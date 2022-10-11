Read full article on original website
Construction management firm CEO: recession ‘feels like a self-fulfilling prophecy’
Founded just five years ago, Arc Building Partners has already worked on some of the most high-profile projects in the Northeastern U.S. The 60-employee construction management firm headquartered in Western New York, with another corporate office in Morristown, N.J., relies on technology to help solve project management issues and keep costs down on its projects, according to president and CEO Frank Ciminelli.
BIM program aims to boost construction’s digital transformation
Low technology adoption remains a critical issue for the U.S. construction industry’s efficiency and resiliency, according to the National Institute of Building Sciences. For that reason, NIBS has launched the U.S. National Building Information Management Program, with the goal of achieving a higher level of efficiency through digitalization. Johnny...
AEye Named “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” by AutoTech Breakthrough
DUBLIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIDR), a global leader in adaptive, high-performance lidar solutions, today announced it has been selected as winner of the prestigious “Traffic Technology Company of the Year” award by AutoTech Breakthrough. The 2022 award program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from over 15 different countries. AEye was evaluated and recognized for its 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, which began shipping from the company’s contract manufacturer, Sanmina, in September. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005386/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Inseego Partners with CyberReef to Deliver Mobile Firewall Security Solution to Education, Healthcare and Retail Industries
SAN DIEGO & SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, in partnership with CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, today announced a new offering that enables deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005713/en/ Inseego and CyberReef partner to deliver 5G solutions that are CIPA, HIPAA, and PCI compliant. Exclusively available through DiscountCell, a NASPO contract holder. (Graphic: Business Wire)
OneWeb unveils Innovation Challenge competition
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. – OneWeb is inviting individuals, companies and academic organizations to propose applications for the London-based company’s low-Earth orbit satellite constellation. Through the Connectivity and Beyond Innovation Challenge, backed by the European Space Agency, OneWeb is looking “for innovative thinkers to collaborate with the company to...
BAE Systems’ Viper Memory Loader Verifier II will improve F-16 maintenance cybersecurity
FORT WORTH, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II (MLV II), a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005742/en/ BAE Systems has released the Viper Memory Loader Verifier II, a new version of a world-leading maintenance capability that will reduce vulnerability to cyber-attacks for F-16 aircraft. (Credit: BAE Systems)
Allison Transmission Introduces the eGen Force™ Electric Hybrid Propulsion System for Armored Combat Vehicles
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 10, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, is pleased to introduce the eGen Force ™ electric hybrid propulsion system for tracked combat vehicles. Designed for 50-ton tracked vehicles, the eGen Force meets the requirements for the U.S. Army’s Optionally Manned Fighting Vehicle (OMFV) program. The eGen Force is also scalable to 70-ton tracked vehicles, making it capable of meeting future Main Battle Tank requirements as well. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221010005724/en/ Allison Transmission showcases the eGen Force, its first electric hybrid propulsion solution for tracked combat vehicles, at AUSA 2022. (Photo: Business Wire)
Nasa invents ‘incredible’ battery for electric planes
Nasa has invented a new type of high-performance battery that researchers claim could be used to power fully electric airplanes.The US space agency made the breakthrough following investigations into solid-state batteries, which hold more energy and are lighter than industry-standard lithium-ion batteries.Solid-state batteries also perform better in stressful environments, as they are less prone to overheating, fire and loss of charge over time, however they typically cannot discharge energy at the same rate as li-ion batteries.Until now, this has made them unsuitable for powering large electronics, such as electric vehicles, as they require batteries capable of discharging their energy...
DOE takes step to advance Defense Production Act use for clean energy
The Biden administration is taking another step toward advancing the use of the Defense Production Act to bolster clean energy. In June, President Biden authorized the Energy Department to invoke the Defense Production Act to speed up the production of solar, electric grid, heat pump and other technologies. Now, the...
Laser Photonics Corporation to Deliver Its CleanTech Laser Blasting Systems to U.S. Navy
Laser Photonics Corporation LASE announced that it received an order from the U.S. Navy for delivery this month of an LPC-1000CTH CleanTech Laser Blasting System with an integrated water chiller for submarine MRO (maintenance, repair and operations). Wayne Tupuola, chief executive officer of Laser Photonics, commented: “We believe the U.S....
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
Thrustmaster to Supply Propulsion for DARPA Uncrewed Vessel
Thrustmaster of Texas, Inc. announce it is providing a customized thruster propulsion system to SERCO, Inc. in support of its recently awarded No Manning Required Ship (NOMARS) contract from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA). The advanced platform design has been developed by SERCO to meet the performance requirements...
Tech Mahindra, Altice Labs to Innovate & Jointly Offer E2E Solutions in BSS, OSS, Fibre & 5G
Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, an innovation center of Altice Group for telecommunications industry. The global partnership will enable both organizations to co-create, innovate and jointly offer end-to-end solutions in Business Support System (BSS), Operations Support System (OSS), connectivity, fibre, and 5G powered by advance data-driven analytics, AI-led digital and cloud native solutions.
Condeco Launches New Condeco App for Microsoft Teams to Help Hybrid Workplaces Work Smarter
Condeco's Microsoft 365 integration is even better with the addition of Teams, offering a brand-new way to connect and collaborate across flexible workspaces. Condeco, the global leader of workplace scheduling solutions, today announced its new app for Microsoft Teams. Powered by the Condeco Microsoft 365 integration, the brand-new app for Microsoft Teams comes with features that enhance collaboration and make it easier to schedule, book, and manage hybrid workplaces with confidence. This news follows last week's announcement that Condeco is now a part of Eptura, a leading worktech software solution.
Inside the self-driving truck operation hauling one million pounds of beer over 220 miles in huge autonomous test
A MASSIVE self-driving truck operation has successfully hauled over one million pounds of Modelo and Corona beer over 220 miles a day in a new pilot program. Waymo, Alphabet Inc started the test in April in an effort to bring state-of-the-art self-driving technology to the trucking world. The company's driveless-vehicle...
Innovation in an All-In-One Solar/Water Generator Solution!
Blu Oasis Water/Solar Generatormedia by BluOasis Corporation. One of humanity's most significant daily issues is reduced access to water and reliable power. How often do we awake to news of some catastrophic shortage affecting the western United States? Companies like Blu Oasis Corporation are developing innovative ways to solve these shortages using multi-use technological devices to generate and store water and power.
GM Launches Energy Ecosystem Based on Ultium EV Platform
General Motors announced today the formation of GM Energy, a new business unit consisting of the also newly announced Ultium Home and Ultium Commercial ecosystems, as well as the existing Ultium Charge 360 public charging infrastructure. GM Energy will explore a "holistic approach" to home and commercial energy management by integrating stationary energy storage, residential solar power and battery electric vehicles.
Pioneer Power Bags $8M Order For Its E-Bloc Electrical Solution
Pioneer Power Solutions Inc PPSI has secured an $8 million purchase order from an automaker for its flagship E-Bloc electrical solution. The automaker's recently launched division devoted to batteries and EV manufacturing awarded the purchase order. The specified equipment is related to the initial powering of the automaker's new EV...
du Partners with Huawei & SINOTRANS to Deliver 5G-driven Robot Warehouse Solutions
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), has partnered with Huawei and SINOTRANS to deliver 5G-driven robot warehouse solutions for the UAE’s logistics industry. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed at GITEX Global 2022 – where du is presenting an innovative showcase under the theme ‘Powering governments, Shaping...
Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies Join Forces to Advance the Adoption of Phased Array Technology
WILMINGTON, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Analog Devices, Inc (Nasdaq: ADI) and Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS) today announced their collaboration to advance the adoption of phased array technology. This technology is key to realizing ubiquitous connectivity and sensing by simplifying development stages associated with creating satellite communication, radar, and phased array systems. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005391/en/ Analog Devices and Keysight Technologies join forces to advance the adoption of phased array technology. (Graphic: Business Wire)
