after Hurricane Ian washed out parts of the three-mile, three-bridge link. The goal is to have...
LEE COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

The dangers that hide in the water after a hurricane

Most of us know not to go in the water right after a hurricane because it is polluted with many things that can make you sick or injure you. Now, 15 days after Ian hit Southwest Florida, some people are returning to business as usual, even going for a swim at the beach.
ENVIRONMENT
moderncampground.com

29 RV Parks & Resorts In Florida Temporarily Closed After Hurricane Ian

At least 29 RV parks and resorts are temporarily closed as a result of damage from Hurricane Ian, according to information gathered so far from the Florida Campground and RV Park Association (FCRVA), as per the News & Insights report of the RV Industry Association. “I’m happy to report that...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sanibel, FL
Traffic
Sanibel, FL
Government
Local
Florida Traffic
State
Florida State
City
Sanibel, FL
Local
Florida Government
WINKNEWS.com

Debris cleanup efforts made in Cape Coral

Piles of storm debris are scattered across the Southwest Florida area, and the public still has a lot of questions. Debris, tree branches, furniture, and so many obscure items spread out pell-mell waiting to be picked up. The question that many people in Southwest Florida are asking themselves is, when is it going to get picked up?
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Former Billy Fuccillo Kia dealership sales fall through in Cape Coral, Port Charlotte

The projected sale this month of what used to be the late Billy Fuccillo’s Kia dealerships in Cape Coral and Port Charlotte have fallen through. LMP Automotive, which is selling a portfolio of six dealerships, still owns what are now called Kia of Cape Coral and Kia of Port Charlotte. LMP Automotive and the two dealership general managers could not be reached for comment. The other four dealerships that were going to be part of the deal are in West Virginia.
CAPE CORAL, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
850wftl.com

Sanibel Causeway temporarily fixed for utility vehicles

(SANIBEL ISLAND, Florida)– The Sanibel Causeway, which suffered devastating damage during Hurricane Ian on September 18, has received temporary repairs and is expected to reopen later this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement, Tuesday, after which the first few trucks carrying supplies and workers traveled over the bridge...
SANIBEL, FL
newsy.com

Some Matlacha Island Homes Are Sinking After Hurricane Ian

Jane and Paul Ott, who own a house in Matlacha, say they are in total disbelief. "It's no longer my paradise. This was a dream home," Jane said. "It's just heartbreaking… " The vacation waterfront house they bought over a year ago suffered major damage from Hurricane Ian's devastating storm surge.
MATLACHA, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Tim Aten Knows: Oakes Farms plans to expand market after Ian damage

Q: Tim, what’s going on at Oakes Farms. There doesn’t appear to be any activity? Given the soaring property values, it wouldn’t surprise me if Alfie sold the land. — Ted Hudgins, Naples. A: While Oakes Farms founder Alfie Oakes realizes that property values are strong,...
NAPLES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic Condition#National Hurricane Center#Sanibel Causeway#Construction Maintenance
WINKNEWS.com

Englewood mobile home park destroyed after Ian

Mobile Gardens in Englewood was hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Most of the 240 mobile homes there are totaled or have significant damage. It’s enough for some to think they can never rebuild and that it’s perhaps time to move on. But the community is now rallying around one another, keeping everyone fed, clean and full of hope.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
cltampa.com

Photos: Two weeks after Hurricane Ian, Fort Myers Beach still looks like a warzone

Just over 30 miles south of Fort Myers, the city of Naples is healing its own injuries in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Yesterday in the Crayton Cove area of downtown Naples, businesses and restaurants were still in disrepair from the flooding and winds of the storm. Popular local restaurant The Dock, normally a bustling spot for locals and tourists alike, was barren; workers could be seen and heard repairing almost every piece of the restaurant. The restaurant’s normal cozy front patio is now boarded up with large sheets of plywood, with a heartfelt message spray painted onto the wood: “Closed for hurricane cleanup. NAPLES STRONG”, in blue paint with hearts on either side of the message. All along 12th Avenue S, the commercial area is also deserted, with many shops undergoing repairs from the dangerously high storm surge.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Florida Phoenix

Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis convened a round table discussion in Cape Coral Wednesday to assess the lingering damage from the Category 4 Hurricane Ian, saying that he was “here to listen” to the concerns and suggestions of the business community. Those business owners provided a considerable list of concerns. Robbie Roepstorff, president of Edison National Bank, […] The post Despite state and federal efforts, Cape Coral business owners request additional help from DeSantis appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Estero apartment complex accused of price-gouging after Ian

It’s illegal to ridiculously raise the price of necessary goods like food, water, gas and rent during a state of emergency. One woman believes a local apartment complex is price gouging her and other members of the community. The woman said in a matter of days the unit she...
ESTERO, FL
santivachronicle.com

Drone Footage Of Waterfront Damage On Sanibel Post Ian

Photographer and Sanibel Captiva Guide podcaster Nick Adams and his son Max flew their drone down the beach from the Sanibel Lighthouse to Sunset Beach Inn shortly after Ian struck the island as a category 5 hurricane. The footage shows the hardest hit area of the island, along the Gulf of Mexico. They are available for a drone survey of your island property by calling Max at 239-849-5551 or Nick at 239-410-4111.
SANIBEL, FL
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

32K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy