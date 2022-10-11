Wright-Patterson to hold training exercise; Officials suggest avoiding Area B during the exercise

Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (WPAFB) will be conducting a training exercise in Area B on October 13, according to a statement on the 88th Air Base Wing social media page.

This exercise continues a series of trainings designed to ensure that base agencies are fully trained and equipped to quickly respond to emergencies, the spokesperson said.

Due to the temporary outage, utilities such as water, power and sewer may be impacted, the post said. Some services may be unavailable during the exercise.

Announcements on the “Giant Voice” public-address system may be heard by people on base and experience delays at Area B gates, the spokesperson said.

Drivers are encouraged to navigate training locations with caution during the exercise, according to the social media post.

If you do not need to be on base, officials suggest avoiding Area B and rescheduling visits.

©2022 Cox Media Group